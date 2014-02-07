Preface

Acknowledgement

Contributors

Part 1 Modification by Plant Growth and Environment

Chapter 1 Cultivar and Production Effects on Bioactive Polyphenols

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Effects of plant species, cultivar and breeding success

1.3 Light effects

1.4 Effects of growing temperature

1.5 Impact of water management

1.6 Effects of elevated carbon dioxide concentrations

1.7 Macro- and micronutrients and heavy metals induce changes in polyphenols

1.8 The application of electricity as a new approach in the horticultural sector

Chapter 2 Plant Polyphenol Profiles as a Tool for Traceability and Valuable Support to Biodiversity

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Traceability: definition, importance and state of the art in the area concerned

2.3 Traceability markers

2.4 Polyphenols as traceability markers

2.5 Examples of the use of polyphenols as markers

2.6 Concluding remarks

Section 1A Stress and Polyphenols in Plants

Chapter 3 Phenolic Compounds and Saponins in Plants Grown Under Different Irrigation Regimes

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Secondary metabolites: phenolic compounds and saponins

3.3 Factors that influence plants’ secondary metabolism

3.4 Influence of the irrigation regimes on secondary metabolites

3.5 Concluding remarks

Chapter 4 Lichen Phenolics: Environmental Effects

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Effects of environmental factors on the production of lichen phenolics

4.3 Role of photobionts in phenolics production

4.4 Conclusions

Section 1B Plant systems of polyphenol modification

Chapter 5 Modulation of Plant Endogenous Antioxidant Systems by Polyphenols

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plant oxidative stress

5.3 Antioxidant defense system

5.4 Polyphenol properties

5.5 Concluding remarks

Chapter 6 Plant Polyphenols: Do They Control Freshwater Planktonic Nuisance Phototrophs?

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Role of ambient pH

6.3 Physiological state of the phototrophs

6.4 Action of allelochemicals other than polyphenols

6.5 Modes of action in Microcystis aeruginosa

6.6 Conclusion from an ecological perspective

Associated content

Part 2 Isolation and Analysis of Polyphenol Structure

Section 2A Analysis Techniques for Polyphenols

Chapter 7 Gas Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry Analysis of Polyphenols in Foods

7.1 Polyphenolic compounds

7.2 Polyphenolic compounds in foods

7.3 Methods for determining polyphenols

7.4 Determination of polyphenols by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS). Derivatization reactions

7.5 Sample preparation techniques

7.6 Miniaturized techniques for sample preparation in GC-MS

Chapter 8 Novel Techniques Towards the Identification of Different Classes of Polyphenols

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sample treatment and extraction

8.3 High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC)

8.4 Liquid chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and direct flow injection mass spectrometry

8.5 Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR)

8.6 Liquid chromatography coupled to nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (LC-NMR)

8.7 Other methods

Chapter 9 Characterization of Polyphenolic Profile of Citrus Fruit by HPLC/PDA/ESI/MS-MS

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polyphenolic compounds in citrus cultivars

9.3 HPLC/PDA/ESI/MS-MS identification of citrus flavonoids

Section 2B Isolation and Extraction Techniques

Chapter 10 Non-Extractable Polyphenols in Plant Foods: Nature, Isolation, and Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nature of NEPP

10.3 Isolation of NEPP

10.4 Analysis of NEPPS

10.5 NEPP content in plant foods

10.6 Potential applications of NEPP

10.7 Concluding remarks

Chapter 11 Resin Adsorption and Ion Exchange to Recover and Fractionate Polyphenols

11.1 Adsorption and ion exchange technology—from past to present and future applications

11.2 Adsorbent and ion exchange materials

11.3 Principles of adsorption and ion exchange

11.4 Application of adsorption and ion exchange technology

11.5 Application of adsorbent resins and ion exchangers for the recovery of bio- and techno-functional phenolic compounds from by-products of food processing

Chapter 12 Polyphenolic Compounds from Flowers of Hibiscus: Characterization and Bioactivity

Chapter 13 Hydrothermal Processing on Phenols and Polyphenols in Vegetables

Part 3 Polyphenols Identification and Occurrence

Chapter 14 Improved Characterization of Polyphenols Using Liquid Chromatography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Sample preparation

14.3 High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC)

14.4 Ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC)

14.5 Conclusions

Chapter 15 Characterization and Quantification of Polyphenols in Fruits

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Sample preparation

15.3 Analytical methods

Chapter 16 Determination of Polyphenols, Flavonoids, and Antioxidant Capacity in Dry Seeds

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Extraction of polyphenols from seeds

16.3 Additional extraction techniques for seed polyphenols

16.4 Methods for quantification of total polyphenols, total flavonoids and antioxidant activity in seeds

Index