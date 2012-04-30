Polypharmacy, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Description
With the use of multiple medications in the elderly patient comes the risk of drug-related problems. This issue covers polypharmacy in the elderly patient with topics that include: The Interplay between Polypharmacy, Geriatric Conditions, and Adverse Drug Reactions, Factors Leading to Excessive Polypharmacy, Clinical Practice Guidelines for Chronic Diseases and How They Contribute to Polypharmacy, Polypharmacy in Nursing Home Residents, Psychotropic Polypharmacy, Deprescribing Trials: Methods to Reduce Polypharmacy and the Impact on Prescribing and Clinical Outcomes, Ethical Framework for Medication Discontinuation in Nursing Home Residents with Limited Life Expectancy, Pharmacokinetics in the Elderly and the Interaction with Polypharmacy, Medication Adherence to Multi-drug Regimens, Improvements in Electronic Prescribing to Reduce Inappropriate Medication Use and Polypharmacy, and Tools to Decrease Polypharmacy.
- 960
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 30th April 2012
- Saunders
- 9781455744046
- 9781455738687
About the Authors
Holly Holmes Author
University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center