Polyolefin Fibres
1st Edition
Industrial and Medical Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1 Properties and applications of polyolefin fibres: Types of polyolefin fibres; The structural and chemical properties of polyolefin fibres; The structural mechanics of polyolefin fibrous materials and nanocomposites; Automotive components composed of polyolefins; The use of polyolefins in industrial and medical applications; Advances in polyolefin-based fibers for hygienic and medical applications. Part 2 Improving the functionality of polyolefins: Production methods for polyolefin fibres; Enhancing hygiene/antimicrobial properties of polyolefins; Improving the use of polyolefins in nonwovens; Testing and quality control of polyolefins; Polyolefin nanocomposite fibres and films; Improving the colouration/dyeability of polyolefin fibres.
Description
Polyolefins are one of the most widely used commercial polymers. This book reviews the most important polyolefins, including polyethylene and polypropylene. These versatile fibres are durable, chemically resistant, lightweight, economical and functional. Polyolefin fibres: industrial and medical applications provides a comprehensive review of the structure and properties of this group of fibres, together with methods to improve the functionality of polyolefins and their range of applications.
The first set of chapters discusses the different types of polyolefins, their structural and chemical properties as well as their production methods. The second group of chapters examines how to improve the functionality of polyolefin fibres. A final group of chapters addresses how polyolefins can be incorporated into specific applications such as industrial, medical and automotive products.
Written by a distinguished team of international contributors, Polyolefin fibres: industrial and medical applications is a quintessential reference for textile technologists, fibre scientists, yarn and fabric manufacturers and also those in academia.
Key Features
- Reviews the most important polyolefins including polyethylene and polyproplene, their structural and chemical properties as well as production methods
- Examines methods to improve the functionality of polyolefin fibres including production methods and quality control
Readership
Textile technologists, fiber scientists, yarn and fabric manufacturers, those in academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 28th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845692070
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695552
Reviews
…an exceptional resource for all those who research or develop polyolefins, as well as those who work with polyolefin fibres in other professional settings., International Textile and Apparel Association
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S C O Ugbolue Editor
Samuel C.O. Ugbolue is currently Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance at the Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Nigeria. He previously worked as an industrial engineer in the United Kingdom and as a research chemist in the United States, before taking his first academic appointment at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Nigeria in 1976. In 1983, he became a Professor of Polymer Science and Textile Technology at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Nigeria. Over four decades, he has built extensive teaching and research experience across Nigerian, British, and American universities. He has been a fellow of The Textile Institute since 1981, also serving as chairman of the Institute’s Eastern Zone, Nigeria Section, and as a member of the Institute’s Council. He received the Honorary Fellowship of the Textile Institute International in 2011, in recognition of his work. He is an expert in process–structure–property relationships of polymeric materials, holding several patents, and has published extensively in peer-reviewed scientific papers, books, and conference papers. He is a senior member of both the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the American Society of Textile Chemists and Colorists, as well as being a member of several other leading associations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Nigeria