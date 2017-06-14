Polyolefin Fibres
2nd Edition
Structure, Properties and Industrial Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1: Structure and properties of polyolefin fibers
1. Types of polyolefin fibers
2. The structural and chemical properties of polyolefin fibers
3. The structural mechanics of polyolefin fibrous materials and (nano)composites
4. The structure and mechanics of Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyolefins (UHMWPO)
5. Polyolefins and the environment
Part II: Improving the functionality of polyolefins
6. Production methods for polyolefin fibers
7. Enhancing hygiene/antimicrobial properties of polyolefins
8. Improving the use of polyolefins in nonwovens
9. Testing and quality control of polyolefins
10. Polyolefin nanocomposite fibers and films
11. Improving the colouration/dyeability of polyolefin fibers
Part III: Enhanced applications and uses of polyolefin fibers
12. Improving wear resistance of polyolefins
13. Improving thermal and flame resistance properties of polyolefins
14. Polyolefin-based protective textiles
15. Automotive components composed of polyolefins
16. The use of polyolefins in geotextiles and engineering applications
17. Biomedical applications
18. Use of polyolefins in hygienic applications
Description
Polyolefin Fibres: Structure, Properties and Industrial Applications, Second Edition, explores one of the most widely used commercial polymers, with a focus on the most important polyolefins, namely polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyolefin bicomponent fibres. These versatile fibres are durable, chemically resistant, lightweight, economical, and functional. This new edition has been updated and expanded to include cutting-edge research on a broad range of advanced applications.
Part I covers the structure and properties of polyolefin fibres, incorporating a new chapter on the environmental aspects of polyolefin use. Part II examines the methods for improving the functionality of polyolefins, providing essential information for those engaged in developing high-performance materials. A final group of chapters addresses how polyolefin fibres can be incorporated into specific textile applications, such as automotive, geotextile, biomedical, and hygiene products, and explores potential future development.
This book is an essential reference for textile technologists and manufacturers, polymer and fibre scientists, yarn and fabric manufacturers, biomedical and device engineers, and industrialists and researchers.
Key Features
- Introduces the types, properties and structure of polyolefin fibers for readers new to the polyolefins field
- Examines methods to improve the functionality of polyolefin fibers, providing essential information for textile technologists and research and development managers engaged in developing high-performance materials
- Presents existing and potential applications of polyolefin fibers, exploring how they can expand the range of commercial polyolefin-based products
Readership
Academic researchers in fiber science; industry professionals involved in the manufacture of polyolefin fibers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 14th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012512
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081011324
About the Editors
S C O Ugbolue Editor
Samuel C.O. Ugbolue is currently Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance at the Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Nigeria. He previously worked as an industrial engineer in the United Kingdom and as a research chemist in the United States, before taking his first academic appointment at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Nigeria in 1976. In 1983, he became a Professor of Polymer Science and Textile Technology at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Nigeria. Over four decades, he has built extensive teaching and research experience across Nigerian, British, and American universities. He has been a fellow of The Textile Institute since 1981, also serving as chairman of the Institute’s Eastern Zone, Nigeria Section, and as a member of the Institute’s Council. He received the Honorary Fellowship of the Textile Institute International in 2011, in recognition of his work. He is an expert in process–structure–property relationships of polymeric materials, holding several patents, and has published extensively in peer-reviewed scientific papers, books, and conference papers. He is a senior member of both the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the American Society of Textile Chemists and Colorists, as well as being a member of several other leading associations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Nigeria