Polyolefin Fibres

Part 1: Structure and properties of polyolefin fibers

1. Types of polyolefin fibers

2. The structural and chemical properties of polyolefin fibers

3. The structural mechanics of polyolefin fibrous materials and (nano)composites

4. The structure and mechanics of Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyolefins (UHMWPO)

5. Polyolefins and the environment

Part II: Improving the functionality of polyolefins

6. Production methods for polyolefin fibers

7. Enhancing hygiene/antimicrobial properties of polyolefins

8. Improving the use of polyolefins in nonwovens

9. Testing and quality control of polyolefins

10. Polyolefin nanocomposite fibers and films

11. Improving the colouration/dyeability of polyolefin fibers

Part III: Enhanced applications and uses of polyolefin fibers

12. Improving wear resistance of polyolefins

13. Improving thermal and flame resistance properties of polyolefins

14. Polyolefin-based protective textiles

15. Automotive components composed of polyolefins

16. The use of polyolefins in geotextiles and engineering applications

17. Biomedical applications

18. Use of polyolefins in hygienic applications