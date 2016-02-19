Polynomial Identities in Ring Theory, Volume 84
1st Edition
Series Editors: Louis Halle Rowen
eBook ISBN: 9780080874005
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1980
Page Count: 365
Details
- No. of pages:
- 365
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th June 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080874005
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Louis Halle Rowen Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and computer Science
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.