Polymers for 3D Printing
1st Edition
Methods, Properties, and Characteristics
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part I. Introduction to 3D Printing
1. History of the development of additive techniques
2. The concept of 3D printing
3. Classification of 3D printing methods
4. Materials for 3D printing
5. Application of 3D printing
Part II. 3D Printing Methods
6. Stereolitography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP)
7. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)/Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
8. MultiJet Printing (MJP), PolyJet Modeling (PJM) and MultiJet Modeling (MJM)
9. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
10. Binder Jetting (3DP)/Inkjet Powder Printing
11. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
12 Direct Energy Deposition (DED)
Part III. Polymers used in 3D printing – Properties and Attributes
13. Photopolymer resins
14. Polymers in printing filaments
15. Polymer powders
16. Plastic pellets
17. Films from Poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC)
18. Polymers for 3D bioprinting
Part IV. The Polymer Market for 3D Printing
19. Global market structure
20. 3D printing trends and perspectives
Description
Polymers for 3D Printing: Methods, Properties, and Characteristics provides a detailed guide to polymers for 3D printing, bridging the gap between research and practice, and enabling engineers, technicians and designers to utilise and implement this technology for their products or applications.
Key Features
- Presents the properties, attributes, and potential applications of the polymeric materials used in 3D printing
- Analyses and compares the available methods for 3D printing, with an emphasis on the latest cutting-edge technologies
- Enables the reader to select and implement the correct 3D printing technology, according to polymer properties or product requirements
Readership
Industry: Plastics engineers, product designers, scientists, and R&D professionals, looking to utilize 3D printing technology for plastic/polymer products across a large range of application areas. Academia: Researchers, scientists and advanced students in additive manufacturing, plastics engineering, polymer science, processing technology, and mechanical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128183113
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Joanna Izdebska-Podsiadły
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Mechanics and Printing, Faculty of Production Engineering, Warsaw University of Technology, Poland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.