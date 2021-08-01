Polymers for 3D Printing

Part I. Introduction to 3D Printing

1. History of the development of additive techniques

2. The concept of 3D printing

3. Classification of 3D printing methods

4. Materials for 3D printing

5. Application of 3D printing

Part II. 3D Printing Methods

6. Stereolitography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP)

7. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)/Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

8. MultiJet Printing (MJP), PolyJet Modeling (PJM) and MultiJet Modeling (MJM)

9. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

10. Binder Jetting (3DP)/Inkjet Powder Printing

11. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

12 Direct Energy Deposition (DED)

Part III. Polymers used in 3D printing – Properties and Attributes

13. Photopolymer resins

14. Polymers in printing filaments

15. Polymer powders

16. Plastic pellets

17. Films from Poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC)

18. Polymers for 3D bioprinting

Part IV. The Polymer Market for 3D Printing

19. Global market structure

20. 3D printing trends and perspectives