Polymers for 3D Printing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128183113

Polymers for 3D Printing

1st Edition

Methods, Properties, and Characteristics

Editor: Joanna Izdebska-Podsiadły
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128183113
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Part I. Introduction to 3D Printing
1. History of the development of additive techniques
2. The concept of 3D printing
3. Classification of 3D printing methods
4. Materials for 3D printing
5. Application of 3D printing

Part II. 3D Printing Methods
6. Stereolitography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP)
7. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)/Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
8. MultiJet Printing (MJP), PolyJet Modeling (PJM) and MultiJet Modeling (MJM)
9. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
10. Binder Jetting (3DP)/Inkjet Powder Printing
11. Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
12 Direct Energy Deposition (DED)

Part III. Polymers used in 3D printing – Properties and Attributes
13. Photopolymer resins
14. Polymers in printing filaments
15. Polymer powders
16. Plastic pellets
17. Films from Poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC)
18. Polymers for 3D bioprinting

Part IV. The Polymer Market for 3D Printing
19. Global market structure
20. 3D printing trends and perspectives

Description

Polymers for 3D Printing: Methods, Properties, and Characteristics provides a detailed guide to polymers for 3D printing, bridging the gap between research and practice, and enabling engineers, technicians and designers to utilise and implement this technology for their products or applications.

Key Features

  • Presents the properties, attributes, and potential applications of the polymeric materials used in 3D printing
  • Analyses and compares the available methods for 3D printing, with an emphasis on the latest cutting-edge technologies
  • Enables the reader to select and implement the correct 3D printing technology, according to polymer properties or product requirements

Readership

Industry: Plastics engineers, product designers, scientists, and R&D professionals, looking to utilize 3D printing technology for plastic/polymer products across a large range of application areas. Academia: Researchers, scientists and advanced students in additive manufacturing, plastics engineering, polymer science, processing technology, and mechanical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128183113

About the Editor

Joanna Izdebska-Podsiadły

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Mechanics and Printing, Faculty of Production Engineering, Warsaw University of Technology, Poland

