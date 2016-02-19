Polymers as Aids in Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Polymers as Aids in Organic Chemistry covers the broad classifications and application of polymers in organic chemistry. This book is organized into 15 chapters that focus on the transformation of polymers and their role in other reagents that must be easily separated from their final product. After a brief introduction to polymer chemistry, the book presents a tabulation of the various types of polymers that have been used and the methods for their characterization. It then discusses the use of polymers as supports in peptide, oligonucleotide, and oligosaccharide chemistry; in peptide sequencing; in monofunctionalized difunctional compounds preparation, as aids in asymmetric syntheses; and as trapping agents in the determination of reaction intermediates. The subsequent chapters describe the use of polymers as catalysts, with particular emphasis on transition metals immobilized in the polymer matrix and used as catalysts. The concluding chapters examine polymer-immobilized compounds, enzymes, and whole cells that have been used to carry out a large number of reaction, most of which impinge on the area of organic chemistry. Polymer scientists and researchers and organic chemists will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
I. History
II. Development of Polymer Science and Technology
III. Definition and Classification of Polymers
IV. Preparation of Synthetic Polymers
V. Properties of Polymers
VI. Synthesis of Functionalized Polymers
VII. Types of Functionalized Polymers
VIII. General Chemical Reactions of Polymers
IX. Polymers as Aids in Organic Synthesis
X. Kinetics of Polymer-Analogous Reactions
XI. Literature on Solid-Phase Synthesis
References
2. Polymeric Support Materials
I. Introduction
II. Styrene-Based Polymers
III. Functionalization of Styrene-Based Polymers via Chloromethylation and Other Methods
IV. Miscellaneous Polymer Supports
References
3• Determination of Functionalization in Polymer Supports
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Methods for Functional Group Analysis of Polymers
III. Physical and Physicochemical Methods of Determining Functional Groups in Polymers
IV. Physical and Chemical Nature of Immobilization of Reactive Sites on Polymers
V. Use of Radiolabeled Reagents to Follow the Changes in Resin Functionalities
VI. Reporting of Results
References
4. Polypeptide Synthesis on Polymer Supports
I. Introduction and History
II. Basic Principles of Merrifield's Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis
III. Supports for Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis
IV. Linkage of the First Amino Acid to the Polymer
V. Protecting Groups Used in Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis
VI. Coupling of Successive Amino Acids to Resin-Bound Amino Acids
VII. Cleavage of the Resin-Peptide Bond
VIII. Monitoring of Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis
IX. Automation in Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis
X. Racemization Problems in Solid-Phase Peptide Products
XI. Purification of Solid-Phase Peptide Products
XII. Problems in Solid-Phase Synthesis
XIII. Solid-Phase Coupling of N-Carboxylanhydrides (NCA)
XIV. Solid-Phase Synthesis Using Side-Chain Functionalities for Attachment to Polymers and Bidirectional Extension of Peptide Chains
XV. Fragment Condensation Strategy in Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis
References
5. Oligonucleotide Synthesis on Polymer Supports
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Solid-Phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis
III. Polymer Supports
IV. Functionalization of Polymer Supports
V. Strategies Used for Oligonucleotide Synthesis on Polymer Supports
VI. Protection of Reactive Groups
VII. Cleavage of the Protecting Groups
VIII. Attachment of the Polymeric Carrier to the Nucleotide or Nucleoside
IX. Elongation of the Nucleotide Chain on the Polymer Support
X. Cleavage of the Polymer-Nucleoside/Nucleotide Bond
XI. Monitoring in Polymer-Supported Oligonucleotide Synthesis
XII. Purification of Synthetic Oligonucleotides
XIII. Synthesis of Oligoribonucleotides on Polymer Supports
XIV. Miscellaneous Application of Polymers in Polynucleotide Synthesis
XV. Advantages and Limitations
References
6. Oligosaccharide Synthesis on Polymer Supports
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles of Polymer-Supported Oligosaccharide Synthesis
III. Polymer Supports for the Synthesis of Oligosaccharides
IV. Linkage of the First Sugar Molecule to the Polymer Support and Product Removal
V. Protecting Groups in Oligosaccharide Synthesis Employing Polymer Supports
VI. Mechanism and Steric Control in Successive Coupling of Monosaccharide Residues on a Polymer Support
VII. Miscellaneous Applications of Polymers in the Carbohydrate Field
VIII. Monitoring of Solid-Phase Oligosaccharide Synthesis
IX. Advantages, Limitations, and Future Scope of the Use of Polymer Supports in Polysaccharide Synthesis
References
7. Peptide Synthesis Using Polymeric Active Esters
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Peptide Synthesis Using Polymeric Active Esters
III. Polymeric Active Esters Used for Peptide Synthesis
IV. Synthesis of Cyclic Peptides Using Polymeric Active Esters
V. Scope and Limitations of the Polymeric Active Ester Method for Peptide Synthesis
References
8. Solid-Phase Sequencing of Peptides and Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Solid-Phase Edman Degradation Using Polymeric Reagents
III. Solid-Phase Degradation Employing Polymer-Bound Peptides
IV. Other Polymer Supports for Solid-Phase Sequencing
V. Attachment of the Peptide to the Polymer Support
VI. Automation in Solid-Phase Sequencing
VII. Solid-Phase Sequencing of Peptides from the Carboxyl Terminus
VIII. Scope and Limitations of Solid-Phase Sequencing Methods
References
9. Polymeric Supports in General Organic Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Alkylation and Acylation of Esters Using Functionalized Carriers
III. Dieckmann Cyclization of Polymer-Bound Esters
IV. Cyclization of Large Ring Compounds on Polymeric Supports
V. Monofunctionalization of Polymer-Bound Compounds
VI. Synthesis of Threaded Macrocyclic Systems (Hooplanes)
VII. Photochemical Applications
References
10. Polymer-Supported Asymmetric Synthesis and Resolution of Racemates Using Asymmetric Polymeric Materials
I. Introduction
II. Asymmetric Syntheses of Polymeric Supports
III. Resolution of Racemates Using Polymeric Materials
References
11. Application of Polymeric Supports in Identifying Reaction Intermediates
I. Introduction
II. General Strategy Used for Trapping Reaction Intermediates Employing Polymeric Supports
References
12. Polymer-Bound Reagents
I. Introduction
II. Polymeric Oxidizing Reagents
III. Polymeric Oxidation-Reduction Reagents
IV. Polymeric Reducing Reagents
V. Polymeric Group Transfer Reagents
VI. Polymeric Coupling Agents
VII. Miscellaneous Reagents
References
13. Polymer-Bound Catalysts (I)
I. Introduction
II. Ion-Exchange Resins as General Acid-Base Catalysts
III. Polystyrene-Aluminum Chloride as a Lewis Acid Catalyst
IV. Polymer-Based "Super Acid" Catalysts
V. Polymeric Esterolytic Catalysts
VI. Polymer-Supported Phase-Transfer Catalysts
VII. Polymeric Triphase Catalysts
VIII. Polymer-Based Photosensitizers
References
14. Polymer-Bound Catalysts (II) Transition Metal Complexes Bound to Polymers
I. Polymer-Supported Transition Metal Catalysts
II. Principles of Homogeneous Transition Metal Complex Catalysts
III. Preparation of Polymer-Bound Transition Metal Complexes
IV. Structure of Polymeric Catalysts
V. Types of Reactions Catalyzed by Polymer-Anchored Catalysts
VI. Asymmetric Organic Synthesis via Transition Metal Catalysts Bound to Polymeric Chiral Ligands
References
15. Polymers as Aids in Related Areas of Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Applications in Analytical Chemistry
III. Polymer-Bound Agriculturally and Pharmacologically Active Agents
IV. Applications in Biochemistry
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141192