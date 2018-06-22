Polymeric Gels
1st Edition
Characterization, Properties and Biomedical Applications
Table of Contents
Part I General Introduction
1. Introduction to Polymeric Gels
Part II (Polymeric Gels: synthesis, properties and characterization)
2. Natural Polymeric Gels: Polysaccharide- based
3. Natural Polymeric Gels: Protein- Based
4. Synthetic Polymeric Gels
5. Semi IPNs and IPNs Based Hydrogels
6. Entrapment of essential oils in hydrogels for biomedical applications
7. Particle - loaded Gels
8. Smart Polymeric Gels
9. Oleogels
10. Emulgels
11. Bigels
12. Synthesis and biomedical applications of filled hydrogels"
Part III (Applications)
13. Polymeric Gels for Tissue Engineering Applications
14. Polymeric Gels for Controlled Drug Delivery Applications
15. Antimicrobial Polymeric Gels
16. Polymeric Gels for Wound Dressing Applications
17. Polymeric Gels for Diagnostics Applications
18. Polymeric Gels for Cell Encapsulation Applications
Part IV (Recent Advances)
19. Rapid-Prototyping of the Polymeric Gels
20. Magnetic Gels
21. Conducting Polymeric Gels
22. Polymeric gels for Biosensing applications
23. Polymeric gels for cartilage tissue engineering
Description
Polymeric Gels: Characterization, Properties and Biomedical Applications covers the fundamentals and applications of polymeric gels. Particular emphasis is given to their synthesis, properties and characteristics, with topics such as natural, synthetic, and smart polymeric gels, medical applications, and advancements in conductive and magnetic gels presented. The book covers the basics and applications of hydrogels, providing readers with a comprehensive guide on the types of polymeric gels used in the field of biomedical engineering.
Key Features
- Provides guidance for decisions on the suitability and appropriateness of a synthetic route and characterization technique for particular polymeric networks
- Analyzes and compares experimental data
- Presents in-depth information on the physical properties of polymeric gels using mathematical models
- Uses an interdisciplinary approach to discuss potential new applications for both established polymeric gels and recent advances
Readership
Materials scientists, biomedical engineers, and researchers working in the fields of tissue engineering, wound healing, controlled drug delivery, biosensors, implants, diagnostics and contact lenses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021804
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021798
About the Editors
Kunal Pal Editor
Dr. Pal pursued his graduation in Pharmacy from University of Delhi, New Delhi, India in the year 2002 followed by post-graduation in Biomedical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India in the year 2004. Later, he did his Ph.D. in Materials Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India in the year 2006. Subsequently, he joined Ryerson University, Toronto, Canada as a post-doctoral fellow in the year 2007. During his tenure at Ryerson University, he served as Vice-Chair (Elect), HQPA, AFMNet Network of Excellence, Canada. He joined National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India in the year 2009 as an Assistant Professor in Biomedical Engineering. He is currently the Professor-in-Charge of Medical Electronics and Instrumentation Laboratory in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, National Institute of technology, Rourkela, India. His major research interests revolve around Biomedical Signal Processing and Biomedical Equipment Design. He is also working in the fields of soft materials and controlled drug delivery. He has more than 140 publications in SCI cited journals of high repute, Book Chapters and peer-reviewed conferences. He is a very well cited researcher having more than 1800 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Indranil Banerjee Editor
Prof. Indranil Banerjee did his Ph. D. in Biotechnology (Tissue Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India in the year 2011. Presently, is holding the position of an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering at National Institute of Technology- Rourkela. He is the Professor-in-Charge of the Bioprocess Laboratory and Biomicrofludics Laboratory. His group is actively involved in understanding the cell physiology in response to biomaterials developed on a length scale (nano to macro). He was a visiting scientist in Maxplanck Institute of Intelligent System, Germany. Dr. Banerjee has authored 35 SCI cited publications in various journals of repute with a total citation of more than 450. He is also serving as industrial consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Andrew and Marjorie McCain Human Performance Laboratory, Faculty of Kinesiology, University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, NB, Canada