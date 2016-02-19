Polymer Syntheses
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Vol. 3
Description
Polymer Syntheses, Volume III provides useful polymer synthesis information. The book discusses the olefin-sulfur dioxide copolymers; the polythioesters; and sulphide polymers. The text also describes polymerizations reactions of mono and diisocyanates; polyoxyalkylation of hydroxyl compounds; and polymerization reactions of N-vinyl carbazole and related monomers. The polymerization of vinyl acetate and other vinyl esters; the polymerization of allyl esters; and the polymerization of vinyl fluoride are also considered. The book further tackles miscellaneous polymer preparations.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Volumes I and II
Chapter 1. Olefin-Sulfur Dioxide Copolymers
1. Introduction
2. Conditions of Copolymerization of Sulfur Dioxide with Unsaturated Compounds
3. Polysulfones by the Reaction of Olefins (Linear, Cyclic, and Branched) with Sulfur Dioxide
4. Polysulfones from the Reaction of Dienes (Conjugated and Unconjugated) with Sulfur Dioxide
5. Polysulfones by the Reaction of Acetylene with Sulfur Dioxide
6. Polysulfones by the Reaction of Vinyl Monomers (CH2=CH—R) with Sulfur Dioxide
7. Polysulfones by the Reaction of Allylic Compounds with Sulfur Dioxide
8. Miscellaneous Preparations and Methods
References
Chapter 2. Polythioesters
1. Introduction
2. Condensation of Diolefins with Dithiocarboxylic Acids
3. Free Radical Polymerization of Unsaturated Thioesters
4. Condensation of Dimercaptans with Dibasic Acid Derivatives
5. Miscellaneous Preparations and Methods
References
Chapter 3. Sulfide Polymers
1. Introduction
2. Polysulfides
3. Poly(alkylene sulfides)
4. Poly(arylene sulfides)
5. Miscellaneous Preparations
References
Chapter 4. Polymerization Reactions of Mono- and Diisocyanates
1. Introduction
2. Homopolymerization of Monoisocyanates to 1-Nylon
3. Polymerization of Diisocyanates to Give Polycarbodiimides
4. Poly-2-Oxazolidone by the Reaction of Isocyanates with Epoxides
5. Polymerization of Polyisocyanates to Polyisocyanurates
6. Miscellaneous Methods
References
Chapter 5. Polyoxyalkylation of Hydroxy Compounds
1. Introduction
2. Polyoxyalkylation of Alcohols and Diols
3. Polyoxyalkylation of Polyhydroxy Compounds
4. Polyoxyalkylation of Phenols
5. Miscellaneous Polyoxyalkylation Preparations
References
Chapter 6. Polymerization Reactions of N-Vinyl Carbazole and Related Monomers
1. Introduction to N-Vinylcarbazole
2. Polymerization Reactions of N-Vinylcarbazoles
3. N-Vinylamides
4. Miscellaneous Preparations
References
Chapter 7. Polymerization of Vinyl Acetate and Other Vinyl Esters
1. Introduction
2. Bulk Polymerizations
3. Solution Polymerization
4. Suspension Polymerization
5. Emulsion Polymerization
6. Nonaqueous Dispersion Polymerization
7. Radiation-Initiated Polymerizations
8. Polymerizations Initiated by Ionic, Coordination Complexes, and Other Mechanisms
9. Miscellaneous Polymerization Systems
References
Chapter 8. Polymerization of Allyl Esters
1. Introduction
2. Chain Transfer in Allyl Polymerizations
3. Cyclopolymerization of Diallyl Esters
4. Polymerization of Allyl Acetate
5. Polymerization of Allyl Esters of Higher Monocarboxylic Acids
6. Polymerization of Allyl Acrylate and Methacrylate
7. Polymerization of Diallyl Carbonates
8. Polymerization of Diallyl Esters of Phthalic Esters
9. Polymerization of Allyl Esters of Other Polyfunctional Acids
10. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 9. Polymerization of Vinyl Fluoride
1. Introduction
2. Chemically Initiated Polymerizations
3. Radiation-Initiated Polymerizations
4. Health Aspects
5. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 10. Miscellaneous Polymer Preparations
1. Introduction
2. Preparation of Miscellaneous Organometallic and Metal-Containing Polymers
3. Poly(metal phosphinates)
4. Modification of Existing Polymers
5. Miscellaneous Polymer-Forming Reactions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Author
Stanley R. Sandler
Wolf Karo
Wolf Karo was a winner of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He holds a number of patents, and has been active in developing applications of monodispersed microspheres in diagnostic testing and other areas of biotechnology. Karo received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cornell University.
