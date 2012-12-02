Polymer Syntheses, Volume 2
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Urea, Melamine, Benzoguanamine–Aldehyde Resins (Amino Resins or Aminoplasts). Introduction. Urea-Aldehyde Condensations. Melamine-Aldehyde Condensations. Benzoguanamine-Aldehyde Condensations. Miscellaneous Preparations. Phenol–Aldehyde Condensations. Introduction. Condensation of Phenol with Aldehydes. Miscellaneous Preparations and Applications. Epoxy Resins. Introduction. Condensation-Elimination Reactions. Oxidation Reactions. Free Radical Reactions. Curing-Polymerization Reactions of Epoxy Compounds and Resins. Miscellaneous Methods. Silicone Resins (Polyorganosiloxanes or Silicones). Introduction. Polyorganosiloxanes. Miscellaneous Silicone Resin Preparations and Compositions. Alkyd Resins. Introduction. Unmodified Alkyds. Modified Alkyds. Alkyds Modified with Vinyl Monomers. Alkyds Modified with Other Thermosetting Resins. Miscellaneous Alkyd Preparations. Polyacetals and Poly(vinyl acetals). Introduction. Polyacetals from Formaldehyde. Polyacetals from Substituted Aldehydes. Polyacetals with Other Functional Groups. Polyketals. Polythioacetals and Polythioketals. Poly(vinyl acetals). Miscellaneous Preparations. Poly(vinyl ethers). Introduction. Cationic Polymerization. Free-Radical Polymerization. Coordination-Catalyzed Polymerization. Miscellaneous Preparations. Poly(N-Vinylpyrrolidone). Nomenclature and Molecular Weight Relationships. Introduction. Polymerization Procedures. Miscellaneous Preparations. Polymerization of Acrylic Acids and Related Compounds. Introduction. Polymer Preparations. Polymerization of Itaconic Acid. Polymerization of Salts of the Acrylic Acids. Miscellaneous Preparations. Poly(vinyl chloride). Introduction. Bulk Polymerization. Suspension Polymerization. Emulsion Polymerization. Solution Polymerization. Radiation-Initiated Polymerization. Polymerization with Organometallic Initiators. Miscellaneous. Subject Index.
This revised and updated Second Edition of Polymer Synthesis II continues in the tradition of Volume I in presenting detailed laboratory instructions for the preparation of various polymers. Each chapter is organized by functional groups, and each chapter not only presents preparative methods, but also includes a brief introductory summary, reviews of the very latest journal articles and patents, and safety hazards and precautions. Procedures have been chosen on the basis of safety considerations and ease of being carried out with standard laboratory equipment. This comprehensive treatment of each polymer group makes Polymer Synthesis II an indispensable guide for industrial and academic chemists as well as for students in the field.
- Covers each polymer class, heavily referencing these with patent literature to illustrate commercial applications
- Provides new and updated information for each functional group
Polymer chemists in both industry and academia, and chemical engineers, materials scientists, and graduate students in these disciplines
- 427
- English
- © Academic Press 1993
- 2nd December 2012
- Academic Press
- 9780080925554
- 9780126185126
"I have been a user of this series for years, and the authors have done a fine job on the second edition of Polymer Syntheses, Volume I." --ELI M. PIERCE, Polytechnic University
"The amount of information provided by this volume is extraordinary: more than 1750 literature citations are included...the book is a valuable source of fundamental and practical information regarding methods of polymer synthesis and is recommended for both personal and library purchase." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Stanley Sandler Author
Dr. Stanley R. Sandler won the R&D 100 Award offered by the industry in 1990 for a significant commercial process to prepare an important organic intermediate. In addition to this honor, he has over 100 publications involving patents, books, an encyclopedia article, several journal articles, and he is currently a referee for several journals. Sandler received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Penn State University.
Elf Atochem North America
Wolf Karo Author
Wolf Karo was a winner of the Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He holds a number of patents, and has been active in developing applications of monodispersed microspheres in diagnostic testing and other areas of biotechnology. Karo received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Cornell University.
Polysciences Inc.