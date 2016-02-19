Polymer Solutions, Volume 9
1st Edition
Remarkable progress has been made in the last two decades in the study of concentrated polymer solutions leading to many new concepts, theories, and techniques in the field of polymer science. Any description of the theory of polymer solutions is now insufficient unless both concentrated and dilute solutions are given equal attention. This book reviews recent developments in the study of dilute and concentrated polymer solutions, emphasizing mainly the typical equilibrium and steady-state dynamic properties of linear homopolymers. The author strives to clarify the gap which still remains open between current theories and well-documented experimental results, thereby stimulating further efforts toward a more accurate understanding of polymer solutions.
The book contains a collection of typical experimental data and their comparison with current theories, molecular or phenomenological, a summary of recent advances in the physics of concentrated polymer solutions and melts, and an elementary account of the renormalization group theory as applied to dilute solutions. Polymer Solutions should prove invaluable as a reference work for graduate students and specialists in this field.
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 26th September 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596635
@qu:...is strongly recommended; it can be read with benefit by all for it provides a balanced overarching perspective of the many fascinating and important phenomena manifest by polymer solutions. @source:RACI Polymer Division News @qu:...a comprehensive and well balanced book which covers all aspects of polymer solutions. It thus can serve as both an excellent introduction to the field for the novice, and as a valued reference for the expert. All who study polymer solutions will find this book useful in their work. @source:Polymer News
H. Fujita Author
Emeritus Professor, Department of Macromolecular Science, Osaka University, Japan