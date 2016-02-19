Polymer Solutions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444883391, 9780444596635

Polymer Solutions, Volume 9

1st Edition

Authors: H. Fujita
eBook ISBN: 9780444596635
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th September 1990
Page Count: 388
Table of Contents

Part I. Dilute Solutions. Chapter 1. Some Fundamentals. Chain models. Basic assumptions and approximations. Distribution functions. References. Chapter 2. Two-Parameter Theory. Chain dimensions. Second virial coefficient. Steady transport coefficients. References. Chapter 3. Renormalization Group Theory. Basic ideas and formulation. First-order theory. Theory of Douglas and Freed. References. Chapter 4. Some Recent Topics. Theory of Weill and des Cloizeaux. Coil-globule transition. Characteristic frequency. Macrorings. Appendix. References. Chapter 5. Stiff Chains. Introduction. Theories for unperturbed wormlike chains. Experimental data and comparison with theory. Excluded-volume effects on chain dimensions. Optical Anisotropy. Helical wormlike chains. Appendix. References. Part II. Concentrated Solutions. Chapter 6. Basic Concepts. Concentration regimes. Correlation length. Effects of concentration. Appendix. References. Chapter 7. Semi-dilute Solutions. Static properties. Transport coefficients. Other theories. Appendix. References. Chapter 8. Polymer Self-Diffusion. Definitions and basic relations. Theoretical aspects. Typical experimental results. Computer simulations. Viscosity. References. Chapter 9. Phase Equilibria. Thermodynamic relations. Binary solutions. Quasi-binary solutions. Remarks. Appendix. References. Chapter 10. Some Other Topics. Ring polymers. Spinodal decomposition. References. Subject Index.

Description

Remarkable progress has been made in the last two decades in the study of concentrated polymer solutions leading to many new concepts, theories, and techniques in the field of polymer science. Any description of the theory of polymer solutions is now insufficient unless both concentrated and dilute solutions are given equal attention. This book reviews recent developments in the study of dilute and concentrated polymer solutions, emphasizing mainly the typical equilibrium and steady-state dynamic properties of linear homopolymers. The author strives to clarify the gap which still remains open between current theories and well-documented experimental results, thereby stimulating further efforts toward a more accurate understanding of polymer solutions.

The book contains a collection of typical experimental data and their comparison with current theories, molecular or phenomenological, a summary of recent advances in the physics of concentrated polymer solutions and melts, and an elementary account of the renormalization group theory as applied to dilute solutions. Polymer Solutions should prove invaluable as a reference work for graduate students and specialists in this field.

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444596635

Reviews

@qu:...is strongly recommended; it can be read with benefit by all for it provides a balanced overarching perspective of the many fascinating and important phenomena manifest by polymer solutions. @source:RACI Polymer Division News @qu:...a comprehensive and well balanced book which covers all aspects of polymer solutions. It thus can serve as both an excellent introduction to the field for the novice, and as a valued reference for the expert. All who study polymer solutions will find this book useful in their work. @source:Polymer News

About the Authors

H. Fujita Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Department of Macromolecular Science, Osaka University, Japan

