Polymer Science and Nanotechnology: Fundamentals and Applications brings together the latest advances in polymer science and nanoscience, and highlights their combination, with a view to developing materials and products for state-of-the-art applications.The first part of the book explains the fundamentals of polymer science, including key aspects and methods in terms of molecular structure, synthesis, characterization, microstructure and phase structure, processing, and properties, before discussing materials of particular interest and utility for novel applications, such as hydrogels, natural polymers, smart polymers, and polymeric biomaterials. The second part of the book examines essential techniques in nanotechnology, with an emphasis on the utilization of advanced polymeric materials in the context of nanoscience, demonstrating the benefits and possibilities offered by the combination of these two disciplines.

Throughout the book, chapters are prepared so that materials and products can be geared towards specific applications, and two chapters cover in detail major applications areas, including fuel and solar cells, tissue engineering, drug and gene delivery, membranes, water treatment, and oil recovery.

This is an essential resource for anyone approaching polymeric materials from another background, with a view to utilizing the latest technology in nanoscience. In academia, the book enables researchers, scientists and advanced students, from a diverse range of fields, to conduct interdisciplinary research across materials science and engineering. In industry, this information supports engineers, designers, technologists and researchers, looking to utilize or to develop polymeric materials or products.