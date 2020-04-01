Polymer Science and Nanotechnology
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Polymer Science and Nanotechnology: Fundamentals and Applications brings together the latest advances in polymer science and nanoscience, and highlights their combination, with a view to developing materials and products for state-of-the-art applications.The first part of the book explains the fundamentals of polymer science, including key aspects and methods in terms of molecular structure, synthesis, characterization, microstructure and phase structure, processing, and properties, before discussing materials of particular interest and utility for novel applications, such as hydrogels, natural polymers, smart polymers, and polymeric biomaterials. The second part of the book examines essential techniques in nanotechnology, with an emphasis on the utilization of advanced polymeric materials in the context of nanoscience, demonstrating the benefits and possibilities offered by the combination of these two disciplines.
Throughout the book, chapters are prepared so that materials and products can be geared towards specific applications, and two chapters cover in detail major applications areas, including fuel and solar cells, tissue engineering, drug and gene delivery, membranes, water treatment, and oil recovery.
This is an essential resource for anyone approaching polymeric materials from another background, with a view to utilizing the latest technology in nanoscience. In academia, the book enables researchers, scientists and advanced students, from a diverse range of fields, to conduct interdisciplinary research across materials science and engineering. In industry, this information supports engineers, designers, technologists and researchers, looking to utilize or to develop polymeric materials or products.
Key Features
- Presents the latest applications of polymers and polymeric nanomaterials, across energy, biomedical, pharmaceutical, and environmental fields
- Contains detailed coverage of polymer nanocomposites, polymer nanoparticles, and hybrid polymer-metallic nanoparticles
- Supports an interdisciplinary approach, enabling readers from different disciplines to understand polymer science and nanotechnology, and the interface between them
Readership
Academic: Advanced students, researchers and scientists looking to combine polymeric materials and nanotechnology, from other disciplines (chemistry and chemical engineering, physics, civil and mechanical engineering, manufacturing, biomedical engineering, pharmaceuticals, environmental science, textiles, other areas of nanotechnology or materials science).Industry: Engineers, designers, technologists, quality controllers, researchers, approaching the design and manufacture of polymeric materials or products involving the use of nanotechnology, as well as non-technical employees within the polymer industry
Table of Contents
Section I
1. Brief Overview of Polymer Science
2. Molecular Structure of Polymers
3. Polymer Synthesis
4. Polymer Characterization
5. Polymer Microstructure
6. Copolymers and Phase Structure
7. Polymer Processing
8. Thermal, Mechanical, and Electrical Properties
9. Hydrogels
10. Natural Polymers
11. Polymer Micro and Nanoparticles Synthesis
12. Smart Polymers
13. Polymeric Biomaterials
14. Applications of Polymeric Materials
Section II
15. Nanoscience and Polymer Nanocomposites
16. Physical and Chemical Properties of Nanomaterials
17. Nanomaterials Synthesis
18. Nanomaterials Characterization
19. Applications of Nanomaterials
20. At the Interface between Polymer Science and Nanoscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168066
About the Editor
Ravin Narain
Ravin Narain PhD, is Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the University of Alberta. He has published more than 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB, Canada