Polymer-Polymer Miscibility
1st Edition
Description
Polymer–Polymer Miscibility discusses miscibility of polymeric mixtures. This book explains the theoretical and practical aspects of polymer miscibility, which has become a considerable area of research in many academic and industrial laboratories. Comprised of seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the physical nature of the variations of the basic polymer structure. This monograph then discusses the two cases of miscible polymer blends, namely, poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC)–butadiene/acrylonitrile copolymer (NBR) and polystyrene–poly(2,6-dimethyl-1,4-phenylene oxide) (PPO) blends. This text explores the useful and unique properties of blends of poly(vinyl chloride) and butadiene/acrylonitrile copolymer rubber. Other chapters discuss the thermodynamic theories for the phase separation of block copolymers. The reader is also introduced to other variations of chemical structure, which can result in the permanent attachment of polymers to each other through block and graft copolymers. This text also explores the feasibility of covalent bonding of polymer components. This book is intended for chemical engineers and materials scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Two-Component Systems: Definitions
1.2 Historical Background with Commercial Examples
References
Chapter 2 Thermodynamics of Polymer-Polymer Miscibility
2.1 General Thermodynamic Principles
2.2 Phase Separation Phenomena
2.3 Hildebrand Approach: The Solubility Parameter
2.4 Flory-Huggins Approach: The Lattice Theory
2.5 Equation-of-State Approach
2.6 Thermodynamics of Block Copolymer Systems
References
Chapter 3 Methods for Determining Polymer-Polymer Miscibility
3.1 Criteria for Establishing Miscibility
3.2 Glass Transition Temperature
3.3 Microscopy
3.4 Scattering Methods
3.5 Ternary-Solution Methods
3.6 Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 4 Methods of Enhancing Miscibility
4.1 Minor Modifications of Structure
4.2 Block and Graft Copolymer Formation
4.3 Interpenetrating Network Formation
4.4 Cross-Linking
4.5 Introduction of Interacting Groups
4.6 Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 5 Comprehensive Survey of Miscible Polymer Systems
5.1 Criteria for Selection
5.2 Referenced Listing
5.3 Discussion
References
Chapter 6 Properties of Miscible Polymer Systems
6.1 Thermal and Thermomechanical
6.2 Mechanical
6.3 Electrical
6.4 Rheological and Viscoelastic
6.5 Transport
6.6 Crystallization
6.7 Degradation
References
Chapter 7 Utilization of Miscible Polymers
7.1 Industrial Examples
7.2 Mechanical Compatibility versus Miscibility in Polymer Blends
References
Appendix 1 Nomenclature
Appendix 2 Abbreviations for Polymer Names
Index
