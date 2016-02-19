Polymer-Polymer Miscibility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125250504, 9780323153072

Polymer-Polymer Miscibility

1st Edition

Authors: Olagoke Olabis
eBook ISBN: 9780323153072
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1979
Page Count: 382
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Polymer–Polymer Miscibility discusses miscibility of polymeric mixtures. This book explains the theoretical and practical aspects of polymer miscibility, which has become a considerable area of research in many academic and industrial laboratories. Comprised of seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the physical nature of the variations of the basic polymer structure. This monograph then discusses the two cases of miscible polymer blends, namely, poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC)–butadiene/acrylonitrile copolymer (NBR) and polystyrene–poly(2,6-dimethyl-1,4-phenylene oxide) (PPO) blends. This text explores the useful and unique properties of blends of poly(vinyl chloride) and butadiene/acrylonitrile copolymer rubber. Other chapters discuss the thermodynamic theories for the phase separation of block copolymers. The reader is also introduced to other variations of chemical structure, which can result in the permanent attachment of polymers to each other through block and graft copolymers. This text also explores the feasibility of covalent bonding of polymer components. This book is intended for chemical engineers and materials scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Two-Component Systems: Definitions

1.2 Historical Background with Commercial Examples

References

Chapter 2 Thermodynamics of Polymer-Polymer Miscibility

2.1 General Thermodynamic Principles

2.2 Phase Separation Phenomena

2.3 Hildebrand Approach: The Solubility Parameter

2.4 Flory-Huggins Approach: The Lattice Theory

2.5 Equation-of-State Approach

2.6 Thermodynamics of Block Copolymer Systems

References

Chapter 3 Methods for Determining Polymer-Polymer Miscibility

3.1 Criteria for Establishing Miscibility

3.2 Glass Transition Temperature

3.3 Microscopy

3.4 Scattering Methods

3.5 Ternary-Solution Methods

3.6 Miscellaneous

References

Chapter 4 Methods of Enhancing Miscibility

4.1 Minor Modifications of Structure

4.2 Block and Graft Copolymer Formation

4.3 Interpenetrating Network Formation

4.4 Cross-Linking

4.5 Introduction of Interacting Groups

4.6 Miscellaneous

References

Chapter 5 Comprehensive Survey of Miscible Polymer Systems

5.1 Criteria for Selection

5.2 Referenced Listing

5.3 Discussion

References

Chapter 6 Properties of Miscible Polymer Systems

6.1 Thermal and Thermomechanical

6.2 Mechanical

6.3 Electrical

6.4 Rheological and Viscoelastic

6.5 Transport

6.6 Crystallization

6.7 Degradation

References

Chapter 7 Utilization of Miscible Polymers

7.1 Industrial Examples

7.2 Mechanical Compatibility versus Miscibility in Polymer Blends

References

Appendix 1 Nomenclature

Appendix 2 Abbreviations for Polymer Names

Index


Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153072

About the Author

Olagoke Olabis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.