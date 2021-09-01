Polymer Nanocomposites Containing Graphene
1st Edition
Preparation, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Part I: Preparation and Properties of Polymer Graphene Composites
1. Synthesis/Preparation and Surface Modification/Functionalization of Graphene, and Concept of Nanocomposites
2. Preparation/Processing of Polymer Graphene Composites by Different Techniques
3. Mechanical Properties of Polymer Graphene Composites
4. Electrical Conductivity of Polymer Graphene Composites
5. Dielectric Properties of Polymer Graphene Composites
6. Thermal Properties of Polymer Graphene Composites
7. Rheological Properties of Polymer Graphene Composites
8. Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Property of Polymer Graphene Composites
9. Thermal Conductivity of Polymer Graphene Composites
10. Dispersion of Graphene in Polymer Matrices
11. Structure-property Relationship in Polymer-graphene Composites
12. Graphene as a Reinforcement in Thermoset Resins
Part II: Applications of Polymer Graphene Composites
13. Electrical and Electronic Application of Polymer-Graphene Composites
14. Structural/Load Bearing Characteristics of Polymer Graphene Composites
15. Polymer-Graphene Composites as Sensing Materials
16. The Use of Polymer-Graphene Composites in Fuel Cell and Solar Energy
17. Biomedical Application of Polymer Graphene Composites
18. The Use of Polymer-Graphene Composites in Catalysis
19. The Use of Polymer-Graphene Composites as Membrane
20. Polymer-Graphene Composites as Anti-corrosive Materials
21. Patents on Graphene Based Polymer Composites and Their Applications
22. Polymer-Graphene Composite in Hydrogen Production
23. Polymer-Graphene Composite in Aerospace Engineering
24. Packaging Applications of Polymer- Graphene Composites
25. Polymer- Graphene Composites as Flame and Fire Retardant Materials
Description
Polymer Nanocomposites Containing Graphene: Preparation, Properties and Applications provides detailed up-to-date information on the characterization, synthesis, processing, properties and application of these materials. Key topics that are covered in the book include: the methods of synthesis and preparation of graphene as well as different processes and methods of functionalization and modification of graphene for improving composite properties. The preparation techniques focus on which method is advantageous for getting improvements in properties along with their drawbacks. The structure and property relationships are also discussed in detail. The issues related to graphene dispersion in polymer matrices is also addressed as well as the use of graphene as reinforcement in thermoset resins. The different properties of the composites like mechanical, electrical, dielectric, thermal, rheological, morphology, spectroscopy, electronic, optical, and toxicity are reviewed from the geometrical and functional point of view. Applications cover electrical and electronic fields, flame and fire retardancy, structural, sensing and catalysis, membrane, in fuel cell and solar energy, hydrogen production, aerospace engineering, packaging, and biomedical/bioengineering fields. Up-to-date patents on graphene-polymer nanocomposites are also covered. Those working in graphene-based materials will benefit from the detailed knowledge presented in this book on graphene synthesis, composite preparation methods, and the related problems associated with them. The book will enable researchers to select the appropriate composite as per their respective field of application.
Key Features
- Presents novel approaches for the preparation of graphene, its modification and nanocomposites with enhanced properties for state-of-the-art applications
- Special attention is given to how graphene is synthesized through different routes, their functionality, dispersion related matters and structural aspects controlling the composite properties for various applications
- All synthesis methodology and functionalization procedure for graphene is discussed
Readership
Materials scientists and materials engineers, chemists and interdisciplinary researchers, involved with research work in the field of polymer science and technology, nanoscience and nanotechnology, biomaterial science, advanced electronics, biosensors, biomarkers, nanocomposites, energy, water treatment, and fuel cells
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216392
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mostafizur Rahaman
Dr. Mostafizur Rahaman is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the College of Science, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He obtained his M. Sc. (Chemistry) from T. M. Bhagalpur University, India and Ph. D. (Chemical/Polymer Chemistry) from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India. He completed his M. Tech. in Plastics Engineering at the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Bhubaneswar, Orissa, India. He has published 60 papers and 5 communicated manuscripts in international journals and 15 research articles in international conference proceedings. He has also published 1 patent and 2 books. Dr. Rahaman has 9 years of teaching and 10 years of research experience. He has completed six research projects and attended/presented at various international conferences/seminars. He has been an active reviewer for various international journals and member of journal advisory boards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, College of Science, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Lalatendu Nayak
Dr. Lalatendu Nayak is a Senior Manager at Phillips Carbon Black’s Global Research and Development Centre, Palej, Gujarat, India. He completed his PhD (Polymer) from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal, India, M Tech (Polymer) from Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, and M.Sc. (Organic Chemistry) from Fakir Mohon University, Odisha, India. He has published more than 20 research articles in different international journal and published two book chapters. He is an active reviewer in different international journals. He has more than 10 years research experience in the field of conductive polymer composites and nanocomposites, synthesis and surface treatment of nanomaterials
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Manager, Phillips Carbon Black’s Global Research and Development Centre, Palej, Gujarat, India
Ibnelwaleed Hussein
Dr. Hussein is a Research Professor at the Gas Processing Center, Qatar University. He was a former Professor of Chemical Engineering and a former Assistant Director of the Center of Research Excellence in Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals at KFUPM, Saudi Arabia. Dr. Hussein obtained his PhD from the Chemical and Materials Engineering Department at University of Alberta, Canada in 1999. His PhD Thesis won the Canadian Society of Rheology Graduate Student Award for the year 1999. His specialization is in the areas of Polymers and Rheology. Dr. Hussein is actively involved in research in the area of polymers with about 25 granted US patents and more than 200 refereed journal articles and conference publications. He is a member of the Executive Board of the Polymer Processing Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Gas Processing Center, Qatar University, Doha, Qatar
Narayan Das
Professor Narayan Chandra Das has been working on polymer and nanomaterials since 2001. He has more than 15 years’ experience in polymer nanocomposites and nanomaterials. Professor Narayan Ch. Das is currently Professor of Rubber Technology Centre in Indian Institute of Technology. He received his B. Sc. degree (1992) in Chemistry (honors) from Bagnan College, University of Calcutta and B. Tech. Degree (1996) in Polymer Science and Technology from Calcutta University. Subsequently, he completed his M. Tech. degree (1998) in Rubber Technology and Ph. D (2002) in polymer field from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India. He carried out his post-doctoral research at Hiroshima University, Japan and Michigan Technological University, USA. His research focuses on nanotechnology innovations for future energy, electronics, food packaging, different rubber products including tire, cable etc. His interdisciplinary research program integrates nanomaterials synthesis including carbon nanotubes, nanowires, nanoparticles, grapheme, carbon dots, hydrogel etc., characterization, processing and applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rubber Technology Centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India
