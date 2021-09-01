Polymer Nanocomposites Containing Graphene: Preparation, Properties and Applications provides detailed up-to-date information on the characterization, synthesis, processing, properties and application of these materials. Key topics that are covered in the book include: the methods of synthesis and preparation of graphene as well as different processes and methods of functionalization and modification of graphene for improving composite properties. The preparation techniques focus on which method is advantageous for getting improvements in properties along with their drawbacks. The structure and property relationships are also discussed in detail. The issues related to graphene dispersion in polymer matrices is also addressed as well as the use of graphene as reinforcement in thermoset resins. The different properties of the composites like mechanical, electrical, dielectric, thermal, rheological, morphology, spectroscopy, electronic, optical, and toxicity are reviewed from the geometrical and functional point of view. Applications cover electrical and electronic fields, flame and fire retardancy, structural, sensing and catalysis, membrane, in fuel cell and solar energy, hydrogen production, aerospace engineering, packaging, and biomedical/bioengineering fields. Up-to-date patents on graphene-polymer nanocomposites are also covered. Those working in graphene-based materials will benefit from the detailed knowledge presented in this book on graphene synthesis, composite preparation methods, and the related problems associated with them. The book will enable researchers to select the appropriate composite as per their respective field of application.