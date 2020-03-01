Polymer Nanocomposite Membranes for Pervaporation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Nanocellulose/polymer nanocomposite membranes
3. Bio-based polymer nanocomposite membranes
4. Nanoclay / polymer nanocomposite membranes
5. Polymer/ MWCNT nanocomposite membranes
6. Graphene-based polymer nanocomposite system and pervaporation
7. Fullerene and nanodiamond based polymer nanocomposite memberanes
8. Nanosilica-based polymer nanocomposite membranes
9. Nanoscale aluminum oxide (Al2O3) based polymer nanocomposite membranes
10. POSS based polymer nanocomposite membranes
11. Nano metal and metal oxide based polymer nanocomposite membranes
12. Modified zeolite based polymer nanocomposite membranes
13. Pervaportion and esterification process
14. Polymer/Metal-organic frameworks membranes and pervaporation
15. Pervaporation and Computational modelling
16. Hybrid pervaporation process
Description
Polymer Nanocomposite Membranes for Pervaporation Separation assesses the recent applications in pervaporation performance of polymer nanocomposites of different length scales. Polymer nanocomposite membranes are suitable for use in pervaporation separation, because of their stability and chemical resistivity due to their nanoparticle reinforcement. Pervaporation is one of the best techniques to separate azeotropic mixtures, close-boiling liquid mixtures, and for the desalination process. The book discusses the effects of a range of nanofillers, their dispersion, the effect of different polymers; organic and inorganic nanomaterials in the pervaporation process. The book explores how the different properties of a variety of nanocomposite materials make them better for use in different ypes of liquids, and also discusses the challenges of using different nanocomposites for this purpose effectively and safely. In particular, polymer nanocomposites for g nanoscale dispersion, filler/polymer interactions, and morphology are addressed.This is an important reference source for materials scientists, chemical engineers and environmental engineers who want to learn more about how polymer nanocomposites are being used to make the pervaporation separation process more effective.
Key Features
- Explores the progress that has been made in recent years in using polymer nanocomposites to enhance the pervaporation separation process
- Discusses the different properties of a variety of nanocomposite classes, assessing in which situations they should best be used
- Outlines the major challenges to using polymer nanocomposites in the pervaporation separation process safely and effectively
Readership
Materials scientists, chemical engineers and environmental engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167854
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Soney George Editor
Soney C George is Director of the Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, India. His research focuses in the areas of nanoscience, industrial engineering, and process technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry, Dept. of Basic Sciences, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kottayam, India
Thomasukutty Jose Editor
Thomasukutty Jose is Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, India. His work is in the area of field of pervaporation using poly(vinyl alchol membranes
Affiliations and Expertise
Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, India