Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Description
Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites includes advanced materials and nanocomposites based on silica and layered silicates obtained from resources in China. Using nanotechnology, these inorganic materials can be filled, in-situ polymerised and combined with polymers with nanoscale dispersions. In this book, many practical examples are presented to show how to prepare the nanocomposites.
Several kinds of polymer (PET,PBT,PE,PP,etc.)-layered silicate and silica nanocomposites are prepared and investigated based on our research works, inventions and applications. They are prepared and modified aiming at their applications to such fields as, functional films, barrier materials, coatings, and engineering plastics. Their structure-property relationship, especially the nano effects from them are investigated under different techniques to show how the critical load of the inorganic phase has the effect on the final properties of the nanocomposite materials.
Obviously, this new generation of materials has revolutionary effects on the traditional materials or industry as petroleum. Some of the prospects of them are thus included.
Key Features
- Focus on the inorganic phase, which is of wide practical and industrial significance
- Dealing with many first report of the nanoeffect, nanostructure and its functional properties
- Especially, it covers the particle assembly and self-assemble by interaction with polymer matrix
Readership
Engineers, materials scientists, polymer scientists, business people, nano technologists, corporate researchers, university researchers, professors and graduate students in engineering, materials science, polymer science and nanotechnology
Table of Contents
- Background on Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites
2. Modification and Dispersion of Silicate and Silica
3. Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites
4. Morphology, Assembly and Properties
5. Characterization and Techniques
6. Applications and Products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 13th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457581
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515704
About the Author
Y.C. Ke
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Petroleum Beijing, China
P. Stroeve
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of California, Davis, California, USA