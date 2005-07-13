Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515704, 9780080457581

Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites

1st Edition

Authors: Y.C. Ke P. Stroeve
eBook ISBN: 9780080457581
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515704
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th July 2005
Page Count: 398
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
241.82
205.55
235.00
199.75
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
210.00
178.50
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites includes advanced materials and nanocomposites based on silica and layered silicates obtained from resources in China. Using nanotechnology, these inorganic materials can be filled, in-situ polymerised and combined with polymers with nanoscale dispersions. In this book, many practical examples are presented to show how to prepare the nanocomposites.

Several kinds of polymer (PET,PBT,PE,PP,etc.)-layered silicate and silica nanocomposites are prepared and investigated based on our research works, inventions and applications. They are prepared and modified aiming at their applications to such fields as, functional films, barrier materials, coatings, and engineering plastics. Their structure-property relationship, especially the nano effects from them are investigated under different techniques to show how the critical load of the inorganic phase has the effect on the final properties of the nanocomposite materials.

Obviously, this new generation of materials has revolutionary effects on the traditional materials or industry as petroleum. Some of the prospects of them are thus included.

Key Features

  • Focus on the inorganic phase, which is of wide practical and industrial significance
  • Dealing with many first report of the nanoeffect, nanostructure and its functional properties
  • Especially, it covers the particle assembly and self-assemble by interaction with polymer matrix

Readership

Engineers, materials scientists, polymer scientists, business people, nano technologists, corporate researchers, university researchers, professors and graduate students in engineering, materials science, polymer science and nanotechnology

Table of Contents

  1. Background on Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites
    2. Modification and Dispersion of Silicate and Silica
    3. Polymer-Layered Silicate and Silica Nanocomposites
    4. Morphology, Assembly and Properties
    5. Characterization and Techniques
    6. Applications and Products

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080457581
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444515704

About the Author

Y.C. Ke

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Petroleum Beijing, China

P. Stroeve

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, University of California, Davis, California, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.