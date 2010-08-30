Polymer Electrolytes
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1 Types and development of polymer electrolytes: Introduction to polymer electrolyte materials; Ceramic polymer electrolytes; Polymer electrolytes based on natural polymers; Composite polymer electrolytes for electrochemical devices; Lithium-doped hybrid polymer electrolytes; Hybrid inorganic-organic polymer electrolytes; Using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy in polymer electrolyte research; Molecular simulation of Li-ion and H-conduction in polymer electrolytes; Characterisation and modelling of multivalent polymer electrolytes. Part 2 Applications: Polymer electrolytes for dye-sensitised solar cells; Solid polymer electrolytes for supercapacitors; Polymer electrolytes for electrochromic devices; Hyperbranched polymer electrolytes for high-temperature fuel cells; Polymer electrolytes as solid solvents and their applications; Hybrid polymer electrolytes for electrochemical devices.
Description
Polymer electrolytes are electrolytic materials that are widely used in batteries, fuel cells and other applications such as supercapacitors, photoelectrochemical and electrochromic devices. Polymer electrolytes: Fundamentals and applications provides an important review of this class of ionic conductors, their properties and applications.
Part one reviews the various types of polymer electrolyte compounds, with chapters on ceramic polymer electrolytes, natural polymer-based polymer electrolytes, composite polymer electrolytes, lithium-doped hybrid polymer electrolytes, hybrid inorganic-organic polymer electrolytes. There are also chapters on ways of characterising and modelling polymer electrolytes. Part two discusses applications such as solar cells, supercapacitors, electrochromic and electrochemical devices, fuel cells and batteries.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Polymer electrolytes: Fundamentals and applications is a standard reference for all those researching and using polymer electrolytes in such areas as battery and fuel cell technology for automotive and other applications.
Key Features
- Provides an important review of this class of ionic conductors, their properties and applications in practical devices
- Explores categories of polymer electrolytes and conductivity measurements
- Features a comprehensive analysis of current developments in polymer electrolytes and highlights a new type of polymer electrolyte
Readership
All those researching and using polymer electrolytes in such areas as battery and fuel cell technology for automotive and other applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 30th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699772
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697723
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014530
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
César Sequeira Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Tecnico, Portugal
Diogo Santos Editor
Dr Diogo M. F. Santos works in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the prestigious Instituto Superior Técnico in the Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal. Dr Santos is internationally-known for his research on the electrochemical properties of materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Superior Técnico, Portugal