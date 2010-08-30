Polymer Electrolytes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697723, 9781845699772

Polymer Electrolytes

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Editors: César Sequeira Diogo Santos
eBook ISBN: 9781845699772
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697723
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014530
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th August 2010
Page Count: 632
Table of Contents

Part 1 Types and development of polymer electrolytes: Introduction to polymer electrolyte materials; Ceramic polymer electrolytes; Polymer electrolytes based on natural polymers; Composite polymer electrolytes for electrochemical devices; Lithium-doped hybrid polymer electrolytes; Hybrid inorganic-organic polymer electrolytes; Using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy in polymer electrolyte research; Molecular simulation of Li-ion and H-conduction in polymer electrolytes; Characterisation and modelling of multivalent polymer electrolytes. Part 2 Applications: Polymer electrolytes for dye-sensitised solar cells; Solid polymer electrolytes for supercapacitors; Polymer electrolytes for electrochromic devices; Hyperbranched polymer electrolytes for high-temperature fuel cells; Polymer electrolytes as solid solvents and their applications; Hybrid polymer electrolytes for electrochemical devices.

Description

Polymer electrolytes are electrolytic materials that are widely used in batteries, fuel cells and other applications such as supercapacitors, photoelectrochemical and electrochromic devices. Polymer electrolytes: Fundamentals and applications provides an important review of this class of ionic conductors, their properties and applications.

Part one reviews the various types of polymer electrolyte compounds, with chapters on ceramic polymer electrolytes, natural polymer-based polymer electrolytes, composite polymer electrolytes, lithium-doped hybrid polymer electrolytes, hybrid inorganic-organic polymer electrolytes. There are also chapters on ways of characterising and modelling polymer electrolytes. Part two discusses applications such as solar cells, supercapacitors, electrochromic and electrochemical devices, fuel cells and batteries.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Polymer electrolytes: Fundamentals and applications is a standard reference for all those researching and using polymer electrolytes in such areas as battery and fuel cell technology for automotive and other applications.

Key Features

  • Provides an important review of this class of ionic conductors, their properties and applications in practical devices
  • Explores categories of polymer electrolytes and conductivity measurements
  • Features a comprehensive analysis of current developments in polymer electrolytes and highlights a new type of polymer electrolyte

Readership

All those researching and using polymer electrolytes in such areas as battery and fuel cell technology for automotive and other applications

Details

No. of pages:
632
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699772
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697723
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014530

About the Editors

César Sequeira Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Tecnico, Portugal

Diogo Santos Editor

Dr Diogo M. F. Santos works in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the prestigious Instituto Superior Técnico in the Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal. Dr Santos is internationally-known for his research on the electrochemical properties of materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Superior Técnico, Portugal

