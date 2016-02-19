Polymer Conformation and Configuration
Polymer Conformation and Configuration focuses on the stereochemistry and conformation of vinyl polymers and the application of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy to their study and polypeptide conformation by NMR and optical methods.
The book first offers information on the configuration of vinyl polymer chains and configurational sequences and the mechanism of vinyl propagation. Discussions focus on the effect of polymerization temperature, polyisopropyl acrylate, polypropylene, Coleman-Fox Propagation Mechanism, and sequence statistics.
The text then elaborates on the observation of polymer chain conformation by NMR, including model compound conformations, averaging of vicinal couplings, conformer populations, and polymer chain conformation. The publication also takes a look at the conformations of N-disubstituted polypeptide chains. The manuscript is a valuable reference for readers interested in polymer conformation and configuration.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Author's Preface
Chapter I. The Configuration of Vinyl Polymer Chains
1. Molecular Symmetry and Its Observation by NMR
2. Polymer Spectra: Polymethyl Methacrylate
3. The Effect of Polymerization Temperature
4. Polyvinyl Chloride
5. Polystyrene
6. Polyisopropyl Acrylate
7. Polypropylene
References for Chapter I
Chapter II. Configurational Sequences and the Mechanism of Vinyl Propagation
1. Sequence Statistics
2. The Coleman-Fox Propagation Mechanism
3. The Direction of Addition to the Double Bond; ß-Carbon Stereochemistry
4. The Significance of Cis and Trans Addition and the Nature of the Propagation Species
References for Chapter II
Chapter III. The Observation of Polymer Chain Conformation by NMR
1. Model Compound Conformations
2. The Averaging of Vicinal Couplings
3. Conformer Populations
a. Meso 2,4-Disubstituted Pentanes
b. Racenic 2,4-Diphenylpentane
4. 2,4,6-Trisubstituted Heptanes
5. Polymer Chain Conformation
a. Polystyrene
b. Polyacrylates
c. Polyethylene Oxide
References for Chapter III
Chapter IV. Optical and NMR Studies of the α-Helix and the Helix-Coil Transition
1. Introduction
2. Circular Birefringence
3. Circular Dichroism
4. Molecular Origin of Optical Activity
5. The Dependence of Circular Birefringence and Circular Dichroism on Wavelength: Cotton Bands
6. Band Overlap in ORD and CD Spectra
7. The α-Helix
8. NMR Observations of the α-Helix-Random Coil Transition
9. Correlation of NMR and CD Observations
10. Origin of the Helix-Coil Transition
References for Chapter IV
Chapter V. The Conformation of N-Disubstituted Polypeptide Chains
1. Poly-L-Proline
2. Poly-L-Acetoxyproline
3. Poly-N-Methyl-L-Alanine
4. Polysarcosine
References for Chapter V
Author Index
Subject Index
