Polymer Conformation and Configuration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227245, 9781483276892

Polymer Conformation and Configuration

1st Edition

A Polytechnic Press of the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn Book

Authors: Frank A. Bovey
Editors: Louis Meites
eBook ISBN: 9781483276892
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 188
Description

Polymer Conformation and Configuration focuses on the stereochemistry and conformation of vinyl polymers and the application of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy to their study and polypeptide conformation by NMR and optical methods.
The book first offers information on the configuration of vinyl polymer chains and configurational sequences and the mechanism of vinyl propagation. Discussions focus on the effect of polymerization temperature, polyisopropyl acrylate, polypropylene, Coleman-Fox Propagation Mechanism, and sequence statistics.
The text then elaborates on the observation of polymer chain conformation by NMR, including model compound conformations, averaging of vicinal couplings, conformer populations, and polymer chain conformation. The publication also takes a look at the conformations of N-disubstituted polypeptide chains. The manuscript is a valuable reference for readers interested in polymer conformation and configuration.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Author's Preface

Chapter I. The Configuration of Vinyl Polymer Chains

1. Molecular Symmetry and Its Observation by NMR

2. Polymer Spectra: Polymethyl Methacrylate

3. The Effect of Polymerization Temperature

4. Polyvinyl Chloride

5. Polystyrene

6. Polyisopropyl Acrylate

7. Polypropylene

References for Chapter I

Chapter II. Configurational Sequences and the Mechanism of Vinyl Propagation

1. Sequence Statistics

2. The Coleman-Fox Propagation Mechanism

3. The Direction of Addition to the Double Bond; ß-Carbon Stereochemistry

4. The Significance of Cis and Trans Addition and the Nature of the Propagation Species

References for Chapter II

Chapter III. The Observation of Polymer Chain Conformation by NMR

1. Model Compound Conformations

2. The Averaging of Vicinal Couplings

3. Conformer Populations

a. Meso 2,4-Disubstituted Pentanes

b. Racenic 2,4-Diphenylpentane

4. 2,4,6-Trisubstituted Heptanes

5. Polymer Chain Conformation

a. Polystyrene

b. Polyacrylates

c. Polyethylene Oxide

References for Chapter III

Chapter IV. Optical and NMR Studies of the α-Helix and the Helix-Coil Transition

1. Introduction

2. Circular Birefringence

3. Circular Dichroism

4. Molecular Origin of Optical Activity

5. The Dependence of Circular Birefringence and Circular Dichroism on Wavelength: Cotton Bands

6. Band Overlap in ORD and CD Spectra

7. The α-Helix

8. NMR Observations of the α-Helix-Random Coil Transition

9. Correlation of NMR and CD Observations

10. Origin of the Helix-Coil Transition

References for Chapter IV

Chapter V. The Conformation of N-Disubstituted Polypeptide Chains

1. Poly-L-Proline

2. Poly-L-Acetoxyproline

3. Poly-N-Methyl-L-Alanine

4. Polysarcosine

References for Chapter V

Author Index

Subject Index

