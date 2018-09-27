Polymer Composites with Functionalized Nanoparticles
1st Edition
Synthesis, Properties, and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Preface
2. Synthesis Routes of Functionalized Nanoparticles
3. Design and Synthesis of Polymer Nanocomposites
4. Specific Interactions and Self-Organization in Polymer / Functionalized Nanoparticle Systems
5. Polymer Composites with functionalized Silica
6. Functionalized Clay-containing Composites
7. Functionalized POSS-based Hybrid Composites
8. Polymer Composites with Functionalized Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene
9. Composite Materials with Functionalized Nanosilver and Nanogold
10. Polymer Nanocomposites with Decorated Metal Oxides
11. Optical Properties of Polymer Nanocomposites with Functionalized Nanoparticles
12. Magnetic Properties of Polymer / Functionalized Nanoparticles Composites
13. Functionalized Nanoparticle-containing Composites for Sensor Applications
14. Medical Applications of Polymer / Functionalized Nanoparticle systems
15. Decomposition Behaviour of Polymer Nanocomposites
16. Polymer Composites Containing Functionalized Nanoparticles and the Environment
17. Future Perspectives
Description
Polymer Composites with Functional Nanoparticles: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications reviews the latest research in the area of polymer nanocomposites and functionalized nanoparticles, providing an introduction for those new to the field, and supporting further research and development. The book helps researchers and practitioners better understand the key role of nanoparticle functionalization for improving the compatibility of inorganic metallic nanomaterials with organic polymers, and for the fabrication of nanostructured materials with special properties. A range of nanoparticles, such as carbon nanotubes are covered, along with descriptions of the methods of functionalization to support better compatibility with polymer matrices.
The book also discusses the various applications of this technology, including uses in electronics and the medical and energy industries.
Key Features
- Summarizes the latest research in functionalized nanoparticles for modification of polymer matrices, providing a valuable platform for further research
- Includes functionalization of a range of nanoparticles for incorporation into nanocomposites, including carbon nanotubes, graphene, gold and silver, silica and clay
- Provides detailed coverage of application areas, including energy, electronics, biomedical applications, and end-of-life considerations
Readership
Materials scientists, polymer chemists working in R&D of nanomaterials. Engineers looking to deploy polymer nanocomposites in downstream applications – including medical devices and implants, electronics and energy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140659
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140642
About the Editors
Krzysztof Pielichowski Editor
Professor Krzysztof Pielichowski, head of Department of Chemistry and Technology of Polymers, Cracow University of Technology, is an expert in polymer (nano)technology and chemistry, particularly in the areas of polymer nanocomposites with engineering polymers and hybrid organic-inorganic materials containing POSS. Prof. Pielichowski is currently performing a research programme in the area of preparation of engineering polymer nanocomposites with improved thermal and mechanical properties for construction applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cracow University of Technology, Poland
Tomasz Majka Editor
Tomasz M. Majka is a Research and Teaching Assistant in the Department of Chemistry and Technology of Polymers, Cracow University of Technology, Poland
Affiliations and Expertise
Cracow University of Technology, Poland