Polymer Composites with Functionalized Nanoparticles

Polymer Composites with Functional Nanoparticles: Synthesis, Properties, and Applications reviews the latest research in the area of polymer nanocomposites and functionalized nanoparticles, providing an introduction for those new to the field, and supporting further research and development. The book helps researchers and practitioners better understand the key role of nanoparticle functionalization for improving the compatibility of inorganic metallic nanomaterials with organic polymers, and for the fabrication of nanostructured materials with special properties. A range of nanoparticles, such as carbon nanotubes are covered, along with descriptions of the methods of functionalization to support better compatibility with polymer matrices.

The book also discusses the various applications of this technology, including uses in electronics and the medical and energy industries.