Polymer-Carbon Nanotube Composites
1st Edition
Preparation, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Introduction to polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Part I: Preparation and processing of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Chapter 1: Polyolefin–carbon nanotube composites by in-situ polymerization
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 In-situ polymerization techniques for polyolefin-CNT composites
1.3 Polymer architecture by metallocene catalysis
1.4 Polyethylene–CNT composites
1.5 Polypropylene–CNT composites
1.6 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 2: Surface treatment of carbon nanotubes via plasma technology
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Carbon nanotube surface chemistry and solution-based functionalization
2.3 Plasma treatment of carbon nanotubes
2.4 Summary
Chapter 3: Functionalization of carbon nanotubes for polymer nanocomposites
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Non-covalent functionalization of carbon nanotubes with polymers
3.3 Covalent functionalization of carbon nanotubes with polymers
3.4 Conclusion
3.5 Acknowledgements
Chapter 4: Influence of material and processing parameters on carbon nanotube dispersion in polymer melts
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Fundamentals of melt mixing and filler dispersion
4.3 Review of the literature
4.4 Batch compounding using small-scale mixers
4.5 Continuous melt mixing using extruders
4.6 Conclusion and future trends
4.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 5: High-shear melt processing of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 High-shear processing technique
5.3 Polymer nanoblends by high-shear processing
5.4 Polymer–carbon nanotube (CNT) nanocomposites by high-shear processing
5.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 6: Injection moulding of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Background
6.3 Experiment design and materials
6.4 Analysis
6.5 Conclusion
6.7 Appendix: list of units
Chapter 7: Elastomer–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Processing
7.3 Structure–property relationships
7.4 Systems with ionic liquids for increased coupling activity
7.5 Hybrid systems based on silica filler
7.6 Conclusion
Chapter 8: Epoxy–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Experimental materials and methods
8.3 Chemorheological approach
8.4 Chemorheological analysis of epoxy-CNTs systems
8.5 Properties of epoxy–CNT composites
8.6 Conclusion and future trends
Part II: Properties and characterization of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Chapter 9: Quantification of dispersion and distribution of carbon nanotubes in polymer composites using microscopy techniques
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Light microscopy
9.3 Transmission electron microscopy
9.4 Conclusion and future trends
9.6 Appendix: list of abbreviations
Chapter 10: Influence of thermo-rheological history on electrical and rheological properties of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Background
10.3 Measuring techniques and materials
10.4 Destruction and formation of electrical and rheological networks
10.5 Influence of processing history
10.6 Conclusion
10.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Electromagnetic properties of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Electromagnetic wave absorbing CNT composites
11.3 Electromagnetic shielding CNT composites
11.4 Other CNT composites’ electromagnetic applications
11.5 Conclusion
Chapter 12: Mechanical properties of polymer–polymer-grafted carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Grafting of polymers onto CNTs
12.3 Fabrication of composites
12.4 Mechanical properties of polymer composites containing polymer-grafted CNTs
12.5 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Multiscale modeling of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Computational modeling tools
13.3 Equivalent-continuum modeling concepts
13.4 Specific equivalent-continuum modeling methods
13.5 Example: polymer–carbon nanotube composite
13.6 Conclusion and future trends
13.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 14: Raman spectroscopy of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 The Raman effect: basic principles
14.3 Molecules and fibers under strain: how the Raman spectrum is affected
14.4 Raman signature of carbon nanotubes
14.5 Usefulness of Raman spectroscopy in nanotube-based composites
14.6 Conclusion
14.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 15: Rheology of polymer–carbon nanotube composites melts
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Linear rheological properties of polymer–carbon nanotube (CNT) composites
15.3 Non-linear rheological properties of polymer-carbon nanotube (CNT) composites
15.4 Flow-induced crystallization in polymer–carbon nanotube (CNT) composites
15.5 Conclusion
Chapter 16: Thermal degradation of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Mechanisms of thermal degradation/stability improvement by CNTs
16.3 The thermal degradation of polymer–CNT composites
16.4 Future trends
16.5 Conclusion
16.7 Appendix: symbols and abbreviations
Chapter 17: Polyolefin–carbon nanotube composites
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Processing methods used in CNT–polyolefin nanocomposites
17.3 Mechanical properties of CNT–polyolefin nanocomposites
17.4 Crystallinity of polyolefin–CNT blends
17.5 Rheological properties of CNT–polyolefin blends
17.6 Electrical properties of CNT–polyolefin blends
17.7 Wear behaviour of polyolefin–CNT composites
17.8 Thermal conductivity of polyolefin–CNT composites
17.9 Thermal degradation and flame-retardant properties
17.10 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 18: Composites of poly(ethylene terephthalate) and multi-walled carbon nanotubes
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Poly(ethylene terephthalate)–MWCNT composites: a literature survey
18.3 Poly(ethylene terephthalate)–MWCNT melt processing and bulk material properties
18.4 Changes in crystalline structure and crystal conformation
18.5 Thermal stability of PET–MWCNT composites
18.6 Formation of CNT networks in PET: rheological and electrical percolation
18.7 Conclusion and future trends
18.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 19: Carbon nanotubes in multiphase polymer blends
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Current state of melt mixing polymer blends with nanotubes
19.3 Localization of CNTs in polymer blends during melt mixing
19.4 Tailoring the localization of CNTs
19.5 Utilization of selective localization: double percolated polycarbonate–acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (PC–ABS)-CNT blends
19.6 Conclusion and future trends
19.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 20: Toxicity and regulatory perspectives of carbon nanotubes
Abstract:
20.1 Toxic effects of nanomaterials and nanoparticles: public perception and the necessary ‘risk-versus-reward’ debate
20.2 Toxicology of carbon nanotubes in comparison to other particulate materials
20.3 Comparisons between carbon nanotubes and asbestos: a summary of respiratory studies
20.4 Toxicity of carbon nanotubes
20.5 Influence of the parameters of carbon nanotubes on their toxicity
20.6 Future biological applications of carbon nanotubes
20.7 Future trends
20.8 Conclusion
Part III: Applications of polymer–carbon nanotube composites
Chapter 21: The use of polymer–carbon nanotube composites in fibres
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Preparation of polymer–CNT fibres
21.3 Orientation of CNTs and polymer
21.4 Mechanical properties of polymer–CNT fibres
21.5 A theoretical approach to reinforcement efficiency of CNTs
21.6 Electrical properties of polymer–CNT fibres
21.7 Sensing properties of polymer–CNT fibres
21.8 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 22: Biomedical/bioengineering applications of carbon nanotube-based nanocomposites
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction to biomaterials and implants
22.2 Orthopaedic implants
22.3 Nanomaterials in medicine
22.4 Load-bearing implants for orthopaedic applications
22.5 Carbon nanotubes in dentistry
22.6 Carbon nanotubes and dental restorative materials
22.7 Carbon nanotubes in periodontal dentistry
22.8 Carbon nanotubes and denture-based resin
22.9 Carbon nanotubes and targeted drug delivery for oral cancer
22.10 Carbon nanotubes used for monitoring biological systems
22.11 Carbon nanotube biosensors
22.12 Bioactivity of carbon nanotubes
22.13 Regulation of occupational exposure to carbon nanotubes
22.14 Conclusion
Chapter 23: Fire-retardant applications of polymer–carbon nanotubes composites: improved barrier effect and synergism
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Fire protection mechanisms
23.3 Using carbon nanotubes to develop fire-retardant solutions
23.4 Synergism
23.5 Carbon nanotubes in flame-resistant coatings
23.6 Conclusion
Chapter 24: Polymer–carbon nanotube composites for flame-retardant cable applications
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Carbon nanotube-based nanocomposites
24.3 Cable with the multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT)–organoclay–aluminium trihydrate (ATH) flame-retardant system
24.4 Conclusion
Chapter 25: Polymer–carbon nanotube conductive nanocomposites for sensing
Abstract:
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Basic concepts of conductive polymer nanocomposites
25.3 Carbon nanotube (CNT) conductive polymer nanocomposite (CPC) transducers’ fabrication
25.4 Sensing properties and applications of CNT conductive polymer nanocomposites
25.5 Conclusion
25.6 Acknowledgements
Index
Description
Understanding the properties of polymer carbon nanotube (CNT) composites is the key to these materials finding new applications in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to electronics, aerospace and biomedical/bioengineering. Polymer-carbon nanotube composites provides comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the preparation, characterisation, properties and applications of these technologically interesting new materials.
Part one covers the preparation and processing of composites of thermoplastics with CNTs, with chapters covering in-situ polymerization, melt processing and CNT surface treatment, as well as elastomer and thermoset CNT composites. Part two concentrates on properties and characterization, including chapters on the quantification of CNT dispersion using microscopy techniques, and on topics as diverse as thermal degradation of polymer/CNT composites, the use of rheology, Raman spectroscopy and multi-scale modelling to study polymer/CNT composites, and CNT toxicity. In part three, the applications of polymer/CNT composites are reviewed, with chapters on specific applications such as in fibres and cables, bioengineering applications and conductive polymer CNT composites for sensing.
With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Polymer-carbon nanotube composites is an essential reference for scientists, engineers and designers in high-tech industry and academia with an interest in polymer nanotechnology and nanocomposites.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the preparation, characterisation and properties of these technologically interesting new materials
- Reviews the preparation and processing of composites of thermoplastics with CNTs, covering in-situ polymerization, melt processing and CNT surface treatment
- Explores applications of polymer/CNT composites such as in fibres and cables, bioengineering applications and conductive polymer CNT composites for sensing
Readership
Professionals and academics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 28th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857091390
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697617
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081017272
Reviews
"Enormously useful to all those in this area, whether in research labs or in industry. It will undoubtedly provide a substantial reference text for some time to come." --Materials World
About the Editors
Tony McNally Editor
Tony McNally is a Faculty Member in the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast, UK. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen’s University Belfast, UK
Petra Pötschke Editor
Petra Pötschke leads the Composites and Blends with Carbon Nanostructures Group at Leibniz-Institut für Polymerforschung Dresden e.V. (Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research Dresden), Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research Dresden, Germany