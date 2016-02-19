Polymer Blends Volume 1
Polymer Blends, Volume 1 highlights the importance of polymer blends as a major new branch of macromolecular science. Topics range from polymer-polymer compatibility and the statistical thermodynamics of polymer blends to the phase separation behavior of polymer-polymer mixtures, transport phenomena in polymer blends, and mechanical properties of multiphase polymer blends. The optical behavior, solid state transition behavior, and rheology of polymer blends are also discussed. This book is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of polymer blends, with emphasis on terminology and the effect of molecular weight on the thermodynamics of polymer blends as well as phase equilibria and transitions. The discussion then turns to the miscibility of homopolymers and copolymers, in bulk and in solution, from the experimental and theoretical viewpoints. The chapters that follow explore the statistical thermodynamics of polymer blends, paying particular attention to the Flory and lattice fluid theories, along with the phase relationship in polymer mixtures. The interfacial energy, structure, and adhesion between polymers in relation to the properties of polymer blends are considered. The final chapter examines the phenomena of low molecular weight penetrant transport. Currently accepted models for unsteady-state and steady-state permeation of polymeric materials are presented. A discussion of unsteady-state absorption and desorption behavior observed in a variety of polymer blends complements the treatment of permeation behavior. This book is intended to provide academic and industrial research scientists and technologists with a broad background in current principles and practice concerning mixed polymer systems.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 2
Chapter 1 Background and Perspective
Terminology
Effect of Molecular Weight
Miscibility through Specific Interactions
Phase Equilibria and Transitions
Phase Morphology
Applications
References
Chapter 2 Polymer-Polymer Compatibility
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Aspects
III. Experimental Data
IV. Prediction Schemes for Polymer-Polymer Compatibility
References
Chapter 3 Statistical Thermodynamics of Polymer Blends
I. Introduction
II. Flory Theory
III. Lattice Fluid
IV. Predicting Polymer Blend Compatibility
References
Chapter 4 Phase Separation Behavior of Polymer-Polymer Mixtures
I. Introduction
II. Upper and Lower Critical Solution Temperatures
III. Phase Separation
IV. Experiment
V. Results
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Solid State Transition Behavior of Blends
I. Criteria for Miscibility
II. Measurements of the Glass Transition Temperature in Polyblends
III. Limitations on the Use of Glass Transition Temperatures as a Criterion for Blend Compatibility
IV. Solid State Transition Behavior of Poly(2,6-Dimethylphenylene Oxide)-Polystyrene Blends
V. Solid State Transition Behavior of PPO-Polychlorostyrene Blends
VI. Unsolved Problems
VII. Commercial Blends of PPO-Polystyrene: Noryl
References
Chapter 6 Interfacial Energy, Structure, and Adhesion between Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Surface Tension
III. Interfacial Tension
IV. Adhesion between Polymers
V. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Rheology of Polymer Blends and Dispersions
I. Introduction
II. Flow Behavior of Viscoelastic Fluids
III. Cocurrent Flow of Two Fluids
IV. Rheological Behavior of Suspensions of Rigid Axisymmetric Particles in Viscoelastic Fluids
V. Rheological Behavior of Suspensions of Deformable Droplets
VI. Rheology of Filled Polymers
VII. Rheology of Polymer Blends
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 Mechanical Properties (Small Deformations) of Multiphase Polymer Blends
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Modulus-Composition Dependence
IV. Temperature Dependence of Composite Modulus
V. Time-Temperature Dependence
References
Chapter 9 Optical Behavior of Polymer Blends
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of Radiation with Polymers
III. The Transparency and Scattering of Blends
IV. Other Optical Properties of Blends
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Transport Phenomena in Polymer Blends
I. Introduction
II. Permeation through Multiphase (Heterogeneous) Polymeric Systems
III. Sorption of Vapors and Liquids in Polymer Blends
IV. Membranes Prepared from Polymer Blends
V. Summary
References
Appendix Conversion Factors to SI Units
Index
