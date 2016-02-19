Polymer Blends Volume 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125468015, 9780323138895

Polymer Blends Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: Donald R Paul
eBook ISBN: 9780323138895
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1978
Page Count: 501
Description

Polymer Blends, Volume 1 highlights the importance of polymer blends as a major new branch of macromolecular science. Topics range from polymer-polymer compatibility and the statistical thermodynamics of polymer blends to the phase separation behavior of polymer-polymer mixtures, transport phenomena in polymer blends, and mechanical properties of multiphase polymer blends. The optical behavior, solid state transition behavior, and rheology of polymer blends are also discussed. This book is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of polymer blends, with emphasis on terminology and the effect of molecular weight on the thermodynamics of polymer blends as well as phase equilibria and transitions. The discussion then turns to the miscibility of homopolymers and copolymers, in bulk and in solution, from the experimental and theoretical viewpoints. The chapters that follow explore the statistical thermodynamics of polymer blends, paying particular attention to the Flory and lattice fluid theories, along with the phase relationship in polymer mixtures. The interfacial energy, structure, and adhesion between polymers in relation to the properties of polymer blends are considered. The final chapter examines the phenomena of low molecular weight penetrant transport. Currently accepted models for unsteady-state and steady-state permeation of polymeric materials are presented. A discussion of unsteady-state absorption and desorption behavior observed in a variety of polymer blends complements the treatment of permeation behavior. This book is intended to provide academic and industrial research scientists and technologists with a broad background in current principles and practice concerning mixed polymer systems.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 2

Chapter 1 Background and Perspective

Terminology

Effect of Molecular Weight

Miscibility through Specific Interactions

Phase Equilibria and Transitions

Phase Morphology

Applications

References

Chapter 2 Polymer-Polymer Compatibility

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Aspects

III. Experimental Data

IV. Prediction Schemes for Polymer-Polymer Compatibility

References

Chapter 3 Statistical Thermodynamics of Polymer Blends

I. Introduction

II. Flory Theory

III. Lattice Fluid

IV. Predicting Polymer Blend Compatibility

References

Chapter 4 Phase Separation Behavior of Polymer-Polymer Mixtures

I. Introduction

II. Upper and Lower Critical Solution Temperatures

III. Phase Separation

IV. Experiment

V. Results

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Solid State Transition Behavior of Blends

I. Criteria for Miscibility

II. Measurements of the Glass Transition Temperature in Polyblends

III. Limitations on the Use of Glass Transition Temperatures as a Criterion for Blend Compatibility

IV. Solid State Transition Behavior of Poly(2,6-Dimethylphenylene Oxide)-Polystyrene Blends

V. Solid State Transition Behavior of PPO-Polychlorostyrene Blends

VI. Unsolved Problems

VII. Commercial Blends of PPO-Polystyrene: Noryl

References

Chapter 6 Interfacial Energy, Structure, and Adhesion between Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Surface Tension

III. Interfacial Tension

IV. Adhesion between Polymers

V. Summary

References

Chapter 7 Rheology of Polymer Blends and Dispersions

I. Introduction

II. Flow Behavior of Viscoelastic Fluids

III. Cocurrent Flow of Two Fluids

IV. Rheological Behavior of Suspensions of Rigid Axisymmetric Particles in Viscoelastic Fluids

V. Rheological Behavior of Suspensions of Deformable Droplets

VI. Rheology of Filled Polymers

VII. Rheology of Polymer Blends

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 8 Mechanical Properties (Small Deformations) of Multiphase Polymer Blends

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Modulus-Composition Dependence

IV. Temperature Dependence of Composite Modulus

V. Time-Temperature Dependence

References

Chapter 9 Optical Behavior of Polymer Blends

I. Introduction

II. Interaction of Radiation with Polymers

III. The Transparency and Scattering of Blends

IV. Other Optical Properties of Blends

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 Transport Phenomena in Polymer Blends

I. Introduction

II. Permeation through Multiphase (Heterogeneous) Polymeric Systems

III. Sorption of Vapors and Liquids in Polymer Blends

IV. Membranes Prepared from Polymer Blends

V. Summary

References

Appendix Conversion Factors to SI Units

Index


