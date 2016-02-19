Polymer Blends, Volume 1 highlights the importance of polymer blends as a major new branch of macromolecular science. Topics range from polymer-polymer compatibility and the statistical thermodynamics of polymer blends to the phase separation behavior of polymer-polymer mixtures, transport phenomena in polymer blends, and mechanical properties of multiphase polymer blends. The optical behavior, solid state transition behavior, and rheology of polymer blends are also discussed. This book is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of polymer blends, with emphasis on terminology and the effect of molecular weight on the thermodynamics of polymer blends as well as phase equilibria and transitions. The discussion then turns to the miscibility of homopolymers and copolymers, in bulk and in solution, from the experimental and theoretical viewpoints. The chapters that follow explore the statistical thermodynamics of polymer blends, paying particular attention to the Flory and lattice fluid theories, along with the phase relationship in polymer mixtures. The interfacial energy, structure, and adhesion between polymers in relation to the properties of polymer blends are considered. The final chapter examines the phenomena of low molecular weight penetrant transport. Currently accepted models for unsteady-state and steady-state permeation of polymeric materials are presented. A discussion of unsteady-state absorption and desorption behavior observed in a variety of polymer blends complements the treatment of permeation behavior. This book is intended to provide academic and industrial research scientists and technologists with a broad background in current principles and practice concerning mixed polymer systems.