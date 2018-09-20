Polymer-Based Multifunctional Nanocomposites and Their Applications
1st Edition
Description
Polymer-Based Multifunctional Nanocomposites and Their Applications provides an up-to-date review of the latest advances and developments in the field of polymer nanocomposites. It will serve as a one-stop reference resource on important research accomplishments in the area of multifunctional nanocomposites, with a particular emphasis placed on the use of nanofillers and different functionality combinations. Edited and written by an expert team of researchers in the field, the book provides a practical analysis of functional polymers, nanoscience, and nanotechnology in important and developing areas, such as transportation engineering, mechanical systems, aerospace manufacturing, construction materials, and more.
The book covers both theory and experimental results regarding the relationships between the effective properties of polymer composites and those of polymer matrices and reinforcements.
Key Features
- Presents a thorough and up-to-date review of the latest advances and developments in the field of multifunctional polymer nanocomposites
- Integrates coverage of fundamentals, research and development, and the range of applications for multifunctional polymers and their composites, such as in the automotive, aerospace, biomedical and electrical industries
- Supports further technological developments by discussing both theory and real world experimental data from academia and industry
Readership
R&D scientists, engineers, and other technical staff in a variety of industry sectors, such as biomedical, automotive, aerospace, and defense. Design engineers / product designers. Academic: advanced materials science and engineering design courses
Table of Contents
1. General introduction to composite manufacturing
2. Micro and nano fillers used in composite engineering
3. Interphase engineering
4. Composite mechanics: Stimuli-responsive composites
5. Shape memory polymeric composites and their mechanisms
6. Fire-retardant composites and their applications
7. Smart composite fibers
8. Mechanically and chemically protective composite coatings for metal protections in aerospace and ocean engineering
9. Magnetic nanocomposites
10. Composites used for electrical engineering: Polymer nanocomposites used for flexible electronics
11. Polymer nanocomposites with 2D materials
12. Nanocomposites used for biomedical applications
13. 3D printed nanocomposites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 20th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128150689
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150672
About the Editor
John Zhanhu Guo
John Zhanhu Guo is Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Prof. Guo earned his Ph.D degree in chemical engineering from Louisiana State University in 2005. He received his three-year (2005–2008) postdoctoral training in mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of California Los Angeles. Dr. Guo directs the Integrated Composites Laboratory and Chairs the Composite Division of American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE, 2010–2011). Prof. Guo has published more than 300 journal papers, with citations of more than 10903 and i10-index of 199.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Tennesee, Knoxville, USA
Kenan Song
Kenan Song is a joint Postdoctoral Associate at the Department of Chemical Engineering and Department of Materials Science and Engineering at MIT. Dr. Song graduated with Ph.D. degree from Northeastern University in Mechanical Engineering in 2014. Dr. Song’s research interests concern the processing-structure-property relationships in nano-composites. Dr. Song’ research is also focused in the area of fabrication and characterization of advanced high-performance polymer nano-composites. Dr. Kenan Song has served as a chair for PCM 2016, CAMX 2016, and also will for Advanced Strucutre Composites session in AIChE 2017. He has been on editorial board for Structural Materials, Composite Materials, and, Nanomateirals and Nanotechnology. He has been awarded the Cabot Materials Research Forum Funding (2016), Leadership Award in Nanotechnology (2016), GCG conference funding award (2012, 3013, 2014) and POSCO Fellowship (2010).
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Associate, Department of Chemical Engineering and Department of Materials Science and Engineering, MIT
Chuntai Liu
Dr. Chuntai Liu, currently a Professor of National Engineering Research Center for Advanced Polymer Processing Technology (NERC for APPT) of Zhengzhou University, obtained his BS degree and MS degree in engineering mechanics from Peking University(1987) and Xi'an Jiaotong University(1993) , respectively, and his PhD degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Zhengzhou University (2003), and worked as a visiting scholar in the Ohio State University(2006-2007). Dr. Liu is currently an executive director of NERC for APPT and Key Laboratory of Advanced Materials Processing & Mold of Ministry of Education, Zhengzhou University. His research focuses on the multifunctional polymer composites including processing-microstructure properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of National Engineering Research Center for Advanced Polymer Processing Technology (NERC for APPT), Zhengzhou University, China