Polymer-Based Multifunctional Nanocomposites and Their Applications provides an up-to-date review of the latest advances and developments in the field of polymer nanocomposites. It will serve as a one-stop reference resource on important research accomplishments in the area of multifunctional nanocomposites, with a particular emphasis placed on the use of nanofillers and different functionality combinations. Edited and written by an expert team of researchers in the field, the book provides a practical analysis of functional polymers, nanoscience, and nanotechnology in important and developing areas, such as transportation engineering, mechanical systems, aerospace manufacturing, construction materials, and more.

The book covers both theory and experimental results regarding the relationships between the effective properties of polymer composites and those of polymer matrices and reinforcements.