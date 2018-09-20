Polymer-Based Multifunctional Nanocomposites and Their Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128150672, 9780128150689

Polymer-Based Multifunctional Nanocomposites and Their Applications

1st Edition

Editors: John Zhanhu Guo Kenan Song Chuntai Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780128150689
Paperback ISBN: 9780128150672
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th September 2018
Page Count: 346
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
200.00
170.00
175.00
148.75
269.04
228.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
250.00
212.50
220.00
187.00
349.94
297.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Polymer-Based Multifunctional Nanocomposites and Their Applications provides an up-to-date review of the latest advances and developments in the field of polymer nanocomposites. It will serve as a one-stop reference resource on important research accomplishments in the area of multifunctional nanocomposites, with a particular emphasis placed on the use of nanofillers and different functionality combinations. Edited and written by an expert team of researchers in the field, the book provides a practical analysis of functional polymers, nanoscience, and nanotechnology in important and developing areas, such as transportation engineering, mechanical systems, aerospace manufacturing, construction materials, and more.

The book covers both theory and experimental results regarding the relationships between the effective properties of polymer composites and those of polymer matrices and reinforcements.

Key Features

  • Presents a thorough and up-to-date review of the latest advances and developments in the field of multifunctional polymer nanocomposites
  • Integrates coverage of fundamentals, research and development, and the range of applications for multifunctional polymers and their composites, such as in the automotive, aerospace, biomedical and electrical industries
  • Supports further technological developments by discussing both theory and real world experimental data from academia and industry

Readership

R&D scientists, engineers, and other technical staff in a variety of industry sectors, such as biomedical, automotive, aerospace, and defense. Design engineers / product designers. Academic: advanced materials science and engineering design courses

Table of Contents

1. General introduction to composite manufacturing
2. Micro and nano fillers used in composite engineering
3. Interphase engineering
4. Composite mechanics: Stimuli-responsive composites
5. Shape memory polymeric composites and their mechanisms
6. Fire-retardant composites and their applications
7. Smart composite fibers
8. Mechanically and chemically protective composite coatings for metal protections in aerospace and ocean engineering
9. Magnetic nanocomposites
10. Composites used for electrical engineering: Polymer nanocomposites used for flexible electronics
11. Polymer nanocomposites with 2D materials
12. Nanocomposites used for biomedical applications
13. 3D printed nanocomposites

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128150689
Paperback ISBN:
9780128150672

About the Editor

John Zhanhu Guo

John Zhanhu Guo is Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Prof. Guo earned his Ph.D degree in chemical engineering from Louisiana State University in 2005. He received his three-year (2005–2008) postdoctoral training in mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of California Los Angeles. Dr. Guo directs the Integrated Composites Laboratory and Chairs the Composite Division of American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE, 2010–2011). Prof. Guo has published more than 300 journal papers, with citations of more than 10903 and i10-index of 199.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Tennesee, Knoxville, USA

Kenan Song

Kenan Song is a joint Postdoctoral Associate at the Department of Chemical Engineering and Department of Materials Science and Engineering at MIT. Dr. Song graduated with Ph.D. degree from Northeastern University in Mechanical Engineering in 2014. Dr. Song’s research interests concern the processing-structure-property relationships in nano-composites. Dr. Song’ research is also focused in the area of fabrication and characterization of advanced high-performance polymer nano-composites. Dr. Kenan Song has served as a chair for PCM 2016, CAMX 2016, and also will for Advanced Strucutre Composites session in AIChE 2017. He has been on editorial board for Structural Materials, Composite Materials, and, Nanomateirals and Nanotechnology. He has been awarded the Cabot Materials Research Forum Funding (2016), Leadership Award in Nanotechnology (2016), GCG conference funding award (2012, 3013, 2014) and POSCO Fellowship (2010).

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral Associate, Department of Chemical Engineering and Department of Materials Science and Engineering, MIT

Chuntai Liu

Dr. Chuntai Liu, currently a Professor of National Engineering Research Center for Advanced Polymer Processing Technology (NERC for APPT) of Zhengzhou University, obtained his BS degree and MS degree in engineering mechanics from Peking University(1987) and Xi'an Jiaotong University(1993) , respectively, and his PhD degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Zhengzhou University (2003), and worked as a visiting scholar in the Ohio State University(2006-2007). Dr. Liu is currently an executive director of NERC for APPT and Key Laboratory of Advanced Materials Processing & Mold of Ministry of Education, Zhengzhou University. His research focuses on the multifunctional polymer composites including processing-microstructure properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of National Engineering Research Center for Advanced Polymer Processing Technology (NERC for APPT), Zhengzhou University, China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.