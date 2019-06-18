Polylactic Acid
2nd Edition
A Practical Guide for the Processing, Manufacturing, and Applications of PLA
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Biodegradable Polymers and Poly(lactic Acid)
2. Synthesis and Production of Poly(lactic Acid)
3. Thermal Properties of Poly(lactic Acid)
4. Chemical Properties of Poly(lactic Acid)
5. Mechanical Properties of Poly(lactic Acid)
6. Rheological Properties of Poly(lactic Acid)
7. Degradation and Stability of Poly(lactic Acid)
8. Additives and Processing Aids of Poly(lactic Acid)
9. Processing and Recycling of Poly(lactic Acid)
10. Injection moulding of Poly(lactic Acid)
11. Applications of Poly(lactic Acid)
12. Environmental Profile of Poly(lactic Acid)
Description
Polylactic Acid: A Practical Guide for the Processing, Manufacturing, and Applications of PLA, Second Edition, provides a practical guide for engineers and scientists working in PLA and on the development of emerging new products. The current market situation for PLA and biodegradable polymers is described, along with applications across a range of market sectors. In addition, the mechanical, chemical, thermal, rheology and degradation properties are included. Updates include new chapters covering various processing methods, as well as recycling methods, and additives and processing aids. New applications cover a range of products (including 3D Printing), and an environmental assessment, including regulatory aspects.
The book is not only a useful introduction to this topic, but also a practical, readily applicable reference book that will support decision-making in the plastics industry.
Key Features
- Presents an essential reference for engineers, scientists and product designers considering switching to a sustainable plastic
- Covers the properties, synthesis and polymerization of PLA, along with processing techniques involved in fabricating parts from this polymer
- Includes critical new chapters on processing, additives, recycling and environmental considerations relating to PLA
Readership
Engineers and materials scientists in the plastics industry looking to use sustainable/biodegradable/renewable plastics in products they are working with
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144732
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128144725
About the Authors
Lee Tin Sin Author
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Science, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Malaysia
Bee Soo Tueen Author
Bee Soo Tueen is an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Engineering and Science, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Malaysia. Her research focuses are fire retardant polymeric materials, polymers as insulation materials for wire and cable applications, and biopolymeric materials.
