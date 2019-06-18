Polylactic Acid - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128144725, 9780128144732

Polylactic Acid

2nd Edition

A Practical Guide for the Processing, Manufacturing, and Applications of PLA

Authors: Lee Tin Sin Bee Soo Tueen
eBook ISBN: 9780128144732
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128144725
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 18th June 2019
Page Count: 422
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
269.04
228.68
220.00
187.00
250.00
212.50
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
220.00
187.00
195.00
165.75
349.94
297.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Biodegradable Polymers and Poly(lactic Acid)
2. Synthesis and Production of Poly(lactic Acid)
3. Thermal Properties of Poly(lactic Acid)
4. Chemical Properties of Poly(lactic Acid)
5. Mechanical Properties of Poly(lactic Acid)
6. Rheological Properties of Poly(lactic Acid)
7. Degradation and Stability of Poly(lactic Acid)
8. Additives and Processing Aids of Poly(lactic Acid)
9. Processing and Recycling of Poly(lactic Acid)
10. Injection moulding of Poly(lactic Acid)
11. Applications of Poly(lactic Acid)
12. Environmental Profile of Poly(lactic Acid)

Description

Polylactic Acid: A Practical Guide for the Processing, Manufacturing, and Applications of PLA, Second Edition, provides a practical guide for engineers and scientists working in PLA and on the development of emerging new products. The current market situation for PLA and biodegradable polymers is described, along with applications across a range of market sectors. In addition, the mechanical, chemical, thermal, rheology and degradation properties are included. Updates include new chapters covering various processing methods, as well as recycling methods, and additives and processing aids. New applications cover a range of products (including 3D Printing), and an environmental assessment, including regulatory aspects.

The book is not only a useful introduction to this topic, but also a practical, readily applicable reference book that will support decision-making in the plastics industry.

Key Features

  • Presents an essential reference for engineers, scientists and product designers considering switching to a sustainable plastic
  • Covers the properties, synthesis and polymerization of PLA, along with processing techniques involved in fabricating parts from this polymer
  • Includes critical new chapters on processing, additives, recycling and environmental considerations relating to PLA

Readership

Engineers and materials scientists in the plastics industry looking to use sustainable/biodegradable/renewable plastics in products they are working with

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2019
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780128144732
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128144725

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Lee Tin Sin Author

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Science, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Malaysia

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Science, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Malaysia

Bee Soo Tueen Author

Bee Soo Tueen is an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Engineering and Science, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Malaysia. Her research focuses are fire retardant polymeric materials, polymers as insulation materials for wire and cable applications, and biopolymeric materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Engineering and Science, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), Malaysia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.