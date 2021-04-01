Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane (POSS) Polymer Nanocomposites: From Synthesis to Applications offers extensive coverage of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes and their nanocomposites, including synthesis, characterization, interfacial interactions, and advanced applications.

The book begins by introducing POSS, and their nanoparticles, synthesis, characterization, properties, and manufacture, before studying the preparation of POSS alongside a range of polymeric materials, including elastomers, thermoplastics, thermosetting polymers, polymer blends and IPNs, and for hybrid nanocomposites. This is followed by a detailed discussion of the latest analysis techniques, as well as presenting essential elements such as interfacial interactions, plasticization and agglomeration. The next part of the book examines properties of POSS-polymer nanocomposites, including thermal and flame-retardant, dielectric, rheological, mechanical and dynamic mechanical, transport, and surface properties, before focusing on POSS nanocomposites for key application areas, such as biological, energy, defense, and space. Finally, issues surrounding industry implementation and life cycle are explored.

This is a valuable reference for researchers, scientists and advanced students in the areas of polymer composites and nanocomposites, polymer chemistry, polymer physics, polymer science, and materials science and engineering. In an industrial setting, this book is of great interest to scientists, R&D professionals, and engineers, across industries and disciplines, who are looking to utilize POSS-based nanocomposites in advanced applications.