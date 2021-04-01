COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane (POSS) Polymer Nanocomposites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128213476

Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane (POSS) Polymer Nanocomposites

1st Edition

From Synthesis to Applications

0.0 star rating
Editors: Sabu Thomas Lakshmipriya Somasekharan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128213476
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 450
Description

Polyhedral Oligomeric Silsesquioxane (POSS) Polymer Nanocomposites: From Synthesis to Applications offers extensive coverage of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes and their nanocomposites, including synthesis, characterization, interfacial interactions, and advanced applications.

The book begins by introducing POSS, and their nanoparticles, synthesis, characterization, properties, and manufacture, before studying the preparation of POSS alongside a range of polymeric materials, including elastomers, thermoplastics, thermosetting polymers, polymer blends and IPNs, and for hybrid nanocomposites. This is followed by a detailed discussion of the latest analysis techniques, as well as presenting essential elements such as interfacial interactions, plasticization and agglomeration. The next part of the book examines properties of POSS-polymer nanocomposites, including thermal and flame-retardant, dielectric, rheological, mechanical and dynamic mechanical, transport, and surface properties, before focusing on POSS nanocomposites for key application areas, such as biological, energy, defense, and space. Finally, issues surrounding industry implementation and life cycle are explored.

This is a valuable reference for researchers, scientists and advanced students in the areas of polymer composites and nanocomposites, polymer chemistry, polymer physics, polymer science, and materials science and engineering. In an industrial setting, this book is of great interest to scientists, R&D professionals, and engineers, across industries and disciplines, who are looking to utilize POSS-based nanocomposites in advanced applications.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxanes (POSS) and their nanocomposites, including synthesis and characterization techniques, properties, analysis, applications, and the latest trends
  • Targets the area of POSS nanocomposites, describing synthesis and characterization in detail, and supporting the selection of POSS filler type according to polymeric material
  • Explains the preparation and utilization of POSS polymer nanocomposites for cutting-edge applications, including in the biological, energy, and defense fields

Readership

Academic: Researchers, scientists and advanced students in polymer composites and nanocomposites, polymer chemistry, polymer physics, polymer science, and materials science and engineering. Industry: Scientists, R&D professionals, and engineers across industries and disciplines, looking to utilize POSS-based nanocomposites in a range of advanced applications

Table of Contents

  1. POSS nanoparticles: synthesis, characterisation and properties
    2. Manufacturing of POSS-polymer nanocomposites
    3. POSS-general purpose elastomer nanocomposites
    4. POSS-special purpose elastomer nanocomposites
    5. POSS-amorphous thermoplastic nanocomposites
    6. POSS-crystalline thermoplastic nanocomposites
    7. POSS – thermosetting polymer nanocomposites
    8. POSS in polymer blends and IPNs
    9. POSS based hybrid nanocomposites
    10. Morphological analysis of POSS-polymer nanocomposites
    11. Spectroscopic analysis of POSS-polymer nanocomposites
    12. Scattering studies of POSS nanocomposites
    13. Interface modification of POSS-polymer nanocomposites
    14. Plasticization and agglomeration of POSS particles in nanocomposites
    15. Thermal and flame-retardant properties of POSS nanocomposites
    16. Dielectric properties of POSS-polymer nanocomposites
    17. Rheological properties of POSS nanocomposites
    18. Mechanical and dynamic mechanical properties of POSS nanocomposites
    19. Transport properties of POSS nanocomposite20: Surface properties of POSS nanocomposites
    21. POSS nanocomposites for biological applications
    22. Applications of POSS-nanocomposites in energy field23: POSS nanocomposites for defence and space applications
    24. Theoretical studies of POSS based systems
    25. Industrial scale up and lab to commercial scale manufacturing
    26. Ageing and life cycle analysis of POSS nanocomposites

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128213476

About the Editors

Sabu Thomas

Prof. Sabu Thomas is currently the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He is a Professor at the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and Full Professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He has a H-index of 103, and his research has covered the areas of polymer science and engineering, polymer nanocomposites, elastomers, polymer blends, interpenetrating polymer networks, polymer membranes, green composites and nanocomposites, nanomedicine and green nanotechnology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University; Professor, International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology; Full Professor, Polymer Science and Engineering, School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India

Lakshmipriya Somasekharan

Dr. Lakshmipriya Somasekharan got her PhD from IIUCNN, Mahatma Gandhi University with a UGC-JRF fellowship. Her interest is in the preparation and characterisation of polymer nanocomposites, with a research focus on POSS natural rubber nanocomposites, synthesis of POSS nanoparticles and its hybrids with other nanofillers, and preparation and characterisation of nanocomposites with elastomers.

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, IIUCNN, Mahatma Gandhi University with a UGC-JRF fellowship

