Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
1st Edition
Challenging Issues in the Modern Era of Individualized Medicine
Description
Women’s healthcare regarding polycystic ovarian syndrome remains challenging. Patients often go from one specialist to another trying to fully understand and management the disorder. Women often go years before a diagnosis, seeing three or more doctors before a confirmed diagnosis. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: Challenging Issues in the Modern Era of Individualized Medicine brings together multiple medical disciplines to improve the care of women with PCOS. Such a multidisciplinary clinical and scientific approach integrates obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric and medical endocrinology, internal medicine, genetics, psychology and laboratory medicine into relevant translational clinical and scientific discussions that update both the scientific understanding of PCOS and the diagnosis and management of all aspects of the syndrome. The impact of PCO on the onset of puberty is subdivided in sub sections to get a better understanding of this condition and the management at different stages in a woman’s life.
Key Features
- Represents an unparalleled compilation of chapters from experts in the field relevant to contemporary polycystic ovarian syndrome
- Covers aspects such as obesity, metabolic changes, and emotional changes associated with PCOS
- Highlights contemporary management and the current understanding of this unique syndrome with a comprehensive and fresh approach
Readership
Readership includes physicians, nurses and healthcare providers in the fields of family medicine, internal medicine, endocrinology, obstetrics and gynecology, reproductive endocrinology, dermatology, psychiatry and surgery
Table of Contents
1. History
2. Epidemiology
3. Genetics of PCOS and familial occurance clinical presentations
4. Pubertal onset
5. Effect of obesity
6. Diagnostic criteria and phenotypic expression
7. Dermatological
i. Normal androgen metabolism and clearance
ii. Regulation of SHBG
iii. Androgen receptor
iv. Peripheral androgen actions
v. Hirsutism
vi. Acne
vii. Androgenic alopecia
viii. Acanthosis nigricans
8. Reproductive
i. Menstrual irregularity
ii. Ovarian morphology
iii. infertility
9. Metabolic
i. Insulin resistance
ii. Obesity
iii. Body fat distribution
10. Mood-affective
i. Depression
ii. anxiety
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
11. Developmental origins during fetal life
12. Prepuberal disposition
13. Pubertal changes
i. Presentation
ii. Diagnostic criteria
iii. Effect of obesity
14. Reproductive Changes
i. Hypothalamo-pituitary function (LH, FSH, Prolactin, GH)
ii. Theca cell function and paracrine interactions
iii. Granulosa cell function and paracrine interactions
iv. Disordered folliculogenesis
v. Oocyte competence
15. Maternal-fetal changes
i. Maternal effects, including diabetes
ii. Intergenerational effects
16. Adrenal dysfunction
i. Steroidogenesis
ii. Extra-adrenal factors and androgen production
iii. Aging
iv. Prevalence
v. Premature adrenarche
vi. Congenital adrenal hyperplasias
17. Glucose-insulin homeostasis
i. Insulin receptor binding and action
ii. Pancreatic function
iii. Insulin resistance in PCOS
18. Adiposity effects
i. Adipogenesis
ii. Obesity and fat storage
iii. Body fat distribution
iv. Mechanisms of insulin resistance
v. Insulin and hyperandrogenism
vi. Regulation of SHBG
vii. Lipotoxicity
viii. IGF and IGF-BPs
ix. Metabolic syndrome
x. Metabolic inflexibility
19. Pancreatic function
a. Hepatic function
b. Immunological changes
20. Animal models of PCOS
LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES
21. Cancers (endometrial but also discuss ovarian and breast)
22. Diabetes
23. Cardiovascular disease
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS
24. Ovarian hyperthecosis
25. Androgen Producing Neoplasms (ovarian and adrenal)
26. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia
27. Cushing Syndrome
28. Acromegaly
29. Drug induced
CLINICAL EVALUATION
30. Physical examination
31. Hormonal
i. Steroid assays
ii. Androgen assays
iii. Assays for peripheral androgen actions
iv. Gonadotropins
32. Metabolic
i. Glucose tolerance test vs HbA1c
ii. Lipid profile
iii. Dexamethasone suppression test, urinary/salivary free cortisol
33. Imaging Studies
i. ovarian ultrasound
ii. Adrenal MRI
TREATMENT
34. Non-infertility
i. Lifestyle intervention
ii. Sex Steroid Therapy
iii. Anti-androgens
iv. GnRH Analogues
v. Insulin Lowering Drugs
vi. Statins
vii. GLIPs
viii. Inositals
ix. Bariatric surgery, including risks benefits and outcomes
35. Anovulatory infertility
i. Medical approaches
ii. Surgical approaches
1. Laparoscopic ovarian drilling
2. Risks of bariatric surgery, including ovulation induction
iii. Assisted reproduction approaches, including IVM
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128230459
About the Editor
Evanthia Diamanti-Kandarakis
Dr. Daniel Dumesic, MD, Professor of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA. A focus of his clinical research is on polycystic ovarian syndrome, dedicating his time and career to advancing research in this field. He has published extensively on metabolic diseases and their negative impact on female reproduction.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Ratings and Reviews
