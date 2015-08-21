Poly(Ethylene Terephthalate) Based Blends, Composites and Nanocomposites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323313063, 9780128012741

Poly(Ethylene Terephthalate) Based Blends, Composites and Nanocomposites

1st Edition

Editors: P. M. Visakh Mong Liang
eBook ISBN: 9780128012741
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323313063
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 21st August 2015
Page Count: 252
Table of Contents

  • List of Contributors
  • Preface
  • 1: Polyethylene Terephthalate: Blends, Composites, and Nanocomposites – State of Art, New Challenges, and Opportunities
    • Abstract
    • 1.1. Modification of Polyethylene Terephthalate
    • 1.2. Reinforcement of Polyethylene Terephthalate via Addition of Carbon-Based Materials
    • 1.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Blends: Thermoplastic and Thermoset
    • 1.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Blends: Natural Rubber and Synthetic Rubber
    • 1.5. Characterization of Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Composites and Nanocomposites
    • 1.6. Polyethylene Terephthalate: Copolyesters, Composites, and Renewable Alternatives
    • 1.7. Molecular Weight Determination of Polyethylene Terephthalate
    • 1.8. Degradation Kinetic Parameter Determination of Blends Containing Polyethylene Terephthalate and Other Polymers with Nanomaterials
    • 1.9. Modification of Polymer Composites by Polyethylene Terephthalate Waste
    • 1.10. Highly Functionalized Polyethylene Terephthalate for Food Packaging
  • 2: Modification of Polyethylene Terephthalate
    • Abstract
    • 2.1. Introduction
    • 2.2. Radio-Frequency Plasma
    • 2.3. Ultraviolet Technique
    • 2.4. Protein Immobilization on Treated Surfaces
    • 2.5. Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
  • 3: Reinforcement of Polyethylene Terephthalate via Addition of Carbon-Based Materials
    • Abstract
    • 3.1. Introduction
    • 3.2. Carbon Nanotubes
    • 3.3. Carbon Fibers
    • 3.4. Graphene
    • 3.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate/Carbon Nanotube Composites
    • 3.6. Polyethylene Terephthalate/Carbon Fiber Composites
    • 3.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate/Graphene Composites
    • 3.8. Conclusions
  • 4: Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Blends: Thermoplastic and Thermoset
    • Abstract
    • 4.1. Introduction
    • 4.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Thermoplastic Blends
    • 4.3. Preparation of Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Thermoplastic Blends
    • 4.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Thermoset Blends
    • 4.5. Preparation of Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Thermoset Blends
    • 4.6. Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
  • 5: Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Blends: Natural Rubber and Synthetic Rubber
    • Abstract
    • 5.1. Introduction
    • 5.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Natural Rubber Blends
    • 5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate/Synthetic Rubber Blends
    • 5.4. Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
  • 6: PET Nanocomposites: Preparation and Characterization
    • Abstract
  • 7: Polyethylene Terephthalate: Copolyesters, Composites, and Renewable Alternatives
    • Abstract
    • 7.1. The Context
    • 7.2. Composites from PET and Renewable Substrates
    • 7.3. Copolyesters from PET and Aliphatic Renewable-Based Comonomers
    • 7.4. Copolyesters from PET and Aromatic Renewable-Based Comonomers
    • 7.5. PET Alternatives from Renewables
    • 7.6. Conclusions and Future Challenges
    • Acknowledgments
  • 8: Molecular Weight Determination of Polyethylene Terephthalate
    • Abstract
    • 8.1. Introduction
    • 8.2. Determination of PET Molecular Weight
    • 8.3. Applications of PET
    • 8.4. Conclusions
  • 9: Degradation Kinetic Parameter Determination of Blends Containing Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Polymers with Nanomaterials
    • Abstract
    • 9.1. Introduction
    • 9.2. Thermolysis Types and Classification
    • 9.3. Principles of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Degradation Reaction and Mechanisms
    • 9.4. The Degradation Behavior of PET Blends in Thermogravimetry
    • 9.5. Thermal Degradation of Polyester Blends with Nanoclay and Carbon Nanofibers
    • 9.6. Concluding Remarks and Recommendations
    • Acknowledgment
  • 10: Modification of Polymer Composites by Polyethylene Terephthalate Waste
    • Abstract
    • 10.1. Introduction
    • 10.2. Application of PET Waste in Construction Composites
    • 10.3. Epoxy Mortars Modified by PET Glycolysate – A Case Study
    • 10.4. Conclusions
  • 11: Highly Functionalized Polyethylene Terephthalate for Food Packaging
    • Abstract
    • 11.1. PET for Packaging: Backgrounds and Requirements
    • 11.2. Fundamentals of the Properties Achieved by Composites for Food Packaging
    • 11.3. Hard Material/PET Nanocomposites for Food Packaging
  • Index

Description

Poly(Ethylene Terephthalate) (PET) is an industrially important material which is not treated specifically in any other book.

Poly(Ethylene Terephthalate) Based Blends, Composites and Nanocomposites fills this gap and systematically guides the reader through all aspects of PET and its blends, composites and nanocomposites. It covers theoretical fundamentals, nanocomposites preparation, modification techniques, structure-property relationships, characterisation of the different blends and composites, and material choice for specific applications.

Consisting of contributions from experts in the field this book is a useful reference for the researchers and engineers working on the development and characterization of PET materials as well as on implementing them in real-world products. It can also be used as a standard reference for deeper insight in the mechanical, thermal, thermo-mechanical and visco-elastic aspects in product design decisions.

Key Features

  • Provides a systematic overview on all types of poly(ethylene) terephthalate (PET) based blends, composites and nanocomposites
  • Informs about characterization, structure-property relationships and types of modifications
  • Links material properties to specific applications, enabling engineers to make the best material choice to increase product performance and cost efficiency, in industries ranging from aerospace to energy

Readership

Engineers, Academics and R&D Researchers working in the area of poly(ethylene terephthalate) based blends, composites and nanocomposites; PhD students in Polymer Sciences and Nanotechnology

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2015
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780128012741
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323313063

About the Editors

P. M. Visakh Editor

Dr. Visakh P.M. is working as Post Doc. Researcher at Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), Tomsk, Russia. He obtained his PhD, MPhil and MSc degrees from School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He has edited 15 books with publishers including Wiley-Scrivener, Springer, Royal Society of Chemistry, and Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), Tomsk, Russia

Mong Liang Editor

Deptartment of Applied Chemistry, National Chiayi University, Taiwan

Affiliations and Expertise

Deptartment of Applied Chemistry, National Chiayi University, Taiwan

