Poly(Ethylene Terephthalate) Based Blends, Composites and Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- 1: Polyethylene Terephthalate: Blends, Composites, and Nanocomposites – State of Art, New Challenges, and Opportunities
- Abstract
- 1.1. Modification of Polyethylene Terephthalate
- 1.2. Reinforcement of Polyethylene Terephthalate via Addition of Carbon-Based Materials
- 1.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Blends: Thermoplastic and Thermoset
- 1.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Blends: Natural Rubber and Synthetic Rubber
- 1.5. Characterization of Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Composites and Nanocomposites
- 1.6. Polyethylene Terephthalate: Copolyesters, Composites, and Renewable Alternatives
- 1.7. Molecular Weight Determination of Polyethylene Terephthalate
- 1.8. Degradation Kinetic Parameter Determination of Blends Containing Polyethylene Terephthalate and Other Polymers with Nanomaterials
- 1.9. Modification of Polymer Composites by Polyethylene Terephthalate Waste
- 1.10. Highly Functionalized Polyethylene Terephthalate for Food Packaging
- 2: Modification of Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Radio-Frequency Plasma
- 2.3. Ultraviolet Technique
- 2.4. Protein Immobilization on Treated Surfaces
- 2.5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 3: Reinforcement of Polyethylene Terephthalate via Addition of Carbon-Based Materials
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Carbon Nanotubes
- 3.3. Carbon Fibers
- 3.4. Graphene
- 3.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate/Carbon Nanotube Composites
- 3.6. Polyethylene Terephthalate/Carbon Fiber Composites
- 3.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate/Graphene Composites
- 3.8. Conclusions
- 4: Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Blends: Thermoplastic and Thermoset
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Thermoplastic Blends
- 4.3. Preparation of Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Thermoplastic Blends
- 4.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Thermoset Blends
- 4.5. Preparation of Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Thermoset Blends
- 4.6. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 5: Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Blends: Natural Rubber and Synthetic Rubber
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Polyethylene Terephthalate-Based Natural Rubber Blends
- 5.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate/Synthetic Rubber Blends
- 5.4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 6: PET Nanocomposites: Preparation and Characterization
- Abstract
- 7: Polyethylene Terephthalate: Copolyesters, Composites, and Renewable Alternatives
- Abstract
- 7.1. The Context
- 7.2. Composites from PET and Renewable Substrates
- 7.3. Copolyesters from PET and Aliphatic Renewable-Based Comonomers
- 7.4. Copolyesters from PET and Aromatic Renewable-Based Comonomers
- 7.5. PET Alternatives from Renewables
- 7.6. Conclusions and Future Challenges
- Acknowledgments
- 8: Molecular Weight Determination of Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Determination of PET Molecular Weight
- 8.3. Applications of PET
- 8.4. Conclusions
- 9: Degradation Kinetic Parameter Determination of Blends Containing Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Polymers with Nanomaterials
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Thermolysis Types and Classification
- 9.3. Principles of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Degradation Reaction and Mechanisms
- 9.4. The Degradation Behavior of PET Blends in Thermogravimetry
- 9.5. Thermal Degradation of Polyester Blends with Nanoclay and Carbon Nanofibers
- 9.6. Concluding Remarks and Recommendations
- Acknowledgment
- 10: Modification of Polymer Composites by Polyethylene Terephthalate Waste
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Application of PET Waste in Construction Composites
- 10.3. Epoxy Mortars Modified by PET Glycolysate – A Case Study
- 10.4. Conclusions
- 11: Highly Functionalized Polyethylene Terephthalate for Food Packaging
- Abstract
- 11.1. PET for Packaging: Backgrounds and Requirements
- 11.2. Fundamentals of the Properties Achieved by Composites for Food Packaging
- 11.3. Hard Material/PET Nanocomposites for Food Packaging
- Index
Description
Poly(Ethylene Terephthalate) (PET) is an industrially important material which is not treated specifically in any other book.
Poly(Ethylene Terephthalate) Based Blends, Composites and Nanocomposites fills this gap and systematically guides the reader through all aspects of PET and its blends, composites and nanocomposites. It covers theoretical fundamentals, nanocomposites preparation, modification techniques, structure-property relationships, characterisation of the different blends and composites, and material choice for specific applications.
Consisting of contributions from experts in the field this book is a useful reference for the researchers and engineers working on the development and characterization of PET materials as well as on implementing them in real-world products. It can also be used as a standard reference for deeper insight in the mechanical, thermal, thermo-mechanical and visco-elastic aspects in product design decisions.
Key Features
- Provides a systematic overview on all types of poly(ethylene) terephthalate (PET) based blends, composites and nanocomposites
- Informs about characterization, structure-property relationships and types of modifications
- Links material properties to specific applications, enabling engineers to make the best material choice to increase product performance and cost efficiency, in industries ranging from aerospace to energy
Readership
Engineers, Academics and R&D Researchers working in the area of poly(ethylene terephthalate) based blends, composites and nanocomposites; PhD students in Polymer Sciences and Nanotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 21st August 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128012741
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323313063
About the Editors
P. M. Visakh Editor
Dr. Visakh P.M. is working as Post Doc. Researcher at Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), Tomsk, Russia. He obtained his PhD, MPhil and MSc degrees from School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He has edited 15 books with publishers including Wiley-Scrivener, Springer, Royal Society of Chemistry, and Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU), Tomsk, Russia
Mong Liang Editor
Deptartment of Applied Chemistry, National Chiayi University, Taiwan
Affiliations and Expertise
Deptartment of Applied Chemistry, National Chiayi University, Taiwan