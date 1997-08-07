Pollution Prevention through Process Integration
1st Edition
Systematic Design Tools
The environmental impact of industrial waste is one of the most serious challenges facing the chemical process industries. From a focus on end-of-pipe treatment in the 1970s, chemical manufacturers have increasinglyimplemented pollution prevention policies in which pollutants are mitigated at the source or separated and recovered and then reused or sold.
This book is the first to present systematic techniques for cost-effective pollution prevention, altering what has been an art that depends on experience and subjective opinion into a science rooted in fundamental engineering principles and process integration. Step-by-step procedures are presented that are widely applicable to the chemical, petrochemical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, food, and metals industries.
Various levels of sophistication ranging from graphical methods to algebraic procedures and mathematical optimization, numerous applications and case studies, and integrated software for optimizing waste recovery systems make Pollution Prevention through Process Integration: Systematic Design Tools a must read for a wide spectrum of practicing engineers, environmental scientists, plant managers, advanced undergraduate and graduate students, and researchers in the areas of pollution prevention andprocess integration.
- Allows the reader to establish pollution-prevention targets for a process and then develop implementable, cost-effective solutions
- Contains step-by-step procedures that can be applied to environmental problems in a wide variety of process industries
- Integrates pollution prevention with other process objectives
- Author is internationally recognized for pioneering work in developing mass integration science and technology
Upper-division undergraduate and graduate-level chemical engineering students; chemical engineers; mid-level management involved in the research and development of waste reduction.
Table of Contents
Overview of Pollution Prevention and Process Integration. Modeling of Individual Mass Exchange Units for Environmental Applications. Synthesis of Mass Exchange Networks. Graphical Techniques for Mass Integration: Segregation,Recycle, Interception, and Unit Manipulation. Optimization Techniques for Mass Integration. Synthesis of Reactive Mass Exchange Networks. Combined Heat and Mass Integration. Design of Heat-Induced Separation Networks. Recovery of VOCs. Modeling and Design of Membrane Systems. Environmentally-Benign Chemistry and Species. Subject Index.
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 7th August 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514185
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122368455
Mahmoud M. El-Halwagi
Dr. Mahmoud El-Halwagi is professor and holder of the McFerrin Professorship at the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University. He is internationally recognized for pioneering contributions in the principles and applications of process integration and sustainable design. He has served as a consultant to a wide variety of processing industries. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and is the recipient of prestigious research and educational awards including the American AIChE Sustainable Engineering Forum Research Excellence Award, the Celanese and the Fluor Distinguished Teaching Awards, and the US National Science Foundation's National Young Investigator Award.
The Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A & M University, College Station, USA