Pollution Prevention Pays - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080235721, 9781483139760

Pollution Prevention Pays

1st Edition

Authors: Michael G Royston
eBook ISBN: 9781483139760
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 214
Description

Pollution Prevention Pays focuses on the remedies, technologies, and processes involved in the prevention and control of pollution, including the role of communities, governments, and industries in such undertaking. The book first takes a look at the effects of pollution on society and the imbalance of development and protection of the environment. The text then explores the costs of pollution, including the costs of air, water, and noise pollution and medical costs of a polluted environment. The manuscript underscores the positions of private and public enterprises on pollution control, wherein these entities regard such undertaking as a major financial burden to be evaded. The text also explains the concept of non-waste technology and its economic and pollution implications. The action programs and integrated approaches of communities, governments, and industries regarding pollution management and prevention are discussed. The publication is a vital reference for readers interested in the management and prevention of pollution.

Table of Contents


Contents

Acknowledgements

Foreword

Part I. What Development Lays Down

1. Pollution and Society

2. Development and the Environment

3. The Cost of Pollution

4. Managers, Objectives, and the Environment

Part II. How the Enterprises Answer

5. Conflict and Survival

6. Concern as a Factor for Growth

7. Non-Waste Technology

Part III. Why the Technocrats Fail

8. Versions of Pollution Control

9. Benefits: The Missed Pay-Off

Part IV. Where to Go Now

10. The Integrated Approach

11. Action Programmes for the Community, For Government and for Industry

12. Alternatives: The Right to A Clean Environment

Epilogue

Index Of Non-Waste Technology


About the Author

Michael G Royston

