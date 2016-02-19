Pollution Prevention Pays focuses on the remedies, technologies, and processes involved in the prevention and control of pollution, including the role of communities, governments, and industries in such undertaking. The book first takes a look at the effects of pollution on society and the imbalance of development and protection of the environment. The text then explores the costs of pollution, including the costs of air, water, and noise pollution and medical costs of a polluted environment. The manuscript underscores the positions of private and public enterprises on pollution control, wherein these entities regard such undertaking as a major financial burden to be evaded. The text also explains the concept of non-waste technology and its economic and pollution implications. The action programs and integrated approaches of communities, governments, and industries regarding pollution management and prevention are discussed. The publication is a vital reference for readers interested in the management and prevention of pollution.