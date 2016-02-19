Pollution Control for Agriculture
2nd Edition
Problems, Processes, and Applications
Description
Pollution Control for Agriculture, Second Edition describes approaches adaptable to the treatment, disposal, and management of agricultural wastes, incorporating full-scale technologies, concepts, data, and operating systems. The book also discusses energy conservation, natural resource utilization, and nonpoint source control. Examples of problems attributable to agriculture include unbalanced natural ecological systems and increased eutrophication from waste disposal practices. Other problems include the depletion of dissolved oxygen in surface water, and impurities in groundwater from improper waste disposals on land. The text notes that understanding the characteristics of these wastes leads to more effective disposal methods and treatment. For example, biological treatment is preferred for liquid waste that contain dissolved organic solids, while incineration or composting is appropriate for solid waste with a high organic content. The book also lists the options that can be chosen to control agricultural nonpoint sources, the best of which is by planning and management practices that regulate the source and delivery of nonpoint pollutants, These practices will limit nonpoint pollutants from reaching their destinations (surface water or groundwater). The text also emphasizes the need for a balance between the extremes of agricultural production, profit motives, and environmental concerns. The book is suitable for agriculturists, economists, environmentalists, ecologists, and policy makers involved in food production, environmental safety, and health issues.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 Constraints
Introduction
Legal Constraints
Social Aspects
2 Changing Practices
Introduction
Agricultural Productivity
Labor and Energy
Livestock and Crop Production
Livestock Processing
Fruit and Vegetable Production
Seafood Production
Fertilizer Production
Pesticides
References
3 Environmental Impact
Introduction
Water Quality
Bacteria
Air Quality
References
4 Waste Characteristics
Introduction
Food Processing
Livestock Production
Other Animals and Agricultural Products
References
5 Fundamentals of Biological Treatment
Introduction
Biochemical Reactions
Basic Biological Processes
Energy Relationships
Microorganisms
Biochemical Transformations
Nutrient Needs
Oxygen Demand Measuremenst
Temperature
Process Equations
Notation
References
6 Ponds and Lagoons
Introduction
Oxidation Ponds
Aerobic Ponds
Anaerobic Lagoons
Aerated Lagoons
References
7 Oxygen Transfer
Introduction
Transfer Relationships
Dissolved Oxygen Relationships
Energy Relationships
Determination of Aeration Parameters
Aeration Equipment
References
8 Aerobic Treatment
Introduction
Activated Sludge Processes
Aerobic Digestion
The Oxidation Ditch
Carrousel
Autothermal Aerobic Digestion
Rotating Biological Contactor
Trickling Filters
References
9 Anaerobic Treatment
General
Factors Affecting Anaerobic Treatment
Feedstock Material
Gas Production and Use
Sludge Characteristics and Use
Management Systems
Anaerobic Processes
Application to Agricultural Residues
Summary
References
10 Utilization of Agricultural Residues
General
Animal Feed
Fish Production
Algae Production
Energy Production
Land Application
Summary
References
11 Land Treatment and Stabilization of Wastes
Introduction
Comparison to Other Treatment Processes
Basic Processes
Vegetation
Transformations in the Soil
Land-Limiting Constituent Analysis
Animal Manures
Food Processing Wastes
Municipal Wastewater
Summary
References
12 Nitrogen Control
Introduction
Opportunities for Nitrogen Control
Nitrification
Denitrification
Ammonia Stripping
References
13 Physical and Chemical Treatment
Introduction
Disinfection
Screening
Sedimentation
Flotation
Chemical Precipitation
References
14 Nonpoint Source Control
Introduction
Best Management Practices
Factors Affecting Pollutant Movement
Control Practices
Summary
References
15 Management
Introduction
Governmental Action
Decision Making
Joint Industrial-Municipal Cooperation
Manure
Food Processing Wastes
Summary
References
Appendix: Characteristics of Agricultural Wastes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 467
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 4th December 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138840