Pollution Control for Agriculture - 2nd Edition

Pollution Control for Agriculture

2nd Edition

Problems, Processes, and Applications

Authors: Loehr
eBook ISBN: 9780323138840
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 1984
Page Count: 467
Description

Pollution Control for Agriculture, Second Edition describes approaches adaptable to the treatment, disposal, and management of agricultural wastes, incorporating full-scale technologies, concepts, data, and operating systems. The book also discusses energy conservation, natural resource utilization, and nonpoint source control. Examples of problems attributable to agriculture include unbalanced natural ecological systems and increased eutrophication from waste disposal practices. Other problems include the depletion of dissolved oxygen in surface water, and impurities in groundwater from improper waste disposals on land. The text notes that understanding the characteristics of these wastes leads to more effective disposal methods and treatment. For example, biological treatment is preferred for liquid waste that contain dissolved organic solids, while incineration or composting is appropriate for solid waste with a high organic content. The book also lists the options that can be chosen to control agricultural nonpoint sources, the best of which is by planning and management practices that regulate the source and delivery of nonpoint pollutants, These practices will limit nonpoint pollutants from reaching their destinations (surface water or groundwater). The text also emphasizes the need for a balance between the extremes of agricultural production, profit motives, and environmental concerns. The book is suitable for agriculturists, economists, environmentalists, ecologists, and policy makers involved in food production, environmental safety, and health issues.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 Constraints

Introduction

Legal Constraints

Social Aspects

2 Changing Practices

Introduction

Agricultural Productivity

Labor and Energy

Livestock and Crop Production

Livestock Processing

Fruit and Vegetable Production

Seafood Production

Fertilizer Production

Pesticides

References

3 Environmental Impact

Introduction

Water Quality

Bacteria

Air Quality

References

4 Waste Characteristics

Introduction

Food Processing

Livestock Production

Other Animals and Agricultural Products

References

5 Fundamentals of Biological Treatment

Introduction

Biochemical Reactions

Basic Biological Processes

Energy Relationships

Microorganisms

Biochemical Transformations

Nutrient Needs

Oxygen Demand Measuremenst

Temperature

Process Equations

Notation

References

6 Ponds and Lagoons

Introduction

Oxidation Ponds

Aerobic Ponds

Anaerobic Lagoons

Aerated Lagoons

References

7 Oxygen Transfer

Introduction

Transfer Relationships

Dissolved Oxygen Relationships

Energy Relationships

Determination of Aeration Parameters

Aeration Equipment

References

8 Aerobic Treatment

Introduction

Activated Sludge Processes

Aerobic Digestion

The Oxidation Ditch

Carrousel

Autothermal Aerobic Digestion

Rotating Biological Contactor

Trickling Filters

References

9 Anaerobic Treatment

General

Factors Affecting Anaerobic Treatment

Feedstock Material

Gas Production and Use

Sludge Characteristics and Use

Management Systems

Anaerobic Processes

Application to Agricultural Residues

Summary

References

10 Utilization of Agricultural Residues

General

Animal Feed

Fish Production

Algae Production

Energy Production

Land Application

Summary

References

11 Land Treatment and Stabilization of Wastes

Introduction

Comparison to Other Treatment Processes

Basic Processes

Vegetation

Transformations in the Soil

Land-Limiting Constituent Analysis

Animal Manures

Food Processing Wastes

Municipal Wastewater

Summary

References

12 Nitrogen Control

Introduction

Opportunities for Nitrogen Control

Nitrification

Denitrification

Ammonia Stripping

References

13 Physical and Chemical Treatment

Introduction

Disinfection

Screening

Sedimentation

Flotation

Chemical Precipitation

References

14 Nonpoint Source Control

Introduction

Best Management Practices

Factors Affecting Pollutant Movement

Control Practices

Summary

References

15 Management

Introduction

Governmental Action

Decision Making

Joint Industrial-Municipal Cooperation

Manure

Food Processing Wastes

Summary

References

Appendix: Characteristics of Agricultural Wastes

Index

