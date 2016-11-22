Pollution Control and Resource Recovery
1st Edition
Municipal Solid Wastes at Landfill
Description
Pollution Control and Resource Recovery: Municipal Solid Wastes at Landfill provides pollution control and resource reuse technologies that cover the research and development achievements gained in recent years, providing the most up-to-date information on an emerging field in solid waste management.
Key Features
- Provides technology and methods for the recycling of aged refuse from closed landfills
- Includes leachate generation processes in municipal solid waste landfills
- Presents novel approaches to landfilling for leachate and methane control, covering the research and development achievements gained in recent years
Readership
Civil Engineers and Environmental Engineers, Chemical Engineers, and Environmental Scientists
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- About the Authors
- Preface
- Summary
- Abbreviations
- Chapter One. General Structure of Sanitary Landfill
- 1.1. Sanitary Landfill of Municipal Solid Wastes
- 1.2. Artificial Horizontal Lining Materials
- 1.3. Horizontal Lining Structure
- 1.4. Shanghai Refuse Landfill
- 1.5. Shanghai Solid Waste Treatment and Disposal Base
- Chapter Two. Stabilization Process and Mining Operation for Sanitary Landfill
- 2.1. Conversion of Organic Carbon in the Decomposable Organic Wastes in Anaerobic Lysimeters Under Different Temperatures
- 2.2. Monitoring and Long-Term Prediction of Refuse Compositions and Settlement as well as Leachate in Large-Scale Landfill Lysimeter
- 2.3. Physical and Chemical Variation of Refuse Composition With Disposal Ages
- 2.4. Microbial Community in Aged Refuse
- 2.5. Aged Refuse Mining Operation
- 2.6. Definition of Aged Refuse
- Chapter Three. Leachate Generation Processes and Property at Sanitary Landfill
- 3.1. Leachate Collection System of Sanitary Landfill
- 3.2. Leachate Sampling and Analytical Procedures
- 3.3. Chemical Characterization of Leachate
- 3.4. Effects of Membrane Porosity on Carbon in Leachate Fractionation
- 3.5. Distributions of Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic Fractions in Leachate Fractionation
- 3.6. Time Span Categories in Leachate
- 3.7. Leachate Category and Their Distribution Components
- 3.8. Heavy Metals Content in Leachate With Different Ages
- 3.9. Effects of Fulvic Substances on the Distribution and Migration of Hg in Landfill Leachate
- 3.10. Variations of Leachate Property in Lagoon Leachate Treatment Process
- 3.11. Spectroscopic Characteristics of Humic Acid in Leachate From Semiaerobic Landfill and Anaerobic Landfill
- 3.12. Abiotic Association of Phthalic Acid Esters With Humic Substances and Its Influence on the Fate of Phthalic Acid Esters in Landfill Leachate
- Chapter Four. Leachate Pollution Control Technology at Sanitary Landfill
- 4.1. Characterization of Microalgae-Bacteria Consortium Cultured in Landfill Leachate for Carbon Fixation and Lipid Production
- 4.2. Advanced Leachate Treatment Process Using the Hydration Reaction
- 4.3. Pretreatment of Landfill Leachate Using Deep Shaft Aeration Bioreactor in Cold Winter Season
- 4.4. Treatment of Leachate by Aged-Refuse-Based Biofilter
- 4.5. Leachate Recirculation Process for Alternating Aged Refuse Bioreactors
- 4.6. Advanced Treatment of Leachate Effluent From Aged Refuse Biofilter Reactor Using Internal Iron-Carbon Electrolysis and Fenton Like Process (IEF)
- 4.7. Anaerobic and Aerobic Leachate Treatment Processes
- 4.8. Physical–Chemical Methods
- 4.9. Membrane Treatment Processes
- Chapter Five. Pollution Control and Resource Recovery for Landfill Gas
- 5.1. Generation Processes of Landfill Gas
- 5.2. Landfill Gas Exhaust System
- 5.3. Design of Gas Collection System
- 5.4. Condensate Collection and Discharge
- 5.5. Size and Differential Pressure Calculation
- 5.6. Pipe Materials of Gas Collection System
- 5.7. Purification and Utilization of Landfill Gas
- 5.8. Bio-Oxidation of Escaping Methane From Landfill Using Modified Aged Refuse
- 5.9. Mixed Cultivation of Methanotrophs From Aged Refuse
- 5.10. Influences of Mixed Methanotrophs Agent on Methane Oxidation Capacity of Landfill Cover Materials
- 5.11. Bio-Oxidation of Methane From Landfill Using Leachate-Modified Aged Refuse
- 5.12. Coinhibition of Methanogens for Methane Mitigation in Biodegradable Wastes
- 5.13. Use of Cowl for Methane Aerobic Mitigation in Landfill
- 5.14. Biological Oxidation of Methane in the Exhaust Pipe Using Aged Refuse Based on a Configuration of Biological Oxidation in Refuse Landfill
- 5.15. Methane Bio-Oxidation Using Aged Refuse and Aged Sludge Mixtures
- 5.16. Dependence of Release of Greenhouse Gas on Environmental Factors in Landfill
- 5.17. Influence of Environmental Factors on Methane and Carbon Dioxide Emission From Landfill
- 5.18. Diel Methane Emission Mechanisms in Vegetated Landfills and Its Significance in Developing Landfill Methane Emission Model
- 5.19. Demonstration Project of Methane Mitigation at Municipal Solid Waste Landfill
- Chapter Six. Novel Landfilling for Leachate and Methane Control and Treatment of Sewage and Feedlot Wastewaters Using Aged Refuse Bioreactor
- 6.1. Setting Up of Lysimeters for Functional Layer Embedded Landfill
- 6.2. Functional Layer Embedded Landfill Operation
- 6.3. Effect of Layers Composition on Leachate Property From Functional Layer Embedded Landfill
- 6.4. Treatment of Sewage Using an Aged-Refuse-Based Bioreactor
- 6.5. Use of an Aged-Refuse Biofilter for the Treatment of Feedlot Wastewaters
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 22nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119013
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118672
About the Author
Zhao Youcai
Zhao Youcai, is currently a professor of environmental engineering at School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Tongji University. He had authored or co-authored 138 publications published in the peer-reviewed internationally recognized journals, 420 publications in China journals, authored or co-authored 75 books (as an author or Editor-in-chief).
Zhen Guangyin, is currently JSPS research fellow at the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES), Japan. He received his BEng Degree in Environmental Engineering from Hunan University, China in 2008 and his Ph.D. from Tongji University, China
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Pollution Control and Resource Reuse, School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Tongji University, Shanghai, China