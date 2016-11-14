Pollution Control and Resource Recovery
1st Edition
Industrial Construction and Demolition Wastes
Pollution Control and Resource Recovery: Industrial Construction and Demolition Wastes provides engineers with the techniques and technologies to cope with the common pollutants that are persistent in C&D waste.
Dedicated to pollution control and resource reuse of C&D wastes, this book fully describes sampling methods and equipment, pre-treatment and analysis, and the generation and pollution characteristics of hazardous C&D wastes. Migration potential and patterns of pollutants during random stacking, landfilling, and pollution controlling approaches are also included.
Other topics included in this reference include source identification, classified separation and enrichment, site monitoring and evaluation, heavy metal stabilization and solidification, organic matter degradation, dust controlling, clean and high value utilization of recycled aggregate, and reuse and risk assessment.
- Covers industrial C&D waste contaminated by heavy metals, organic pollutants, and those generated in earthquakes and explosion accidents
- Includes treatment process for persistent organic pollutants, such as heavy metals
- Provides sampling methods and equipment, pre-treatment and analysis, generation, and pollution characteristics of common hazardous C&D waste materials
Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineers
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- About the Authors
- Preface
- Summary
- Abbreviations
- List of Environmental Criteria and Standards Involved
- Chapter One. General Introduction of Construction and Demolition Waste
- 1.1. Definition, Source, and Classification
- 1.2. Components and Characteristics of Hazardous Industrial Construction and Demolition Waste
- 1.3. Estimation of Construction and Demolition Waste Production
- 1.4. Management Situation of Construction and Demolition Waste in China and Developing Countries
- 1.5. Current Development of Construction and Demolition Waste Worldwide
- 1.6. General Processes of Disposal and Recycling for Construction and Demolition Waste
- Chapter Two. Sampling Techniques and Equipment for Construction and Demolition Waste
- 2.1. Representative Sampling Techniques for Construction and Demolition Waste
- 2.2. Sampling Tools and Equipment
- Chapter Three. Pretreatment and Analysis Methods of Heavy Metals and Organic Pollutants Existing in Construction and Demolition Waste
- 3.1. Pretreatment and Analysis Methods of Heavy Metals
- 3.2. Analysis of Organic Pollutants and Cyanides
- Chapter Four. Pollution Characteristics of Industrial Construction and Demolition Waste
- 4.1. Mercury and Its Distribution in Construction and Demolition Waste
- 4.2. Characterization of Cu/Zn/Pb/Cr/Cd/Ni in Industrial C&D Waste
- 4.3. Leaching Toxicity of C&D Waste From Different Sources
- 4.4. Characteristics of Organic Pollutants in Multicontaminated Industrial C&D Waste
- 4.5. Environmental Risk of Industrial C&D Waste in Organophosphorus Pesticide Manufacturing Plant
- 4.6. Cyanide-Contaminated C&D Waste Generated in a Fire/Explosion Accident
- Chapter Five. Pollution Mechanism of Contaminated Construction and Demolition Waste
- 5.1. Static Contamination Process of Heavy Metals
- 5.2. Depth of Contamination Through Surface Contact
- 5.3. Simulation of Gaseous Mercury Adsorption of Different Building Materials
- 5.4. Interaction of Exogenous Organic Pollutants and Construction Waste
- Chapter Six. Migration Patterns of Pollutants in Construction & Demolition Waste
- 6.1. Acid Neutralizing Capacity and Dissolution of Heavy Metal
- 6.2. Migration of Heavy Metals Under Acid Rain
- 6.3. Migration and Transfer Patterns of Organic Pollutants Under Various Conditions
- Chapter Seven. Pollution Control for Contaminated Construction and Demolition Waste
- 7.1. Pollution Control for Heavy Metal–Contaminated Waste
- 7.2. Thermal Treatment of Organic Pollutants in Construction and Demolition Waste
- 7.3. Stabilization of Pollutants Using High Pressure Formation
- 7.4. Milling–Oxidation Technique for Degrading Organic Contaminants From Contaminated Construction and Demolition Waste
- 7.5. Economic Performance of Treatment for Heavy Metal–Contaminated Waste: Case Study
- Chapter Eight. Recycling Technologies and Pollution Potential for Contaminated Construction and Demolition Waste in Recycling Processes
- 8.1. Leaching Characteristics of Recycled Concrete Generated From Heavy Metals–Contaminated Waste
- 8.2. Recycling Equipment and Technologies
- 8.3. Recovery and Utilization of Heavy Metals From Industrial Construction Waste Powder
- 8.4. Recycling Technologies and Processes: Case Study
- 8.5. Reuse Risk of Hazardous C&D Waste
- Chapter Nine. Policy and Management of Contaminated Construction and Demolition Waste
- 9.1. Pollution Prevention Methods Applied in Industrial Workshop Structures
- 9.2. Recommendation on Supervision and Management of Industrial Construction and Demolition Waste
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 14th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118849
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117545
About the Author
Zhao Youcai
Zhao Youcai, is currently a professor of environmental engineering at School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Tongji University. He had authored or co-authored 138 publications published in the peer-reviewed internationally recognized journals, 420 publications in China journals, authored or co-authored 75 books (as an author or Editor-in-chief).
Zhen Guangyin, is currently JSPS research fellow at the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES), Japan. He received his BEng Degree in Environmental Engineering from Hunan University, China in 2008 and his Ph.D. from Tongji University, China
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Pollution Control and Resource Reuse, School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Tongji University, Shanghai, China
Huang Sheng
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Pollution Control and Resource Reuse, School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Tongji University, Shanghai, China