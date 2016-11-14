Pollution Control and Resource Recovery: Industrial Construction and Demolition Wastes provides engineers with the techniques and technologies to cope with the common pollutants that are persistent in C&D waste.

Dedicated to pollution control and resource reuse of C&D wastes, this book fully describes sampling methods and equipment, pre-treatment and analysis, and the generation and pollution characteristics of hazardous C&D wastes. Migration potential and patterns of pollutants during random stacking, landfilling, and pollution controlling approaches are also included.

Other topics included in this reference include source identification, classified separation and enrichment, site monitoring and evaluation, heavy metal stabilization and solidification, organic matter degradation, dust controlling, clean and high value utilization of recycled aggregate, and reuse and risk assessment.