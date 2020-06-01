Pollution Assessment for Sustainable Practices in Applied Sciences and Engineering provides an integrated reference for academics and professionals working on land, air, and water pollution problems. The protocols discussed and the extensive number of case studies helps environmental engineers to quickly identify the correct process for projects under study.

Divided in three main parts, each one of them dealing with one of the main environments –Geosphere, Atmosphere, and Hydrosphere – the book includes fundamental concepts and applications. The first part covers ground assessment, contamination, geo-statistics, remote sensing, GIS, risk assessment and management, and environmental impact assessment. The second part covers atmospheric assessment topics, including the dynamics of contaminant transport, impacts of global warming, indoor and outdoor techniques and practice. The third part is dedicated to the hydrosphere including both the marine and fresh water environments. There are a wide variety of case studies in the book to help bridging the gap between concepts and practice.

Environmental Engineers will benefit from the integrated approach to pollution assessment in the three spheres. Practicing engineers and students will also benefit from the case studies to bring the practice side by side with fundamental concepts.