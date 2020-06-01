Pollution Assessment
1st Edition
Concepts, Techniques, and Practice
Description
Pollution Assessment for Sustainable Practices in Applied Sciences and Engineering provides an integrated reference for academics and professionals working on land, air, and water pollution problems. The protocols discussed and the extensive number of case studies helps environmental engineers to quickly identify the correct process for projects under study.
Divided in three main parts, each one of them dealing with one of the main environments –Geosphere, Atmosphere, and Hydrosphere – the book includes fundamental concepts and applications. The first part covers ground assessment, contamination, geo-statistics, remote sensing, GIS, risk assessment and management, and environmental impact assessment. The second part covers atmospheric assessment topics, including the dynamics of contaminant transport, impacts of global warming, indoor and outdoor techniques and practice. The third part is dedicated to the hydrosphere including both the marine and fresh water environments. There are a wide variety of case studies in the book to help bridging the gap between concepts and practice.
Environmental Engineers will benefit from the integrated approach to pollution assessment in the three spheres. Practicing engineers and students will also benefit from the case studies to bring the practice side by side with fundamental concepts.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of pollution assessment
- Covers land, underground, water, and air pollution
- Includes outdoor and indoor pollution assessment
- Case studies help bridge the gap between concepts and practice
Readership
Environmental and civil/geotechnical engineers, consultants, researchers in universities and also the professionals in the regulatory agencies. Graduate students in Environmental Engineering and Environmental Sciences
Table of Contents
Part I: Geosphere Pollution Transport
1. Sustainable Pollution Assessment Practices
2. Risk Assessment and Management
3. Environmental Remote Sensing
4. Geographic Information System
5. Geophysical Methods
6. Site Investigation
7. Subsurface Pollutant Transport
Part II: Atmosphere Pollution Assessment
8. Air Pollutant Transport
9. Indoor and Outdoor Assessment Techniques
10. Modeling Air Pollution by Atmospheric Desert Dust
11. Health Economics of Air Pollution
Part III: Hydrosphere (Marine Environment and Water Bodies) Assessment
12. Pollutant Transport in Water Bodies and Marine Environment
13. Recent Analytical Methods for Risk Assessment of Emerging Organic Contaminants in Ecosystems
14. Pollution of Water Bodies: Effects of Desalination Plants on the Marine Environment
15. Water Quality in Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
16. Sediment Quality in Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
17. Inland Desalination: Techniques, Brine Management, and Environmental Concerns
18. Emerging Pollution Issues in the Land Environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095829
About the Editor
Abdel-Mohsen Onsy Mohamed
A.M.O. Mohamed is currently employed by Zayed University as associate provost and chief academic officer. He earned his PhD in Civil Engineering from McGill University, Canada. He was then employed by McGill University as the associate director of the Geotechnical Research Centre and as lecturer in the Department of Civil Engineering and Applied Mechanics. He has also held many senior positions in the United Arab Emirates, including United Arab Emirates University (Deputy Assistant Provost for Research, Research Director, Director of Research Support and Services Unit, and Professor of Geotechnical and Geo-Environmental Engineering) and Abu Dhabi University (Dean of College of Research and Graduate Studies). Over the years, he was granted 10 patents, filed/published 8 patents; authored and coauthored 7 books; edited 11 books—published by Elsevier, Taylor & Francis, Balkema, A.A. and J. Ross Publishing. In addition, he has also published more than 250 papers in refereed journals and international refereed conference proceedings. Furthermore, he has been the recipient of several university and nationwide research accolades. He is currently the editor-in-chief of Developments in Arid Regions Research Series Published by Taylor & Francis; editorial board member of Journal of Environmental Geotechnics, Institute of Civil Engineering; executive board member of Arab Healthy Water Association, and of the International Association for Computer Methods and Advances in Geomechanics; editorial board member, International Journal of Recent Patents on Engineering; and the former editorin- chief of the Emirates Journal for Engineering Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Zayed University, United Arab Emirates
Evan Paleologos
Dr. Evan K. Paleologos is Professor and Chair of Civil Engineering, and Director of the Center in Sustainable Built Environment at Abu Dhabi University, United Arab Emirates. He received his PhD from the department of Hydrology and Water Resources, The University of Arizona, Tucson, Az, USA. His expertise is in the flow of water and the transport of contaminants in porous media. He is the author of two books on environmental risk analysis by McGraw-Hill and the Geological Society of America, and of over ninety journal and refereed proceedings papers. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors in USA, while at the University of South Carolina, which include the “Researchers of Carolina” and the “Initializer” awards for founding the USC Center for Water Research and Policy. Subsequently in Greece, as faculty at the Technical University of Crete, Science Advisor to the Minister of Environment, and Deputy Chairman of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Co. In the UAE he has received the “2014-15 Ambassador,” the “2015-16 Distinguished Faculty,” and the “2016-17 Research” university-wide awards. He is Associate Editor of the Springer journal Stochastic Environmental Research and Risk Assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair and Professor Civil Engineering, Abu Dhabi University, United Arab Emirates
Fares Howari
Prof F. M. Howari is professor of Environmental Sciences and Dean of College of Natural and Health Sciences at Zayed University. He served as Professor and Chair of the Department of Applied Sciences and Mathematics at Abu Dhabi University as well as a Director of Abu Dhabi University Center of Excellence of Environment, Health and Safety. He served as a Professor of Environmental Sciences; and Coordinator of Environmental Sciences Program at the University of Texas, PB. He also joined the Center for International Energy and Environmental Policy as program coordinator, and as an Environmental Scientist at the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Environmental Sciences and Dean of College of Natural and Health Sciences, Zayed University