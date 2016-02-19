Pollution and Physiology of Marine Organisms is a compendium of papers presented at the symposium on the effects of pollution on the physiological ecology of estuarine and coastal water organisms, held at the University of South Carolina. The collection discusses the effects of a wide variety of toxicants emitted by settlers and factories in the great majority of coastal and estuarine areas on marine organisms. The studies are divided into five sections: heavy metals, pesticides and PCBs, oil and dispersants, synergistic effects of pollutants, and various environmental parameters. Marine biologists, ecologists, environmentalists, biologists, zoologists, and researchers will find the book a good source of insight into the topic.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Part I. Heavy Metals

Some Biological Concerns in Heavy Metals Pollution

Enzyme Responses to Metals in Fish

Effects of Silver on Oxygen Consumption of Bivalves at Various Salinities

The Cycling of Zinc in the Newport River Estuary, North Carolina

Methyl Mercury and Inorganic Mercury: Uptake, Distribution, and Effect on Osmoregulatory Mechanisms in Fishes

Adaptation of an Estuarine Polychaete to Sediments Containing High Concentrations of Heavy Metals

Part II. Pesticides and PCBs

Implications of Pesticide Residues in the Coastal Environment

Renal Handling of DDA by the Southern Flounder

Behavioral Effects of Dieldrin upon the Fiddler Crab

Effects of Organophosphate Pesticides on Adult Oysters (Crassostrea virginica)

Effects of Exposure to a Subacute Concentration of Parathion on the Interaction between Chemoreception and Water Flow in Fish

Part III. Oil and Dispersants

The Sources, Fates and Effects of Oil in the Seas

Effects of Benzene (a Water-Soluble Component of Crude Oil) on Eggs and Larvae of Pacific Herring and Northern Anchovy

The Effects of Oil on Estuarine Animals: Toxicity, Uptake and Depuration, Respiration

The Acute Effects of Empire Mix Crude Oil on Enzymes in Oysters, Shrimp and Mullet

Hydrocarbons in Shellfish Chronically Exposed to Low Levels of Fuel Oil

The Effect of Cold Seawater Extracts of Oil Fractions upon the Blue Mussel, Mytilus edulis

Part IV. General

Spin-Labeling of Living Tissue—a Method for Investigating Pollutant-Host Interaction

Part V. Factor Interaction—Synergistic Effects of Pollutants and Various Environmental Parameters

Multiple Environmental Factor Effects on Physiology and Behavior of the Fiddler Crab

Some Physiological Consequences of Poly chlorinated Biphenyl- and Salinity-Stress in Penaeid Shrimp

The Effect of Copper and Cadmium on the Development of Tigriopus japonicus

Synergistic Effects of Three Heavy Metals on Growth Rates of a Marine Ciliate Protozoan

Subject Index