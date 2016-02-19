Pollution and Physiology of Marine Organisms
1st Edition
Description
Pollution and Physiology of Marine Organisms is a compendium of papers presented at the symposium on the effects of pollution on the physiological ecology of estuarine and coastal water organisms, held at the University of South Carolina.
The collection discusses the effects of a wide variety of toxicants emitted by settlers and factories in the great majority of coastal and estuarine areas on marine organisms. The studies are divided into five sections: heavy metals, pesticides and PCBs, oil and dispersants, synergistic effects of pollutants, and various environmental parameters.
Marine biologists, ecologists, environmentalists, biologists, zoologists, and researchers will find the book a good source of insight into the topic.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I. Heavy Metals
Some Biological Concerns in Heavy Metals Pollution
Enzyme Responses to Metals in Fish
Effects of Silver on Oxygen Consumption of Bivalves at Various Salinities
The Cycling of Zinc in the Newport River Estuary, North Carolina
Methyl Mercury and Inorganic Mercury: Uptake, Distribution, and Effect on Osmoregulatory Mechanisms in Fishes
Adaptation of an Estuarine Polychaete to Sediments Containing High Concentrations of Heavy Metals
Part II. Pesticides and PCBs
Implications of Pesticide Residues in the Coastal Environment
Renal Handling of DDA by the Southern Flounder
Behavioral Effects of Dieldrin upon the Fiddler Crab
Effects of Organophosphate Pesticides on Adult Oysters (Crassostrea virginica)
Effects of Exposure to a Subacute Concentration of Parathion on the Interaction between Chemoreception and Water Flow in Fish
Part III. Oil and Dispersants
The Sources, Fates and Effects of Oil in the Seas
Effects of Benzene (a Water-Soluble Component of Crude Oil) on Eggs and Larvae of Pacific Herring and Northern Anchovy
The Effects of Oil on Estuarine Animals: Toxicity, Uptake and Depuration, Respiration
The Acute Effects of Empire Mix Crude Oil on Enzymes in Oysters, Shrimp and Mullet
Hydrocarbons in Shellfish Chronically Exposed to Low Levels of Fuel Oil
The Effect of Cold Seawater Extracts of Oil Fractions upon the Blue Mussel, Mytilus edulis
Part IV. General
Spin-Labeling of Living Tissue—a Method for Investigating Pollutant-Host Interaction
Part V. Factor Interaction—Synergistic Effects of Pollutants and Various Environmental Parameters
Multiple Environmental Factor Effects on Physiology and Behavior of the Fiddler Crab
Some Physiological Consequences of Poly chlorinated Biphenyl- and Salinity-Stress in Penaeid Shrimp
The Effect of Copper and Cadmium on the Development of Tigriopus japonicus
Synergistic Effects of Three Heavy Metals on Growth Rates of a Marine Ciliate Protozoan
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268019