Politics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434985142, 9781483103631

Politics

1st Edition

Made Simple

Authors: J. R. Thackrah
eBook ISBN: 9781483103631
Imprint: Made Simple
Published Date: 13th July 1987
Page Count: 310
Description

Politics: Made Simple covers the historical ideas, modern political ideas and assumptions, political activities, and international issues that encompass the overall study of politics. The book describes the practicalities of political theories within capitalist and communist states, the theoretical analysis of international relations (anarchism, extremism and fascism); contemporary ideological panaceas; and ideas unique to the contemporary world. The text also discusses the theory of comparative and representative government.
Students with degree courses in politics will find the book useful.

Table of Contents

 

Preface

Part 1 Historical Ideas

1 What is Politics?

  • Politics
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

2 Origins of Politics

  • City State
  • Stoicism
  • Feudal Government
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

3 Renaissance

  • Renaissance: The Idea
  • Dignity of Man
  • Renaissance Humanism
  • Renaissance Historiography
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

4 Reformation

  • The Unity of Christendom: Its Rise and Fall
  • Reformation
  • Questions

5 Ideas On Political Duties and Responsibilities

  • The Divine Right of Kings
  • Machiavelli
  • Social Contract
  • Romanticism
  • Idealism
  • Utilitarianism
  • Republic
  • Autocracy
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

Part 2 Modern Political Ideas and Assumptions

6 Sovereignty, Constitutions and Liberties

  • Political Sovereignty - Power and Authority
  • Democracy
  • Representative Democracy: Government and Representation
  • Freedom
  • Pluralism
  • Liberalism
  • Human Rights
  • Patterns of Political Behavior
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

7 Capitalism and Communism

  • Elites and Class Interest Groups
  • Communism
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

8 The Practicalities of Political Theories Within Capitalist and Communist States

  • Marxism
  • Socialism
  • Stalinism
  • Leninism
  • Trotskyism
  • Titoism
  • Castroism
  • Eurocommunism
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

9 Anarchism and Extremism

  • Questions
  • Further Reading

10 Fascism

  • Questions
  • Further Reading

11 Principles In Politics

  • Morality
  • Nationalism
  • Internationalism
  • Peace and Ethics
  • Non-Alignment
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

Part 3 Political Activities

12 Law and Politics

  • The Reign of Law
  • Justice
  • Political Activity and the Judiciary
  • International Politics and the International Legal System
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

13 Culture, Change and Welfare

  • Culture
  • Culture and Civilization In Modern Times
  • The Performance of Government in a Cultural Framework
  • Welfare
  • Political Change
  • Alternative Political Systems
  • Political Crises
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

14 Contemporary Ideological Panaceas

  • Class Conflict
  • Social Reform
  • New Left
  • Racialism
  • New Right
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

15 Ideas Unique to the Contemporary World

  • Managerialism
  • Scientism
  • Technocracy
  • Political Socialization
  • Strife and Strikes
  • Environmentalism and Ecology
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

16 Communication and Participation

  • National Participation
  • Interpretations
  • Parties and Television
  • Public Opinion
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

17 Comparative and Representative Government - Theory

  • Constitutions and Liberties
  • Separation of Powers
  • Federal and Unitary Forms
  • Administration
  • Bureaucracy
  • Comparative Government
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

18 Comparative and Representative Governments - The West

  • United States
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Hong Kong
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

19 Comparative and Representative Governments - The East

  • The Soviet Union
  • China
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

20 The Third World

  • The North-South Conflict and the Third World
  • India
  • Nigeria
  • Zimbabwe
  • Malaysia
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

Part 4 International issues

21 International Relations

  • International Politics
  • Foreign Policy Objectives
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

22 Decision Making issues

  • Decision Making
  • Environment and the Nature of Decision Making
  • Systems Analysis, Policy Analysis and Leadership
  • Game Theory
  • Conflict Studies - Management and Resolution
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

23 Antistate Activities

  • Terrorism
  • War and Militarism
  • Civil Disobedience
  • Protest Movements
  • Questions
  • Further Reading

24 Politics - the Future

  • Questions
  • Further Reading
  • Index

