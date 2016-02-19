Politics and the Media
1st Edition
Film and Television for the Political Scientist and Historian
Politics and the Media: Film and Television for the Political Scientist and Historian focuses on the use of film and television in the study of history and political science. Television-based history teaching in the context of the traditional university is discussed, along with the impact of broadcasting in democratic politics and the possibilities of using film in courses on American government and politics.
This book is comprised of 14 chapters and begins with an analysis of some of the ramifying problems of media production in the political field, paying particular attention to the priorities and constraints within which the political message has been conceived, stored, and transmitted. The experience of the BBC in the presentation of political and current affairs on television is highlighted. Attention turns to problems associated with availability of material; the political content of broadcasting; and Hollywood feature films as social and political evidence. Subsequent chapters explore film as a teaching resource; the structural approach to film analysis; broadcast television archives; and audiovisual sources and research into modern British politics. The final chapter presents an annotated list of some European film collections.
This monograph will be of value to political scientists, historians, teachers, students, researchers, and the general public interested in broadcast media.
Table of Contents
Introduction to the Series
Acknowledgments
Introduction
I The Production Context
The Development of an Approach to the Presentation of Political and Current Affairs on Television: The Experience of the BBC
Television and Current Affairs
Production and the Political Content of Broadcasting
America on Screen? Hollywood Feature Films as Social and Political Evidence
From October to October: The Soviet Political System in the 1920s and Its Films
II Relationships between the Academic User and Producer
Television-Based History Teaching in the Context of the Traditional University
The Political Scientist as Film-Maker: Some Reflections Concerning a German Filmic Documentation Project on Election Campaigning
III the Message Received - A User Perspective
An Overview of Recent Research into the Impact of Broadcasting in Democratic Politics
Political Style on Film: Neville Chamberlain
Film as a Teaching Resource: the Possibilities of Using Film in American Government and Politics Courses
Film Analysis: The Structural Approach
IV Sources
Seizing the Moving Image: Broadcast Television Archives
Audio-Visual Sources and Research Into Modern British Politics
Some European Film Collections: An Annotated List
Index
