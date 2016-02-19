Politics and the Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080224831, 9781483155166

Politics and the Media

1st Edition

Film and Television for the Political Scientist and Historian

Editors: M. J. Clark
eBook ISBN: 9781483155166
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Politics and the Media: Film and Television for the Political Scientist and Historian focuses on the use of film and television in the study of history and political science. Television-based history teaching in the context of the traditional university is discussed, along with the impact of broadcasting in democratic politics and the possibilities of using film in courses on American government and politics. This book is comprised of 14 chapters and begins with an analysis of some of the ramifying problems of media production in the political field, paying particular attention to the priorities and constraints within which the political message has been conceived, stored, and transmitted. The experience of the BBC in the presentation of political and current affairs on television is highlighted. Attention turns to problems associated with availability of material; the political content of broadcasting; and Hollywood feature films as social and political evidence. Subsequent chapters explore film as a teaching resource; the structural approach to film analysis; broadcast television archives; and audiovisual sources and research into modern British politics. The final chapter presents an annotated list of some European film collections.
This monograph will be of value to political scientists, historians, teachers, students, researchers, and the general public interested in broadcast media.

Table of Contents


Introduction to the Series

Acknowledgments

Introduction

I The Production Context

The Development of an Approach to the Presentation of Political and Current Affairs on Television: The Experience of the BBC

Television and Current Affairs

Production and the Political Content of Broadcasting

America on Screen? Hollywood Feature Films as Social and Political Evidence

From October to October: The Soviet Political System in the 1920s and Its Films

II Relationships between the Academic User and Producer

Television-Based History Teaching in the Context of the Traditional University

The Political Scientist as Film-Maker: Some Reflections Concerning a German Filmic Documentation Project on Election Campaigning

III the Message Received - A User Perspective

An Overview of Recent Research into the Impact of Broadcasting in Democratic Politics

Political Style on Film: Neville Chamberlain

Film as a Teaching Resource: the Possibilities of Using Film in American Government and Politics Courses

Film Analysis: The Structural Approach

IV Sources

Seizing the Moving Image: Broadcast Television Archives

Audio-Visual Sources and Research Into Modern British Politics

Some European Film Collections: An Annotated List

Index

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155166

About the Editor

M. J. Clark

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.