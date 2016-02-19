Politics and Religion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080407944, 9781483293066

Politics and Religion

1st Edition

Editors: Sami Nair
eBook ISBN: 9781483293066
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st July 1990
Table of Contents

Editorial, D S Bell & J Gaffney. Politics and Religion. The secular state, E Pisani. From the secular to the politico-religious, R Fregosi. Islamic associations and Europe, B Etienne. The Papal spiderweb, P Lernoux. The riddle of the Middle East: religion or geopolitics, G Corm. Religion and the Asian and Caribbean minorities in Britain, H Goulbourne & D Joly. A perspective on the post-sacred world: Christianity and Islam, G B Bozzo. Islam and the Turkish community in West Germany: religion, identity and politics, H Bozarslan. European Dossier. Europe and the hospital sector: need and necessity, A-G Pors. Europe Now. Democratizing Europe, E Baron. Literary Chronicle. Peace, power and literature, S Lenz. Book Reviews. The memory's silence, J Tarnero (review of Le silence de la memoire by N Lapierre). A Europe of regions: the example of Andalusia, S Nair (review of Campo de Nijar: Cortijeros y areneros by D Provansal and P Molina). The cinematographic East: a heritage for tomorrow, A Bellet (review of Le Cinema de l'Est by A and M Liehm).

Description

In Paris in the autumn of 1989 three Muslim girls, observing their own religious custom, went to school wearing Muslim headscarves. The ensuing political storm, which continued unabated into 1990, has brought sharply into focus one of the fundamental questions related to Western democracy: the nature of the relationship between religion and the state. The 'scarves affair' was primarily a dispute between practitioners of Islam and the secular state. However, the controversy in France and similar recent controversies elsewhere have forced a general and radical reappraisal of the wide and complex issue of religion and its relation to politics. This issue of Contemporary European Affairs is a contribution to that debate.

Readership

For academics, students and the general reader interested in the politics of religion.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293066

About the Editors

Sami Nair Editor

