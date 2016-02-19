Politics and Education
1st Edition
Cases from Eleven Nations
Politics and Education: Cases from eleven nations tackles the relationship between politics and education. The book presents several dimensions of the politics-education relationship, such as the use of education in achieving political agendas and the effects of the interest of a political group on educational policy. The book present cases from 11 different countries that show the interaction between education and politics, such as the use of educational policy as a compensatory legitimation in West Germany; the educational opportunity under pre- and post-revolutionary condition in Nicaragua; and the education and the maintenance of the social-class system in Jamaica. The text will be of great interest to readers concerned with the implication of political agendas for the education system of a country.
Preface
Chapter 1 The Symbiotic Linking of Politics and Education
Meanings Assigned to Education and Politics
A Model of Politics-Education Interaction
Functions of Influence
Strategies for Exerting Influence
Conclusion
Part I Strategies for Using Education to Achieve Political Ends
Chapter 2 West Germany: Educational Policy as Compensatory Legitimation
The Erosion of Legitimacy and the State's Response
Strategies of Compensatory Legitimation in West German Educational Policy
Conclusion
Chapter 3 Zaire: The State and the University
University Autonomy and Academic Freedom
Regional Imbalances and the University Quota System
The Political Pressure for Relevance
Conclusions
Chapter 4 Nicaragua: Educational Opportunity under Pre- and Post-revolutionary Conditions
Pre-revolutionary Politics
Pre-revolutionary Education
Politics in Post-revolutionary Nicaragua
Conclusions
Chapter 5 The United States of America: The Languages of Education: New Ethnicity and the Drive to Power
Ethnicity in the American Context
Bilingual Education and the Law
Summary and Conclusions
Part II Patterns of Majority-minority Group Relations
Chapter 6 The Peoples Republic of China: Educational Policy and National Minorities: The Politics of Intergroup Relations
An Analytical Viewpoint
China's National Minorities: The Context
Early Minorities Policy 1949-1966
The Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution 1966-1976
The Four Modernizations Movement 1976-Present
Conclusion
Chapter 7 Malaysia: Cooperation Versus Competition or National Unity Versus Favored Access to Education
The Roots of Malaysian Ethnic Patterns
The Birth of Malaysia - A Problem in Social Structure
Aims and Strategies
The Two Faces of Education
Results and Rationales
Chapter 8 Jamaica: Education and the Maintenance of the Social-class System
Characteristics of Colonial Education Systems
Class Structure in Jamaica
The Development of Secondary Schooling: The Colonial Era
Secondary Schooling after Independence
A Challenge to the Socio-political Structure
Summary and Conclusions
Part III Multiple Group Influences on Educational Decisions
Chapter 9 Israel: Political Roots and Effects of Two Educational Decisions
The Structural-change Decision—8-4 to 6-3-3
Analysis of the Structural-change Decision 196
The Curricular-change Decision in Vocational Education
Analysis of the Curricular-change Decision
Epilogue
Chapter 10 England and Wales: Muted Educational Confrontations in a Parliamentary Democracy
Significant Political Forces
Political Ideology and Educational Practice
Educator's Social Power
Realignments of Education
Egalitarianism and Economic Needs
Chapter 11 Canada: Educational Decisions within a Mosaic of Interest Groups
An Overview of Canadian Education
Canadian Education: An Historical Analysis
Chapter 12 Cameroon: Regional, Ethnic, and Religious Influences on a Post-colonial Education System
Colonialism, Ethnicity, and Religion an Economic Asset
Education and Political Policy
Harmonization of the Educational Structure
Educational Reform
Access to and Demand for Education
Primary-School Teacher Shortage: North and Northwest
Administrative Factors
Conclusion
Chapter 13 Lessons from the 11 Nations
Can Internal Politics Be Avoided
The State's Influence on Education
The Usefulness of Separating Internal from General Politics
Politicization Redefined
Degrees of Educational Politicization: A Comparison of the 11 Nations
Conclusion
Index
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147963
R. Murray Thomas
Department of Education, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA