Policy Issues in Modern Cartography, Volume 3
1st Edition
National mapping as a business-like enterprise (D. Rhind). Spatial data policy and pricing in the United States (S.C. Guptill, D.F. Eldridge). Digital data, copyright, commercialization and related issues - a Canadian perspective (M. Corey). Availability and pricing of georeferenced data in Asia Pacific (A. Gar-On Yeh). Copyright law issues in modern cartography (L.E. Harris). The protection and availability of digital cartographic information and products (L. Aslesen). Legal protection of geographic databases: the viewpoint of the Institut Geographique National, France (J-P. Grelot). A private sector perspective (E. Kennedy). Tragedy of the information commons (H.J. Onsrud). Availability of geospatial data through libraries in the United States (M.L. Larsgaard). Modern cartography, policy issues and the developing nations: rhetoric and reality (D.R. Fraser Taylor). Professional responsibility and ethics in the spatial sciences (N.J. Obermeyer). The three R's of GIS-based site selection: representation, resistance and ridicule (M. Monmonier). Why GIS needs postmodern social theory, and vice versa (L. Yapa). Conclusion. Some remaining challenges (D.R. Fraser Taylor). Index.
Policy Issues in Modern Cartography contains the views of national mapping agencies, legal scholars, the library community, the private sector and academia on these and many other important issues. The book begins with perspectives from national mapping agencies in Britain, Canada and the United States followed by a survey of the situation in Asia. The next three chapters deal primarily with legal issues such as copyright and intellectual property from both North American and European perspectives. Chapter 8 presents an important perspective on the key issues by a representative of the private sector followed by six chapters written primarily by academics including an important contribution by a map librarian. The volume concludes with an assessment of the challenges remaining.
Readership
For scholars and practitioners in geography, cartography, and others in the mapping sciences as well as people working with geographic information systems. It will be of interest to national mapping agencies and to international organizations.
D.R. Fraser Taylor Editor
Dr D. R. Fraser Taylor is Chancellor's Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the Geomatics and Cartographic Research Centre at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. He has been recognized as one of the world’s leading cartographers and a pioneer in the introduction of the use of the computer in cartography. He has served as the president of the International Cartographic Association from 1987 to 1995. Also, in 2008, he was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in recognition of his achievements. He was awarded the Carl Mannerfelt Gold Medal in August 2013. This highest award of the International Cartographic Association honours cartographers of outstanding merit who have made significant contributions of an original nature to the field of cartography.
He produced two of the world’s first computer atlases in 1970. His many publications continue to have a major impact on the field. In 1997, he introduced the innovative new paradigm of cybercartography. He and his team are creating a whole new genre of online multimedia and multisensory atlases including several in cooperation with indigenous communities. He has also published several influential contributions to development studies and many of his publications deal with the relationship between cartography and development in both a national and an international context.
Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada