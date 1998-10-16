Policy Issues in Modern Cartography, Volume 3

@from:D. R. Fraser Taylor @qu:... The book clearly lays out the pros and cons. @source:Euro Abstracts, Vol. 37, no. 1 @from:Jean-Marie Dubois @qu:The general focus of this collective study is the impact of the information technology revolution on modern cartography including such topics as publication and information distribution policies, incorporating author rights and intellectual property issues. There are very different approaches to these problems and this is what the editor of the publication wished to illustrate by inviting specialists from various countries to participate. These people offer a vision of the majority of the great established policies concerning cartography as much from a government point of view as from that held by a private company or academic organisation.......The publication is very well edited.....This work really makes one reflect on the future not only in terms of the subject matter and approach of cartography, but also in terms of the use of data itself. @source:Canadian Geography