Policy in Urban Planning
1st Edition
Structure Plans, Programmes and Local Plans
Policy in Urban Planning: Structure Plans, Programmes and Local Plans provides an overview of the policy in urban planning. The title details the different policy statements available in expressing urban planning policy. The first part of the text talks about the need for policy; this part tackles activities, resources, and change, along with the forces of environmental change and ways to control environmental change. The second part of the selection covers concerns in the expression of policy, and discusses topics such as the nature of policy; some dimension of policy planning; and policy statement. The last part of the text details the making of policy. The book will be of great interest to political scientists, sociologists, local government officials, and urban planners.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Plan Making and Planning
Planning as Public Administration
Planning and Politics
Acknowledgments
Part One: The Need for Policy
1 Activities Resources and Change
Life Styles
Investments
Environments
Systemic Change
2 Forces of Environmental Change
Operators
Developers
Consumers
Local Government
Central Government
3 Controlling Environmental Change
Action Cycles
Monitoring the Environment
The Recognition of Issues
The Choice of Action
Part Two: The Expression of Policy
4 the Nature of Policy
Objectives and Norms
Complements, Thresholds and Trade Offs
Policy Languages
5 Some Dimensions of Policy in Planning
Areas and Topics
Strategies and Tactics
Statics and Dynamics
Action Cycles Reformulated
6 Policy Statements
1962 Act Development Plans
Other Policy Statements
1971 Act Development Plans
Policy Framework
7 Structure Plans
Functions of Structure Plans
Plan Areas
The Range of Policy
Strategic Policy
Time in Structure Plans
Structure Plans and Corporate Planning
8 Programs
Functions of Programs
Program Areas
Tactical Policy
Time in Programs
Some Possible Program Areas
9 Local Plans
Functions of Local Plans
Plan Areas
Action Area Plans
District Plans
Subject Plans
Part Three: The Making of Policy
10 Policy Making and Review
Purposiveness and Rationality
Evaluation
Analysis
Consultation
Policy Making Processes
Further Reading
References
Index
