Policy in Urban Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080177588, 9781483187181

Policy in Urban Planning

1st Edition

Structure Plans, Programmes and Local Plans

Authors: William Solesbury
eBook ISBN: 9781483187181
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 196
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Policy in Urban Planning: Structure Plans, Programmes and Local Plans provides an overview of the policy in urban planning. The title details the different policy statements available in expressing urban planning policy. The first part of the text talks about the need for policy; this part tackles activities, resources, and change, along with the forces of environmental change and ways to control environmental change. The second part of the selection covers concerns in the expression of policy, and discusses topics such as the nature of policy; some dimension of policy planning; and policy statement. The last part of the text details the making of policy. The book will be of great interest to political scientists, sociologists, local government officials, and urban planners.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Plan Making and Planning

Planning as Public Administration

Planning and Politics

Acknowledgments

Part One: The Need for Policy

1 Activities Resources and Change

Life Styles

Investments

Environments

Systemic Change

2 Forces of Environmental Change

Operators

Developers

Consumers

Local Government

Central Government

3 Controlling Environmental Change

Action Cycles

Monitoring the Environment

The Recognition of Issues

The Choice of Action

Part Two: The Expression of Policy

4 the Nature of Policy

Objectives and Norms

Complements, Thresholds and Trade Offs

Policy Languages

5 Some Dimensions of Policy in Planning

Areas and Topics

Strategies and Tactics

Statics and Dynamics

Action Cycles Reformulated

6 Policy Statements

1962 Act Development Plans

Other Policy Statements

1971 Act Development Plans

Policy Framework

7 Structure Plans

Functions of Structure Plans

Plan Areas

The Range of Policy

Strategic Policy

Time in Structure Plans

Structure Plans and Corporate Planning

8 Programs

Functions of Programs

Program Areas

Tactical Policy

Time in Programs

Some Possible Program Areas

9 Local Plans

Functions of Local Plans

Plan Areas

Action Area Plans

District Plans

Subject Plans

Part Three: The Making of Policy

10 Policy Making and Review

Purposiveness and Rationality

Evaluation

Analysis

Consultation

Policy Making Processes

Further Reading

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187181

About the Author

William Solesbury

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.