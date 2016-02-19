Policy in Urban Planning: Structure Plans, Programmes and Local Plans provides an overview of the policy in urban planning. The title details the different policy statements available in expressing urban planning policy. The first part of the text talks about the need for policy; this part tackles activities, resources, and change, along with the forces of environmental change and ways to control environmental change. The second part of the selection covers concerns in the expression of policy, and discusses topics such as the nature of policy; some dimension of policy planning; and policy statement. The last part of the text details the making of policy. The book will be of great interest to political scientists, sociologists, local government officials, and urban planners.