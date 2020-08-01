Policy Implications of Autonomous Vehicles, Volume 5
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Factors affecting traffic flow efficiency implications of connected and autonomous vehicles: A review and policy recommendations
Santhanakrishnan Narayanan, Emmanouil Chaniotakis and Constantinos Antoniou
2. Automated bus systems in Europe: A systematic review of passenger experience and road user interaction
Daniël D. Heikoop, J. Pablo Nuñez Velasco, Reanne Boersma, Torkel Bjørnskau and Marjan P. Hagenzieker
3. Cyber security and its impact on CAV safety: Overview, policy needs and challenges
Christos Katrakazas, Athanasios Theofilatos, George Papastefanatos, Jérôme Härri and Constantinos Antoniou
4. Cybersecurity certification and auditing of automotive industry
Tomás J. Mateo Sanguino, José M. Lozano Domínguez and Patrícia de Carvalho Baptista
5. The wider use of autonomous vehicles in non-commuting journeys
Simon Kimber, Lauren Siegel, Scott Cohen and Nikolas Thomopoulos
6. Policy implications of the potential carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and energy impacts
of highly automated vehicles
Jan Anne Annema
7. Potential health and well-being implications of autonomous vehicles
Patrick A. Singleton, Jonas De Vos, Eva Heinen and Baiba Pudāne
8. Data protection in a GDPR era: An international comparison of implications for autonomous vehicles
Federico Costantini, Nikolas Thomopoulos, Fabro Steibel, Angela Curl, Giuseppe Lugano and Tatiana Kováčiková
9. Ethical issues concerning automated vehicles and their implications for transport
Ebru Dogan, Federico Costantini and Rémy Le Boennec
10. Governance cultures and sociotechnical imaginaries of self-driving vehicle technology: Comparative analysis of Finland, UK and Germany
Miloš N. Mladenović, Dominic Stead, Dimitris Milakis, Kate Pangbourn and Moshe Givoni
11. Wider implications of autonomous vessels for the maritime industry: Mapping the unprecedented challenges
Hadi Ghaderi
12. The potential for automation to transform urban deliveries: Drivers, barriers and policy priorities
Daniela Paddeu and Graham Parkhurst
13. Overall synthesis and conclusions
Bert van Wee, Dimitris Milakis and Nikolas Thomopoulos
Description
Policy Implications of Autonomous Vehicles, Volume Five in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series assesses both successful and unsuccessful practices and policies from around the world on the topic. Section cover Travel choices (VMT), GHG emissions, Data protection in a GDPR era: An international comparison of implications for Autonomous Vehicles, Ethical issues concerning automated vehicles and their implications for transport, User acceptance, User experience of and interaction with automated buses, Cyber security and its impact on CAV safety: State-of-the-art, policy needs and challenges, Governance Cultures and Sociotechnical Imaginaries of Self-Driving Vehicle Technology: Comparative Analysis of Finland, UK and Germany, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the policy implications of autonomous vehicles
Readership
The book will be attractive to advanced students, researchers, policy makers and technology developers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128201916
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Dimitris Milakis
Dr. Dimitris Milakis is the Head of the ‘Automated driving and new mobility concepts’ research group at the Institute of Transport Research, German Aerospace Center (DLR). His latest research focuses on the social acceptance and long-term societal implications of emerging mobility technologies (e.g. automated vehicles, vehicle sharing, MaaS and Hyperloop) for accessibility, spatial structure, social inclusion, public health, planning and mobility governance. He was previously affiliated with TU Munich (Visiting Professor), TU Delft (Assistant Professor, Marie Curie Research Fellow), UC Berkeley (Marie Curie Research Fellow), University of Patras (Adjunct Lecturer), and National Technical University of Athens (Post-doctoral Researcher).
Affiliations and Expertise
German Aerospace Center (DLR), Berlin, Germany
Nikolas Thomopoulos
Dr. Nikolas Thomopoulos is a Senior Lecturer in Transport at the Department of Tourism & Transport, University of Surrey and the Chair of the WISE-ACT COST Action (Wider Impacts and Scenario Evaluation of Autonomous and Connected Transport), which includes more than 150 experts in 41 countries. Previously he was a researcher at LSE Cities and at the Institute for Transport Studies at the University of Leeds, where he was also a Marie Curie fellow. His contemporary research focuses on Autonomous Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, MaaS, bicycle sharing, whereas his broader research interests include mobility innovation management, project evaluation and socio-economic assessment in transport.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Surrey, Guildford, UK and WISE-ACT
Bert van Wee
Bert van Wee is full professor in Transport Policy at Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands, faculty Technology, Policy and Management. In addition he is scientific director of TRAIL research school. His main interests are in long-term developments in transport, in particular in the areas of accessibility, land-use transport interaction, (evaluation of) large infrastructure projects, the environment, safety, policy analyses and ethics. https://www.tudelft.nl/tbm/over-de-faculteit/afdelingen/engineering-systems-and-services/people/full-professors/profdr-gp-bert-van-wee/
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.