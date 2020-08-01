Policy Implications of Autonomous Vehicles, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Dimitris Milakis
2. Travel choices (VMT), GHG emissions
Giovanni Circella
3. Data protection in a GDPR era: An international comparison of implications for Autonomous Vehicles
Federico Costantini
4. Ethical issues concerning automated vehicles and their implications for transport
Ebru Dogan and Federico Costantini
5. User acceptance
Carlo Giro
6. User experience of and interaction with automated buses
Daniel Heikoop and Marjan Hagenzieker
7. Cyber security and its impact on CAV safety: State-of-the-art, policy needs and challenges
Christos Katrakazas
8. Governance Cultures and Sociotechnical Imaginaries of Self-Driving Vehicle Technology: Comparative Analysis of Finland, UK and Germany
Milos Mladenovic
9. Traffic flow efficiency implications of autonomous vehicles: a critical review
Constantinos Antoniou
10. Accessibility and spatial implications
Marcin Stepniak
11. Health/wellbeing
Patrick A. Singleton
12. A state-of-the-art review of the wider use of autonomous vehicles beyond commuting
Simon S. Kimber and Lauren Siegel
13. Energy and Environmental implications
Jan Anne Annema
14. Maritime industry
Hadi Ghaderi
15. Freight
Daniela Paddeu
16. Cybersecurity
Tomás de Jesús Mateo Sanguino
17. Overall synthesis, future research
B. Van Wee
Description
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
Readership
The book will be attractive to advanced students, researchers, policy makers and technology developers
About the Serial Volume Editors
Milakis Dimitris
Dimitris Milakis is at German Aerospace Center (DLR), Berlin, Germany
Affiliations and Expertise
German Aerospace Center (DLR), Berlin, Germany
Nikolas Thomopoulos
Nikolas Thomopoulos is at University of Greenwich, London, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Greenwich, London, UK
Bert van Wee
Bert van Wee is full professor in Transport Policy at Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands, faculty Technology, Policy and Management. In addition he is scientific director of TRAIL research school. His main interests are in long-term developments in transport, in particular in the areas of accessibility, land-use transport interaction, (evaluation of) large infrastructure projects, the environment, safety, policy analyses and ethics. https://www.tudelft.nl/tbm/over-de-faculteit/afdelingen/engineering-systems-and-services/people/full-professors/profdr-gp-bert-van-wee/
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
