Policy Implications of Autonomous Vehicles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128201916

Policy Implications of Autonomous Vehicles, Volume 5

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Milakis Dimitris Nikolas Thomopoulos Bert van Wee
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128201916
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 300


Table of Contents

1. Introduction
Dimitris Milakis
2. Travel choices (VMT), GHG emissions
Giovanni Circella
3. Data protection in a GDPR era: An international comparison of implications for Autonomous Vehicles
Federico Costantini
4. Ethical issues concerning automated vehicles and their implications for transport
Ebru Dogan and Federico Costantini
5. User acceptance
Carlo Giro
6. User experience of and interaction with automated buses
Daniel Heikoop and Marjan Hagenzieker
7. Cyber security and its impact on CAV safety: State-of-the-art, policy needs and challenges
Christos Katrakazas
8. Governance Cultures and Sociotechnical Imaginaries of Self-Driving Vehicle Technology: Comparative Analysis of Finland, UK and Germany
Milos Mladenovic
9. Traffic flow efficiency implications of autonomous vehicles: a critical review
Constantinos Antoniou
10. Accessibility and spatial implications
Marcin Stepniak
11. Health/wellbeing
Patrick A. Singleton
12. A state-of-the-art review of the wider use of autonomous vehicles beyond commuting
Simon S. Kimber and Lauren Siegel
13. Energy and Environmental implications
Jan Anne Annema
14. Maritime industry
Hadi Ghaderi
15. Freight
Daniela Paddeu
16. Cybersecurity
Tomás de Jesús Mateo Sanguino
17. Overall synthesis, future research
B. Van Wee

Description

Policy Implications of Autonomous Vehicles, Volume Five in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series assesses both successful and unsuccessful practices and policies from around the world on the topic. Section cover Travel choices (VMT), GHG emissions, Data protection in a GDPR era: An international comparison of implications for Autonomous Vehicles, Ethical issues concerning automated vehicles and their implications for transport, User acceptance, User experience of and interaction with automated buses, Cyber security and its impact on CAV safety: State-of-the-art, policy needs and challenges, Governance Cultures and Sociotechnical Imaginaries of Self-Driving Vehicle Technology: Comparative Analysis of Finland, UK and Germany, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the policy implications of autonomous vehicles

Readership

The book will be attractive to advanced students, researchers, policy makers and technology developers

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128201916

About the Serial Volume Editors

Milakis Dimitris

Dimitris Milakis is at German Aerospace Center (DLR), Berlin, Germany

Affiliations and Expertise

German Aerospace Center (DLR), Berlin, Germany

Nikolas Thomopoulos

Nikolas Thomopoulos is at University of Greenwich, London, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Greenwich, London, UK

Bert van Wee

Bert van Wee

Bert van Wee is full professor in Transport Policy at Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands, faculty Technology, Policy and Management. In addition he is scientific director of TRAIL research school. His main interests are in long-term developments in transport, in particular in the areas of accessibility, land-use transport interaction, (evaluation of) large infrastructure projects, the environment, safety, policy analyses and ethics. https://www.tudelft.nl/tbm/over-de-faculteit/afdelingen/engineering-systems-and-services/people/full-professors/profdr-gp-bert-van-wee/

Affiliations and Expertise

Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands

