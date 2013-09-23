Policy and Politics in Nursing and Healthcare - Revised Reprint
6th Edition
Description
Featuring analysis of healthcare issues and first-person stories, Policy & Politics in Nursing and Health Care helps you develop skills in influencing policy in today’s changing health care environment. 145 expert contributors present a wide range of topics in policies and politics, providing a more complete background than can be found in any other policy textbook on the market. Discussions include the latest updates on conflict management, health economics, lobbying, the use of media, and working with communities for change. The revised reprint includes a new appendix with coverage of the new Affordable Care Act. With these insights and strategies, you’ll be prepared to play a leadership role in the four spheres in which nurses are politically active: the workplace, government, professional organizations, and the community.
Key Features
- Up-to-date coverage on the Affordable Care Act in an Appendix new to the revised reprint.
- Comprehensive coverage of healthcare policies and politics provides a broader understanding of nursing leadership and political activism, as well as complex business and financial issues.
- Expert authors make up a virtual Nursing Who's Who in healthcare policy, sharing information and personal perspectives gained in the crafting of healthcare policy.
- Taking Action essays include personal accounts of how nurses have participated in politics and what they have accomplished.
- Winner of several American Journal of Nursing "Book of the Year" awards!
Table of Contents
1. A Framework for Action in Policy and Politics
2. A Historical Perspective on Policy, Politics and Nursing
3. Learning the Ropes of Policy, Politics, and Advocacy
4. TAKING ACTION How I Learned the Ropes of Policy and Politics
5. Advocacy in Nursing and Health Care
6. A Primer on Political Philosophy
7. The Policy Process
8. Political Analysis and Strategies
9. Health Policy, Politics, and Professional Ethics
10. Using the Power of Media to Influence Health Policy and Politics
11. Communications Skills for Success in Policy and Politics
12. Conflict Management in Health Care: The Tipping Point Arrives
Unit 2: Health Care Delivery and Financing
13. The United States Health Care System
14. Financing Health Care in the United States
15. Could a National Health System Work in the United States?
16. A Primer on Health Economics
17. Reforming Medicare
18. Children’s Health Insurance Coverage: Medicaid and State Children’s Health Insurance Program
19. The United States Military Health System: Policy Challenges in Wartime and Peacetime
20. The Veteran’s Administration Health System: An Overview of Major Policy Issues
21. The Uninsured and Underinsured—On the Cusp of Health Reform
22. Policy Approaches to Address Health Disparities
23. The Rural Health Care Tundra
24. Long-Term Care Policy Issues
25. Home Care and Hospice: Evolving Policy
26. Achieving Mental Health Parity
27. Integrative Health: Pathway to Health Reform and a Healthier Nation
28. Nursing’s Influence on Drug Development and Safety
29. Chronic Care Policy: Medical Homes and Primary Care
30. Family Caregiving and Social Policy
31. Retail Health Care Clinics: Filling a Gap in the Health Care System
32. Nurse-Managed Health Centers
33. Community Health Centers: Successful Advocacy for Expanding Health Care Access
34. TAKING ACTION Setting Health Care in its Social Context
35. TAKING ACTION Reimbursement Issues for Nurse Anesthetists: A Continuing Challenge
36. The Role of Foundations in Improving Health Care
37. Social Security: Key to Economic Security
38. The United Kingdom’s Health System: Myths and Realities
Unit 3: Policy and Politics in Research and Nursing Science
39. Science, Policy, and Politics
40. Research as a Political and Policy Tool
41. Health Services Research: Translating Research into Policy
42. Politics and Evidence-Based Practice and Policy
43. The Society for Women’s Health Research: Using Evidence-Based Policy to Improve Health
44. Using Research to Advance Healthy Social Policies for Children
45. TAKING ACTION Reefer Madness: The Clash of Science, Politics, and Medical Marijuana
46. TAKING ACTION The Journey into the Hallowed Halls of Politics: How Nurse Practitioners Changed Pennsylvania Policy
Unit 4: Policy and Politics in the Workplace and Workforce
47. Policy and Politics in the Contemporary Work Environment
48. Quality and Safety in Healthcare: Policy Issues
49. The Nursing Workforce
50. Nursing Education Policy: The Unending Debate Over Entry into Practice and the New Debate over Doctoral Degrees
51. The Politics of Advanced Practice Nursing
52. Global Nurse Migration
53. Nurse Staffing Ratios: Policy Options
54. TAKING ACTION Aligning Care at the Bedside with the C-Suite
55. TAKING ACTION When a Hurricane Strikes: The Challenge of Crafting Workplace Policy
56. Workplace Abuse in Nursing: Policy Strategies
57. TAKING ACTION Advocating for Nurses Injured in the Workplace
58. TAKING ACTION Influencing the Workplace by Serving on a Hospital’s Board of Directors
59. The Intersection of Technology and Health Care: Policy and Practice Implications
60. Influence of Magnet Recognition® on Organization and Workplace Policy
61. Collective Bargaining in Nursing
62. Workplace Advocacy
Unit 5: Policy and Politics in the Government
63. Contemporary Issues in Government
64. How Government Works: What You Need to Know to Influence the Process
65. An Overview of Legislation and Regulation
66. Nursing Licensure and Regulation
67. Regulating Industrial Chemicals to Protect the Environment and Human Health
68. Lobbying Policymakers: Individual and Collective Strategies
69. TAKING ACTION An Insider’s View of Lobbying
70. Political Appointments
71. TAKING ACTION Influencing Policy as a Member of the San Francisco Health Commission
72. Nursing and the Courts
73. The American Voter and the Electoral Process
74. TAKING ACTION Anatomy of a Political Campaign
75. TAKING ACTION Nurses for Obama: My Advocacy and Experience on the Campaign Trail
76. Is There a Nurse in the House? The Nurses in the United States Congress
77. TAKING ACTION Nurse, Educator, and Legislator: My Journey to the Delaware General Assembly
78. TAKING ACTION Into the Rabbit Hole: My Journey to Service on a City Council
79. TAKING ACTION Truth or Dare: One Nurse’s Political Campaign
80. Political Activity: Different Rules for Government-Employed Nurses
Unit 6: Policy and Politics in Associations and Interest Groups
81. Interest Groups in Health Care Policy and Politics
82. Current Issues in Nursing Associations
83. Professional Nursing Associations: Meeting Needs of Nurses and the Profession
84. TAKING ACTION The Center to Champion Nursing in America: Mobilizing Consumers and Other Stakeholders
85. TAKING ACTION The Raise the Voice Campaign: Nurse-Led Innovations Changing Public Policy
86. Coalitions: A Powerful Political Strategy
87. TAKING ACTION A Rough Road in Texas: Advanced Practice Nurses Build a Strong Coalition
88. TAKING ACTION The National Coalition for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Health
89. TAKING ACTION The Virginia Nursing Kitchen Cabinet
90. The Politics of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Unit 7: Policy and Politics in the Community
91. Where Policy Hits the Pavement: Contemporary Issues in Communities
92. An Introduction to Community Activism
93. TAKING ACTION From Sewage Problems to the Statehouse: My Life as an Elected Official
94. TAKING ACTION Community Advocacy in Pennsylvania: How I Worked to Make My Community Healthier
95. TAKING ACTION A Nurse Practitioner’s Advocacy Efforts in Nevada
96. TAKING ACTION One Nurse’s Fight Against Gang Violence in California
97. TAKING ACTION The Canary Coalition for Clean Air in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains
98. TAKING ACTION The Nightingales Take on Big Tobacco
99. Lactivism: Breastfeeding Advocacy in the United States
100. TAKING ACTION Postpartum Depression: The Convergence of Media Coverage and Community Activism to Influence Health Policy
101. Nursing in the International Community: A Broader View of Nursing Issues
102. TAKING ACTION Ugandan Nurses Leading Health Policy Change
103. Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Disease: A Global Challenge
104. Human Trafficking: The Need for Nursing Advocacy
Appendix A: The Affordable Care Act: Historical Context and an Introduction to the State of Health Care in the United States NEW!
Appendix B: Health Policy Internships and Fellowships
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 23rd September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241656
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323244787
About the Author
Diana Mason
Affiliations and Expertise
Rudin Professor, Co-Director of the Center for Health, Media, and Policy, Hunter College, City University of New York, New York, NY
Judith Leavitt
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Policy Consultant, Barnardsville, North Carolina
Mary Chaffee
Affiliations and Expertise
Captain, Nurse Corps, U.S. Navy (Retired), Brewster, Massachusetts