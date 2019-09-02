Police Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128165447

Police Psychology

1st Edition

New Trends in Forensic Psychological Science

Editors: Paulo Barbosa Marques Mauro Paulino
Paperback ISBN: 9780128165447
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd September 2019
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.41
149.10
109.00
92.65
95.95
81.56
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Police Psychology: New Trends in Forensic Psychological Science is a relatively new specialty that falls under the umbrella of forensic psychology. Today, it is broadly defined as the application of psychological principles and methods to law enforcement. This publication aims to bring together the contributions of some of the most prolific authors in the field to bridge the gap between the knowledge base of researchers, practitioners and policymakers regarding the interface of psychological sciences and law enforcement.

Key Features

  • Explores the contribution of psychology on the way patrol officers deal with offenders with mental illness or respond and assess the risk of vulnerable victims (e.g. domestic violence, sexual assault)
  • Contains ethically correct investigation techniques
  • Written by the foremost authorities on the subject from around the globe

Readership

Psychology, Psychiatry, Criminology, Police Sciences and Social Work students, researchers and professionals; law enforcement personnel; prosecutors, judges and other professionals involved in the judicial and penal system. Every student attending courses and researchers in the areas below will be a potential audience: Forensic Psychology, Investigative Psychology, Forensic Sciences, Internal/Homeland Security, Criminal Investigation, Law and Criminal Justice

Table of Contents

Foreword

Detlef Schroeder

 

Introduction: Police Psychology and the Impact of Psychological Science on Policing

Paulo Marques, Mauro Paulino

 

Part I - Psychology in Police Culture and Law Enforcement Agencies


1. The Ethical Practice of Police Psychology

Jane Goodman-Delahunty, Anna Corbo-Crehan, Susan Brandon

 


2. The Role of the Psychologist in the Screening and Selection of Law Enforcement Applicants

Michael G. Aamodt, JoAnne Brewster

 


3. Incorporating Psychological Skills in Police Academy Training

Daniel M. Blumberg, Konstantinos Papazoglou, Sarah Creighton, Chuck Kaye

 


4. Psychosocial Factors, Burnout and Coping Among Police Officers

Hugo Figueiredo-Ferraz, Ester Grau-Alberola

 

5.Trauma and critical incident exposure in law enforcement 

Lea Katrine Jorgensen, Ask Elklit

 

6. From Ideation to Realization: Exploring the problem of Police Officer Suicide

Karl Roberts

 

Part II - Psychology applied to Policing Issues


7. Psychological jurisprudence and the role of police psychology in community psychology

Bruce A. Arrigo, Brian G. Sellers

 

8.The Role of Psychological Science in Public Order Policing

Neil Williams, Clifford Stott

 

9. Improving Police Procedures for Dealing with Mental Illness

Ronald Roesch, Ilvy Goossens

 

10. Communication as a Weapon for Resolving Hostage and Barricaded Situations

Michel Saint-Yves, Jeff Thompson, Lynne Bibeau

 


11. Contributions of Psychological Science on Police Response to Domestic Violence

Mauro Filipe Paulino, Miguel Oliveira Rodrigues, Stephen J. Morewitz

 

12. The Contribution of Psychological Science in Police Response to Sexual Assaults

Julien Chopin, Eric Beauregard

 

Part III - Psychology in Criminal Investigation

13. Beyond Reasonable Doubt: How to Think Like an Expert Detective

Ivar Fahsing

 

14. Developing a Psychological Research Base for Criminal Investigations: Academics and Practioners Working Together

Nathan Ryan, Mark Kebbell

 

15. Threat Assessment in Law Enforcement: Advances in the Appraisal and Management of Violence Risk by Police

Caroline Logan

 


16. Investigative Interviewing: Exploring the Contamination Timeline of Witness Memory

Gary Dalton, Rebecca Milne

 


17. Is Confession Really Necessary? The Use of Effective Interviewing Techniques to Maximize Disclosure from Suspects

Paulo Marques, Davi Walsh

 


18. Offender Profiling and Police Psychology: Criminal Evidence and Investigative Applications

Bryannna Fox

 

Conclusion

Paulo Marques, Mauro Filipe Paulino

 

Contributions of Psychology to Policing

David Farrington

 

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128165447

About the Editor

Paulo Barbosa Marques

Paulo Barbosa Marques is a chartered clinical and forensic psychologist and a law enforcement officer. He began his law enforcement career serving as a frontline police officer in the Public Security Police (PSP) and later as a criminal investigator at the Criminal Investigation Department – Organized Crime Brigade. Paulo recently joined the Immigration and Borders Service (SEF) as a trainee inspector. He holds a Master’s in Law and Security from the Faculty of Law - NOVA University of Lisbon, a postgraduate diploma in Internal Security, and a Licentiate degree in Psychology. Over the past years, his research has focused on the police officers, prosecutors and judges perceptions of investigative interviewing operational practices and training needs in Portugal. Paulo regularly presents at conferences to both academics and practitioners.

Affiliations and Expertise

Trainee Inspector, Immigration and Borders Service (SEF). Criminal Investigator, Criminal Investigation Department of the Public Security Police (PSP).

Mauro Paulino

Mauro Paulino is currently a coordinator at Mind, Institute of Clinical and Forensic Psychology (Lisbon, Portugal). He is also a forensic psychologist consultant at the Instituto Nacional de Medicina Legal e Ciências Forenses, I.P. (Gabinete Médico-Legal e Forense Península Setúbal). Mauro received his Master's degree in Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences at the University of Lisbon, Faculty of Medicine completing his research in the field of spousal violence. He is a PhD student at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, University of Coimbra (Portugal). He is also a member of the Center for Research in Neuropsychology and Cognitive Behavioral Intervention (CINEICC) and the Psychological Assessment and Psychometrics Laboratory (PsyAssessmentLab). He is an author and coordinator of several books and is a guest lecturer at various national and international universities.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical and Forensic Psychologist, Instituto Nacional de Medicina Legal e Ciencias Forenses

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.