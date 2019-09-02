Police Psychology
1st Edition
New Trends in Forensic Psychological Science
Description
Police Psychology: New Trends in Forensic Psychological Science is a relatively new specialty that falls under the umbrella of forensic psychology. Today, it is broadly defined as the application of psychological principles and methods to law enforcement. This publication aims to bring together the contributions of some of the most prolific authors in the field to bridge the gap between the knowledge base of researchers, practitioners and policymakers regarding the interface of psychological sciences and law enforcement.
Key Features
- Explores the contribution of psychology on the way patrol officers deal with offenders with mental illness or respond and assess the risk of vulnerable victims (e.g. domestic violence, sexual assault)
- Contains ethically correct investigation techniques
- Written by the foremost authorities on the subject from around the globe
Readership
Psychology, Psychiatry, Criminology, Police Sciences and Social Work students, researchers and professionals; law enforcement personnel; prosecutors, judges and other professionals involved in the judicial and penal system. Every student attending courses and researchers in the areas below will be a potential audience: Forensic Psychology, Investigative Psychology, Forensic Sciences, Internal/Homeland Security, Criminal Investigation, Law and Criminal Justice
Table of Contents
Foreword
Detlef Schroeder
Introduction: Police Psychology and the Impact of Psychological Science on Policing
Paulo Marques, Mauro Paulino
Part I - Psychology in Police Culture and Law Enforcement Agencies
1. The Ethical Practice of Police Psychology
Jane Goodman-Delahunty, Anna Corbo-Crehan, Susan Brandon
2. The Role of the Psychologist in the Screening and Selection of Law Enforcement Applicants
Michael G. Aamodt, JoAnne Brewster
3. Incorporating Psychological Skills in Police Academy Training
Daniel M. Blumberg, Konstantinos Papazoglou, Sarah Creighton, Chuck Kaye
4. Psychosocial Factors, Burnout and Coping Among Police Officers
Hugo Figueiredo-Ferraz, Ester Grau-Alberola
5.Trauma and critical incident exposure in law enforcement
Lea Katrine Jorgensen, Ask Elklit
6. From Ideation to Realization: Exploring the problem of Police Officer Suicide
Karl Roberts
Part II - Psychology applied to Policing Issues
7. Psychological jurisprudence and the role of police psychology in community psychology
Bruce A. Arrigo, Brian G. Sellers
8.The Role of Psychological Science in Public Order Policing
Neil Williams, Clifford Stott
9. Improving Police Procedures for Dealing with Mental Illness
Ronald Roesch, Ilvy Goossens
10. Communication as a Weapon for Resolving Hostage and Barricaded Situations
Michel Saint-Yves, Jeff Thompson, Lynne Bibeau
11. Contributions of Psychological Science on Police Response to Domestic Violence
Mauro Filipe Paulino, Miguel Oliveira Rodrigues, Stephen J. Morewitz
12. The Contribution of Psychological Science in Police Response to Sexual Assaults
Julien Chopin, Eric Beauregard
Part III - Psychology in Criminal Investigation
13. Beyond Reasonable Doubt: How to Think Like an Expert Detective
Ivar Fahsing
14. Developing a Psychological Research Base for Criminal Investigations: Academics and Practioners Working Together
Nathan Ryan, Mark Kebbell
15. Threat Assessment in Law Enforcement: Advances in the Appraisal and Management of Violence Risk by Police
Caroline Logan
16. Investigative Interviewing: Exploring the Contamination Timeline of Witness Memory
Gary Dalton, Rebecca Milne
17. Is Confession Really Necessary? The Use of Effective Interviewing Techniques to Maximize Disclosure from Suspects
Paulo Marques, Davi Walsh
18. Offender Profiling and Police Psychology: Criminal Evidence and Investigative Applications
Bryannna Fox
Conclusion
Paulo Marques, Mauro Filipe Paulino
Contributions of Psychology to Policing
David Farrington
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165447
About the Editor
Paulo Barbosa Marques
Paulo Barbosa Marques is a chartered clinical and forensic psychologist and a law enforcement officer. He began his law enforcement career serving as a frontline police officer in the Public Security Police (PSP) and later as a criminal investigator at the Criminal Investigation Department – Organized Crime Brigade. Paulo recently joined the Immigration and Borders Service (SEF) as a trainee inspector. He holds a Master’s in Law and Security from the Faculty of Law - NOVA University of Lisbon, a postgraduate diploma in Internal Security, and a Licentiate degree in Psychology. Over the past years, his research has focused on the police officers, prosecutors and judges perceptions of investigative interviewing operational practices and training needs in Portugal. Paulo regularly presents at conferences to both academics and practitioners.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trainee Inspector, Immigration and Borders Service (SEF). Criminal Investigator, Criminal Investigation Department of the Public Security Police (PSP).
Mauro Paulino
Mauro Paulino is currently a coordinator at Mind, Institute of Clinical and Forensic Psychology (Lisbon, Portugal). He is also a forensic psychologist consultant at the Instituto Nacional de Medicina Legal e Ciências Forenses, I.P. (Gabinete Médico-Legal e Forense Península Setúbal). Mauro received his Master's degree in Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences at the University of Lisbon, Faculty of Medicine completing his research in the field of spousal violence. He is a PhD student at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, University of Coimbra (Portugal). He is also a member of the Center for Research in Neuropsychology and Cognitive Behavioral Intervention (CINEICC) and the Psychological Assessment and Psychometrics Laboratory (PsyAssessmentLab). He is an author and coordinator of several books and is a guest lecturer at various national and international universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical and Forensic Psychologist, Instituto Nacional de Medicina Legal e Ciencias Forenses