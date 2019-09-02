Foreword

Detlef Schroeder

Introduction: Police Psychology and the Impact of Psychological Science on Policing

Paulo Marques, Mauro Paulino

Part I - Psychology in Police Culture and Law Enforcement Agencies



1. The Ethical Practice of Police Psychology

Jane Goodman-Delahunty, Anna Corbo-Crehan, Susan Brandon



2. The Role of the Psychologist in the Screening and Selection of Law Enforcement Applicants

Michael G. Aamodt, JoAnne Brewster



3. Incorporating Psychological Skills in Police Academy Training

Daniel M. Blumberg, Konstantinos Papazoglou, Sarah Creighton, Chuck Kaye



4. Psychosocial Factors, Burnout and Coping Among Police Officers

Hugo Figueiredo-Ferraz, Ester Grau-Alberola

5.Trauma and critical incident exposure in law enforcement

Lea Katrine Jorgensen, Ask Elklit

6. From Ideation to Realization: Exploring the problem of Police Officer Suicide

Karl Roberts

Part II - Psychology applied to Policing Issues





7. Psychological jurisprudence and the role of police psychology in community psychology

Bruce A. Arrigo, Brian G. Sellers

8.The Role of Psychological Science in Public Order Policing

Neil Williams, Clifford Stott

9. Improving Police Procedures for Dealing with Mental Illness

Ronald Roesch, Ilvy Goossens

10. Communication as a Weapon for Resolving Hostage and Barricaded Situations

Michel Saint-Yves, Jeff Thompson, Lynne Bibeau



11. Contributions of Psychological Science on Police Response to Domestic Violence

Mauro Filipe Paulino, Miguel Oliveira Rodrigues, Stephen J. Morewitz

12. The Contribution of Psychological Science in Police Response to Sexual Assaults

Julien Chopin, Eric Beauregard

Part III - Psychology in Criminal Investigation

13. Beyond Reasonable Doubt: How to Think Like an Expert Detective

Ivar Fahsing

14. Developing a Psychological Research Base for Criminal Investigations: Academics and Practioners Working Together

Nathan Ryan, Mark Kebbell

15. Threat Assessment in Law Enforcement: Advances in the Appraisal and Management of Violence Risk by Police

Caroline Logan



16. Investigative Interviewing: Exploring the Contamination Timeline of Witness Memory

Gary Dalton, Rebecca Milne



17. Is Confession Really Necessary? The Use of Effective Interviewing Techniques to Maximize Disclosure from Suspects

Paulo Marques, Davi Walsh



18. Offender Profiling and Police Psychology: Criminal Evidence and Investigative Applications

Bryannna Fox

Conclusion

Paulo Marques, Mauro Filipe Paulino

Contributions of Psychology to Policing

David Farrington

