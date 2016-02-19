Polarized Light and Optical Measurement
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Description
Polarized Light and Optical Measurement is a five-chapter book that begins with a self-consistent conceptual picture of the phenomenon of polarization. Chapter 2 describes a number of interactions of light and matter used in devising optical elements in polarization studies. Specific optical elements are given in Chapter 3. The last two chapters explore the measurement of the state of polarization and the various roles played in optical instrumentation by polarization and polarization-sensitive elements. This book will provide useful information in this field of interest for research workers, postgraduate students, as well as undergraduate students.
Preface
Chapter 1. The Description of Polarized Light
1.1. Introduction
1.2. On the Nature of Light
1.3. Mathematical Methods
1.3.1. Introduction
1.3.2. The Jones Vector
1.3.3. The Stokes Parameters
1.3.4. The Mueller Calculus
1.3.5. The Poincaré Sphere
1.4. Conclusion
Chapter 2. Some Interactions of Light and Matter
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Reflection
2.2.1. Reflection by Dielectrics
2.2.2. Reflection by Metals
2.3. Transmission
2.3.1. Isotropic Media
2.3.2. Anisotropic Media
2.4. Absorption
Chapter 3. Optical Elements Used in Polarization Studies
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Polarizers
3.2.1. Birefringent Polarizers
3.2.2. Reflection Polarizers
3.2.3. Dichroic Polarizers
3.3. Retarders
3.3.1. Birefringent Retarders
3.3.2. Reflection Retarders
3.4. Other Devices
Chapter 4. Measurement of the State of Polarization
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Measurement of the State of Polarization
4.2.1. General Considerations
4.2.2. Linear Polarization Measurement
4.2.3. Elliptical Polarization Measurement
4.2.4. Spectral Measurements
Chapter 5. The Role of Polarization in Optical Instrumentation
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Intensity Control
5.3. Bandwidth Control
5.4. Polarizational Labeling
5.5. Polarizing Effects in Measuring Instruments
Appendix I. Historical Notes on Polarization
Appendix II. Matrix Multiplication
References
Index
198
- 198
English
- English
© Pergamon 1971
- © Pergamon 1971
1st January 1971
- 1st January 1971
Pergamon
- Pergamon
9781483159256
- 9781483159256
D. Clarke
Consultant Physician, Stirling Royal Infirmary NHS Trust, Stirling, UK