Polarized Light and Optical Measurement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163208, 9781483159256

Polarized Light and Optical Measurement

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: D. Clarke J.F. Grainger
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483159256
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 198
Description

Polarized Light and Optical Measurement is a five-chapter book that begins with a self-consistent conceptual picture of the phenomenon of polarization. Chapter 2 describes a number of interactions of light and matter used in devising optical elements in polarization studies. Specific optical elements are given in Chapter 3. The last two chapters explore the measurement of the state of polarization and the various roles played in optical instrumentation by polarization and polarization-sensitive elements. This book will provide useful information in this field of interest for research workers, postgraduate students, as well as undergraduate students.

Table of Contents


Other Titles in the Series in Natural Philosophy

Preface

Chapter 1. The Description of Polarized Light

1.1. Introduction

1.2. On the Nature of Light

1.3. Mathematical Methods

1.3.1. Introduction

1.3.2. The Jones Vector

1.3.3. The Stokes Parameters

1.3.4. The Mueller Calculus

1.3.5. The Poincaré Sphere

1.4. Conclusion

Chapter 2. Some Interactions of Light and Matter

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Reflection

2.2.1. Reflection by Dielectrics

2.2.2. Reflection by Metals

2.3. Transmission

2.3.1. Isotropic Media

2.3.2. Anisotropic Media

2.4. Absorption

Chapter 3. Optical Elements Used in Polarization Studies

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Polarizers

3.2.1. Birefringent Polarizers

3.2.2. Reflection Polarizers

3.2.3. Dichroic Polarizers

3.3. Retarders

3.3.1. Birefringent Retarders

3.3.2. Reflection Retarders

3.4. Other Devices

Chapter 4. Measurement of the State of Polarization

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Measurement of the State of Polarization

4.2.1. General Considerations

4.2.2. Linear Polarization Measurement

4.2.3. Elliptical Polarization Measurement

4.2.4. Spectral Measurements

Chapter 5. The Role of Polarization in Optical Instrumentation

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Intensity Control

5.3. Bandwidth Control

5.4. Polarizational Labeling

5.5. Polarizing Effects in Measuring Instruments

Appendix I. Historical Notes on Polarization

Appendix II. Matrix Multiplication

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159256

About the Author

D. Clarke

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Physician, Stirling Royal Infirmary NHS Trust, Stirling, UK

J.F. Grainger

About the Editor

D. Ter Haar

