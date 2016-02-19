Polar Oceanography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126530315, 9781483289168

Polar Oceanography

1st Edition

Physical Science

Editors: Walker Smith, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9781483289168
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1990
Page Count: 406
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
128.00
108.80
72.95
62.01
13900.00
11815.00
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Polar Oceanography is an integrated synthesis of the biological, physical, geological, and chemical processes that occur in the polar oceans. The book represents the first modern interdisciplinary synthesis in this field.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in all branches of oceanography.

Table of Contents

R.A. Brown, Meteorology. A.J. Gow and W.B. Tucker III, Sea Ice in the Polar Regions. R.A. Shuchman and R.G. Onstott, Remote Sensing of the Polar Oceans. E.C. Carmack, Large-Scale Physical Oceanography of Polar Oceans. R.D. Muench, Mesoscale Phenomena in the Polar Oceans. M.G. McPhee, Small-Scale Processes. S. H*adakkinen, Models and Their Applications to Polar Oceanography. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483289168

About the Editor

Walker Smith, Jr.

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, Gloucester Point, USA

Reviews

@qu:Useful outlines preview the main topics covered for each chapter. References are extensive, totaling about thirty-six pages, including references to other review articles. An approximate balance of topics is drawn from both poles, with efficient use of figures and tables. @source:--BIOMASS NEWSLETTER @qu:Polar oceanographers have heretofore been unable to turn to a book in which our current knowledge is synthesized. Polar Oceanography is a successful attempt to fill this void in the scientific literature, and it will be welcomed by researchers, instructors, and stuents of the high-latitude oceans. @source:--SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.