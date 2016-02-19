Polar Oceanography
1st Edition
Physical Science
Description
Polar Oceanography is an integrated synthesis of the biological, physical, geological, and chemical processes that occur in the polar oceans. The book represents the first modern interdisciplinary synthesis in this field.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in all branches of oceanography.
Table of Contents
R.A. Brown, Meteorology. A.J. Gow and W.B. Tucker III, Sea Ice in the Polar Regions. R.A. Shuchman and R.G. Onstott, Remote Sensing of the Polar Oceans. E.C. Carmack, Large-Scale Physical Oceanography of Polar Oceans. R.D. Muench, Mesoscale Phenomena in the Polar Oceans. M.G. McPhee, Small-Scale Processes. S. H*adakkinen, Models and Their Applications to Polar Oceanography. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th June 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289168
About the Editor
Walker Smith, Jr.
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, Gloucester Point, USA
Reviews
@qu:Useful outlines preview the main topics covered for each chapter. References are extensive, totaling about thirty-six pages, including references to other review articles. An approximate balance of topics is drawn from both poles, with efficient use of figures and tables. @source:--BIOMASS NEWSLETTER @qu:Polar oceanographers have heretofore been unable to turn to a book in which our current knowledge is synthesized. Polar Oceanography is a successful attempt to fill this void in the scientific literature, and it will be welcomed by researchers, instructors, and stuents of the high-latitude oceans. @source:--SCIENCE