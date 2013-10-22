Polar Oceanography
1st Edition
Chemistry, Biology, and Geology
Description
Polar Oceanography is an integrated synthesis of the biological, physical, geological, and chemical processes that occur in the polar oceans. The book represents the first modern interdisciplinary synthesis of this field.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in all branches of oceanography.
Table of Contents
E.P. Jones, D.M. Nelson, and P. Treguer, Polar Chemical Oceanography. W.O. Smith, Jr., and E. Sakshaug, Polar Phytoplankton. S.L. Smith and S.B. Schnack-Schiel, Polar Zooplankton. D.G. Ainley and D.P. DeMaster, The Upper Trophic Levels in Polar Marine Ecosystems. P.K. Dayton, Polar Benthos. S. Honjo, Particle Fluxes and Modern Sedimentation in the Polar Oceans. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925950
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126530322
About the Editor
Walker Smith, Jr.
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, Gloucester Point, USA
Reviews
@qu:"This two-volume treatise brings together a diverse group of individuals with common interests in polar oceanography...I must commend Editor Smith on his selection of authors and on the diversity of the topics covered. Without exception, each chapter was professionally prepared, edited, and illustrated...The preface to this treatise states that 'the two volume are not meant to be all-inclusive, and some topics...have not been exhaustively addresses. However, we hope the material presented provides an updated synthesis of most of the important research areas in polar oceanography.' Given these caveats and stated objectives, this treatise is a great success...This treatise is a great success and will undoubtedly stand as a benchmark in polar oceanography. Every serious polar scientist should encourage her/his library to purchase the two-volume set or, better yet, splurge for this worthwhile addition to a personal book collection." @source:--BIOMASS NEWSLETTER