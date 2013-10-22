Polar Oceanography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126530322, 9780080925950

Polar Oceanography

1st Edition

Chemistry, Biology, and Geology

Editors: Walker Smith, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080925950
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126530322
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
15000.00
12750.00
165.00
140.25
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
165.00
140.25
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
15000.00
12750.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Polar Oceanography is an integrated synthesis of the biological, physical, geological, and chemical processes that occur in the polar oceans. The book represents the first modern interdisciplinary synthesis of this field.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in all branches of oceanography.

Table of Contents

E.P. Jones, D.M. Nelson, and P. Treguer, Polar Chemical Oceanography. W.O. Smith, Jr., and E. Sakshaug, Polar Phytoplankton. S.L. Smith and S.B. Schnack-Schiel, Polar Zooplankton. D.G. Ainley and D.P. DeMaster, The Upper Trophic Levels in Polar Marine Ecosystems. P.K. Dayton, Polar Benthos. S. Honjo, Particle Fluxes and Modern Sedimentation in the Polar Oceans. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925950
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126530322

About the Editor

Walker Smith, Jr.

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, Gloucester Point, USA

Reviews

@qu:"This two-volume treatise brings together a diverse group of individuals with common interests in polar oceanography...I must commend Editor Smith on his selection of authors and on the diversity of the topics covered. Without exception, each chapter was professionally prepared, edited, and illustrated...The preface to this treatise states that 'the two volume are not meant to be all-inclusive, and some topics...have not been exhaustively addresses. However, we hope the material presented provides an updated synthesis of most of the important research areas in polar oceanography.' Given these caveats and stated objectives, this treatise is a great success...This treatise is a great success and will undoubtedly stand as a benchmark in polar oceanography. Every serious polar scientist should encourage her/his library to purchase the two-volume set or, better yet, splurge for this worthwhile addition to a personal book collection." @source:--BIOMASS NEWSLETTER

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.