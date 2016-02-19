Polar Human Biology documents the proceedings of the SCAR/IUPS/IUBS Symposium on Human Biology and Medicine in the Antarctic held at the Scott Polar Research Institute, Cambridge, England on September 19-21, 1972. This book compiles review papers of expeditions conducted by several scientists, demonstrating the multidisciplinary aspects of the work carried out in both polar regions. The first portion of the compilation describes the problems encountered by Antarctic expeditions in the 1930s and today, which illustrates the tremendous changes in the way in which Antarctic expeditions operated then and now. Following the review papers, medical and dental aspects are also described, including a brief discussion on microbiology. The final section of this book deals with psychological and behavioral aspects, indicating that the interpretation of physiological studies of the effects of cold on man would be greatly helped by knowledge of the psychological effects of the polar situation. This text is a good reference for students or individuals conducting research on human and marine biology in the Antarctic regions.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Introduction

Japanese Antarctic Expedition of 1911-12

Australian Physiological Research in the Antarctic and Subantarctic, with Special Reference to Thermal Stress and Acclimatization

The Main Trends of Soviet Medical Investigations in Antarctica

Review of Medical Research Performed in the French Antarctic Territories

Review of Medical Researches at the Japanese Station (Syowa Base) in the Antarctic

Medical Problems Encountered in French Antarctic Missions: The Value and Methods of Selection

Medical Problems Encountered on British Antarctic Expeditions

Antarctic Epidemiology—A Survey of ANARE Stations 1947-72

Effects of an Antarctic Environment on Dental Structures and Health

Effects of a Reduced Sucrose Intake on Dental Plaque in a Group of Men in the Antarctic

Viruses and Acute Respiratory Infections

Common Cold Epidemiology in Antarctica

Respiratory Virus Disease in the Antarctic: Immunological Studies

Immunoglobulins During South Polar Isolation

The Role of Catecholamines in Human Acclimatization to Cold: A Study of 24 Men at Casey, Antarctica

Serum Thyroxine and Triiodithyronine Responses to Cold in Man

Studies on Metabolism and Nutrition of the Japanese Wintering Group in Antarctica

Basal Metabolism and Other Physiological Changes in the Antarctic

Acclimation to Heat in the Antarctic

Studies on Energy Expenditure in the Antarctic Activity Patterns of the Canadian Eskimo

Fitness for Arctic Lift: The Cardio-Respiratory Status of the Canadian Eskimo

Effects of Season and of Sledging on Waking Palmar Sweating

Experimental Freezing of the Finger: A Review of Studies

Evaluation of Adaptation to the Polar Environment by Autonomic Nervous System Response

Antarctic Climate, Clothing and Acclimatization

The Conceptual Framework of Cold Adaptation

Polar Summer—A Natural Laboratory for Human Circadian Rhythm Studies of a Simulated Time-Zone Shift and Test of a Potential Chronobiotic (Quiadon)

Circadian Rhythms in the Eskimo

On The Character of the Daily Rhythm of Body Temperature of the Subjects at Vostok Station

Studies on Acclimatization and the Circadian Rhythm Related with the Pattern of Activity in the Antarctic

An Antarctic Sleep and Dream Laboratory

Sleep Research in the Antarctic: Why?

Psychological Studies in Antarctica: A Review

Selection and Psychological Adjustment of Individuals Living in Small Isolated Groups in the French Antarctic Stations

Psychological Adjustment at a Small Antarctic Station: An MMPI Study

Interpersonal Relationships, Job Satisfaction, and Subjective Feelings of Competence: Their Influence upon Adaptation to Antarctic Isolation

The Adaptation of a Small Group to Life on an Isolated Antarctic Station

Emotional and Social Adjustment of Recent US Winter-over Parties in Isolated Antarctic Stations

The Adaptation of New Zealand Research Personnel in the Antarctic

Antarctica is also a Prime Natural Laboratory for the Behavioral Sciences

Index

