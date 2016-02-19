Polar Human Biology
1st Edition
The Proceedings of the SCAR/IUPS/IUBS Symposium on Human Biology and Medicine in the Antarctic
Description
Polar Human Biology documents the proceedings of the SCAR/IUPS/IUBS Symposium on Human Biology and Medicine in the Antarctic held at the Scott Polar Research Institute, Cambridge, England on September 19-21, 1972. This book compiles review papers of expeditions conducted by several scientists, demonstrating the multidisciplinary aspects of the work carried out in both polar regions. The first portion of the compilation describes the problems encountered by Antarctic expeditions in the 1930s and today, which illustrates the tremendous changes in the way in which Antarctic expeditions operated then and now. Following the review papers, medical and dental aspects are also described, including a brief discussion on microbiology. The final section of this book deals with psychological and behavioral aspects, indicating that the interpretation of physiological studies of the effects of cold on man would be greatly helped by knowledge of the psychological effects of the polar situation. This text is a good reference for students or individuals conducting research on human and marine biology in the Antarctic regions.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Japanese Antarctic Expedition of 1911-12
Australian Physiological Research in the Antarctic and Subantarctic, with Special Reference to Thermal Stress and Acclimatization
The Main Trends of Soviet Medical Investigations in Antarctica
Review of Medical Research Performed in the French Antarctic Territories
Review of Medical Researches at the Japanese Station (Syowa Base) in the Antarctic
Medical Problems Encountered in French Antarctic Missions: The Value and Methods of Selection
Medical Problems Encountered on British Antarctic Expeditions
Antarctic Epidemiology—A Survey of ANARE Stations 1947-72
Effects of an Antarctic Environment on Dental Structures and Health
Effects of a Reduced Sucrose Intake on Dental Plaque in a Group of Men in the Antarctic
Viruses and Acute Respiratory Infections
Common Cold Epidemiology in Antarctica
Respiratory Virus Disease in the Antarctic: Immunological Studies
Immunoglobulins During South Polar Isolation
The Role of Catecholamines in Human Acclimatization to Cold: A Study of 24 Men at Casey, Antarctica
Serum Thyroxine and Triiodithyronine Responses to Cold in Man
Studies on Metabolism and Nutrition of the Japanese Wintering Group in Antarctica
Basal Metabolism and Other Physiological Changes in the Antarctic
Acclimation to Heat in the Antarctic
Studies on Energy Expenditure in the Antarctic Activity Patterns of the Canadian Eskimo
Fitness for Arctic Lift: The Cardio-Respiratory Status of the Canadian Eskimo
Effects of Season and of Sledging on Waking Palmar Sweating
Experimental Freezing of the Finger: A Review of Studies
Evaluation of Adaptation to the Polar Environment by Autonomic Nervous System Response
Antarctic Climate, Clothing and Acclimatization
The Conceptual Framework of Cold Adaptation
Polar Summer—A Natural Laboratory for Human Circadian Rhythm Studies of a Simulated Time-Zone Shift and Test of a Potential Chronobiotic (Quiadon)
Circadian Rhythms in the Eskimo
On The Character of the Daily Rhythm of Body Temperature of the Subjects at Vostok Station
Studies on Acclimatization and the Circadian Rhythm Related with the Pattern of Activity in the Antarctic
An Antarctic Sleep and Dream Laboratory
Sleep Research in the Antarctic: Why?
Psychological Studies in Antarctica: A Review
Selection and Psychological Adjustment of Individuals Living in Small Isolated Groups in the French Antarctic Stations
Psychological Adjustment at a Small Antarctic Station: An MMPI Study
Interpersonal Relationships, Job Satisfaction, and Subjective Feelings of Competence: Their Influence upon Adaptation to Antarctic Isolation
The Adaptation of a Small Group to Life on an Isolated Antarctic Station
Emotional and Social Adjustment of Recent US Winter-over Parties in Isolated Antarctic Stations
The Adaptation of New Zealand Research Personnel in the Antarctic
Antarctica is also a Prime Natural Laboratory for the Behavioral Sciences
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165073