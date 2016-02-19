Poland, Solidarity, Walesa - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080281476, 9781483153469

Poland, Solidarity, Walesa

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Dobbs K. S. Karol Dessa Trevisan
Editors: David Baker
eBook ISBN: 9781483153469
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 128
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Poland: Solidarity: Walesa is a three-chapter book that details the life and significant contribution of Lech Walesa of Poland. Lech Walesa is the leader of an independent labor organization - Solidarity. The book begins with the background of crisis in Poland. The peaceful revolution is then described. The last chapter elaborates on the concept of Lech Walesa as the symbol of Polish August.

Table of Contents


Why Poland? Background to Crisis

Influence of Polish-Soviet Relations

Origins of the Polish Kingdom

The Partitions

Polish Nationalism

Re-establishment of Poland

Polish-Soviet War

Anti-Sovietism

World War II

Resistance

Rebirth of the Polish Communist Party

The Communists Take Power

Stalinism and Russian Control

The 1956 Riots

A Cultural Renaissance

Disappointed Expectations

Edward Gierek and "Dynamic Growth"

The Church in Poland

The Peaceful Revolution

A New Movement in Eastern Europe

The First Strikes

Western Reaction

Shortcomings of the Gierek Regime

The Police and Public Reaction

The Party's Attitude to the Strikes

The Gdansk Agreement and the Fall of Gierek

Revolutionary Innovations

Solidarity

The Intellectuals' Involvement

Struggle within the Party

Provocation of Solidarity

Restructuring the Party

Economic Problems

The Relationship with Russia

Lech Walesa: Symbol of the Polish August

Walesa as a Revolutionary Symbol

His Rise to Prominence

Meeting Walesa in Gdansk

The Principle of Solidarity

Walesa's Childhood and Youth

Move to Gdansk and Marriage

The Lessons of 1970—1976

The "Baltic Committee"

Consequences for Walesa

The "Polish August"

His Style of Leadership

Problems of Celebrity

Walesa and the Church

Crisis: Bielsko-Biala and Bydgoszcz

Walesa's Achievement

Picture Credits

Index


Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153469

About the Author

Michael Dobbs

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Preventive Medicine, and Graduate Center for Toxicology; Neurology Residency Program Director, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY

K. S. Karol

Dessa Trevisan

About the Editor

David Baker

Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, University Park, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.