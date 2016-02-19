Poland, Solidarity, Walesa
1st Edition
Description
Poland: Solidarity: Walesa is a three-chapter book that details the life and significant contribution of Lech Walesa of Poland. Lech Walesa is the leader of an independent labor organization - Solidarity. The book begins with the background of crisis in Poland. The peaceful revolution is then described. The last chapter elaborates on the concept of Lech Walesa as the symbol of Polish August.
Table of Contents
Why Poland? Background to Crisis
Influence of Polish-Soviet Relations
Origins of the Polish Kingdom
The Partitions
Polish Nationalism
Re-establishment of Poland
Polish-Soviet War
Anti-Sovietism
World War II
Resistance
Rebirth of the Polish Communist Party
The Communists Take Power
Stalinism and Russian Control
The 1956 Riots
A Cultural Renaissance
Disappointed Expectations
Edward Gierek and "Dynamic Growth"
The Church in Poland
The Peaceful Revolution
A New Movement in Eastern Europe
The First Strikes
Western Reaction
Shortcomings of the Gierek Regime
The Police and Public Reaction
The Party's Attitude to the Strikes
The Gdansk Agreement and the Fall of Gierek
Revolutionary Innovations
Solidarity
The Intellectuals' Involvement
Struggle within the Party
Provocation of Solidarity
Restructuring the Party
Economic Problems
The Relationship with Russia
Lech Walesa: Symbol of the Polish August
Walesa as a Revolutionary Symbol
His Rise to Prominence
Meeting Walesa in Gdansk
The Principle of Solidarity
Walesa's Childhood and Youth
Move to Gdansk and Marriage
The Lessons of 1970—1976
The "Baltic Committee"
Consequences for Walesa
The "Polish August"
His Style of Leadership
Problems of Celebrity
Walesa and the Church
Crisis: Bielsko-Biala and Bydgoszcz
Walesa's Achievement
Picture Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153469
About the Author
Michael Dobbs
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Preventive Medicine, and Graduate Center for Toxicology; Neurology Residency Program Director, University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, KY
K. S. Karol
Dessa Trevisan
About the Editor
David Baker
Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, University Park, USA