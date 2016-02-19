Poland: Solidarity: Walesa is a three-chapter book that details the life and significant contribution of Lech Walesa of Poland. Lech Walesa is the leader of an independent labor organization - Solidarity. The book begins with the background of crisis in Poland. The peaceful revolution is then described. The last chapter elaborates on the concept of Lech Walesa as the symbol of Polish August.

Table of Contents



Why Poland? Background to Crisis

Influence of Polish-Soviet Relations

Origins of the Polish Kingdom

The Partitions

Polish Nationalism

Re-establishment of Poland

Polish-Soviet War

Anti-Sovietism

World War II

Resistance

Rebirth of the Polish Communist Party

The Communists Take Power

Stalinism and Russian Control

The 1956 Riots

A Cultural Renaissance

Disappointed Expectations

Edward Gierek and "Dynamic Growth"

The Church in Poland

The Peaceful Revolution

A New Movement in Eastern Europe

The First Strikes

Western Reaction

Shortcomings of the Gierek Regime

The Police and Public Reaction

The Party's Attitude to the Strikes

The Gdansk Agreement and the Fall of Gierek

Revolutionary Innovations

Solidarity

The Intellectuals' Involvement

Struggle within the Party

Provocation of Solidarity

Restructuring the Party

Economic Problems

The Relationship with Russia

Lech Walesa: Symbol of the Polish August

Walesa as a Revolutionary Symbol

His Rise to Prominence

Meeting Walesa in Gdansk

The Principle of Solidarity

Walesa's Childhood and Youth

Move to Gdansk and Marriage

The Lessons of 1970—1976

The "Baltic Committee"

Consequences for Walesa

The "Polish August"

His Style of Leadership

Problems of Celebrity

Walesa and the Church

Crisis: Bielsko-Biala and Bydgoszcz

Walesa's Achievement

Picture Credits

Index

