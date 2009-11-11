Point-of-Care Testing, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine , Volume 29-3

This issue presents topics of importance in current point-of-care testing for laboratory medicine professionals. Topics such as POCT: An overview and look to the future; Fine needle aspiration biopsy:POCT in cytopathology; Drugs of abuse; POCT and disaster response; POCT regulatory affairs; Fecal occult blood testing; Tight Glycemic control;Molecular POCT; Information management and connectivity; Alternate QC and EQC; Managing POCT; and Coagulation and D-dimer.