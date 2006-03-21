Book review



Title: Podiatric Assessment and management of the Diabetic Foot

by Alethea VM Foster



This brand new publication on diabetic foot assessment and management is immediately impressive. This book is presented in a very user friendly format, clear and easy to use and the smaller page size and soft back encourages one to have it handy in a bag or clinic drawer for ready reference.

The style of the text is very fluent and readily understood, with clear explanations, simple to follow lists, photos and headings.

The style of the written text reflects Alethea’s vast clinical experience, and is comprehensive in all the subjects discussed. For those of us who do not see the day-to-day ulcers, infections and other complications of the diabetic foot and yet are still part of the larger multidisciplinary team involved, [ in my case, fitting footwear] this book is very helpful indeed. The value of specialising in a clinic brings expertise such as demonstrated in this text but the down side is becoming out of date with other areas of practice if one is not directly involved in them.



I found of particular interest the sections on ‘Offloading the diabetic foot’ and ‘Psychology and education’, two areas that are vital in the management and understanding of long term diabetic patients and yet not so often explored. These aspects, described from first hand clinical experience, will help many clinicians to get to grip with these issues quickly and apply them in their practice.



Students will find this book invaluable as it gives clear factual information in every chapter, with key points on every page, and the addition of colour photos to clarify the descriptions are excellent. It will be a great ready-reference when first seeing diabetic patients, will help to build confidence in their assessment skills, support the differential diagnosis and will be invaluable for revision.



The overall impression I get from this book is that it truly reflects a personal understanding of the diabetic patient and all that they have to endure in the management of their lives as well as the management of the disease and gives many insights into the effects and attitudes we see in this group of people. Apart from the proper assessment and management aspect, this text helps one to realise that many of these patients have great difficulty accepting their diagnosis and often get further serious problems, despite easy access to professional clinicians.



As a clinician, we struggle with this attitude and yet this text demonstrates that people will be the way they want to be, and we cannot always change that, and we need to be able to cope when they do present themselves and build empathy, not become the enemy.



This book will suit students and experienced clinicians alike and is definitely worth adding to your book collection.



Gwenda Carter. M.Ch.S. M.S.S.F. Orthopaedic Footwear Consultant, Tower Hamlets PCT