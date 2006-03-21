Podiatric Assessment and Management of the Diabetic Foot
1st Edition
Description
Packed with practical tips and advice for the podiatrist, this unique book gives students, practitioners and other healthcare professionals working with the diabetic foot fresh insights into the role of the podiatrist in diabetic foot care and the many ways in which outcomes for diabetic foot patients can be improved. Using a very practical approach with case histories and clinical tips, it describes how podiatrists can accurately assess and efficiently manage the diabetic foot, and looks at how podiatric care should be adapted according to the type and stage of foot being dealt with. Detailed management programmes geared to all types of patient from low risk to high risk, clear guidance on when to seek the advice of other members of the multidisciplinary team, and special consideration of the podiatric management of particularly challenging sub-groups of diabetic patients are just some of the areas covered in this handy volume. The rationales behind all podiatric treatments for diabetic feet are clearly discussed, along with detailed descriptions of techniques and procedures, many of which have not previously been written about in podiatry books. With full colour throughout and many invaluable photographs from the author's own collection, Podiatric Assessment and Management of the Diabetic Foot is written specially for podiatrists by a podiatrist, but will be also be an essential purchase for all healthcare professionals involved in the field of diabetic foot care.
Key Features
- Unique in being written specifically with podiatrists in mind.
- Liberally illustrated with full-colour photographs.
- Practically orientated for the student and busy practitioner.
- Author has over 20 years experience of clinical practice and teaching.
Table of Contents
- Why diabetic feet get into trouble
2. Reducing the impact of diabetic foot complications with good metabolic control
3. Examining the diabetic foot
4. Offloading the diabetic foot
5. The infected foot
6. Management of vascular patients
7. Non ulcerative pathologies
8. The history of wound care
9. Psychology and education – overcoming the barriers
10. Communications
11. New roles for podiatrists
Appendix – Useful addresses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 21st March 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032523
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443100437
About the Author
Alethea Foster
Affiliations and Expertise
Lead Clinical Specialist Podiatrist, King's College Hospital NHS Trust, London, UK
Reviews
Book review
Title: Podiatric Assessment and management of the Diabetic Foot
by Alethea VM Foster
This brand new publication on diabetic foot assessment and management is immediately impressive. This book is presented in a very user friendly format, clear and easy to use and the smaller page size and soft back encourages one to have it handy in a bag or clinic drawer for ready reference.
The style of the text is very fluent and readily understood, with clear explanations, simple to follow lists, photos and headings.
The style of the written text reflects Alethea’s vast clinical experience, and is comprehensive in all the subjects discussed. For those of us who do not see the day-to-day ulcers, infections and other complications of the diabetic foot and yet are still part of the larger multidisciplinary team involved, [ in my case, fitting footwear] this book is very helpful indeed. The value of specialising in a clinic brings expertise such as demonstrated in this text but the down side is becoming out of date with other areas of practice if one is not directly involved in them.
I found of particular interest the sections on ‘Offloading the diabetic foot’ and ‘Psychology and education’, two areas that are vital in the management and understanding of long term diabetic patients and yet not so often explored. These aspects, described from first hand clinical experience, will help many clinicians to get to grip with these issues quickly and apply them in their practice.
Students will find this book invaluable as it gives clear factual information in every chapter, with key points on every page, and the addition of colour photos to clarify the descriptions are excellent. It will be a great ready-reference when first seeing diabetic patients, will help to build confidence in their assessment skills, support the differential diagnosis and will be invaluable for revision.
The overall impression I get from this book is that it truly reflects a personal understanding of the diabetic patient and all that they have to endure in the management of their lives as well as the management of the disease and gives many insights into the effects and attitudes we see in this group of people. Apart from the proper assessment and management aspect, this text helps one to realise that many of these patients have great difficulty accepting their diagnosis and often get further serious problems, despite easy access to professional clinicians.
As a clinician, we struggle with this attitude and yet this text demonstrates that people will be the way they want to be, and we cannot always change that, and we need to be able to cope when they do present themselves and build empathy, not become the enemy.
This book will suit students and experienced clinicians alike and is definitely worth adding to your book collection.
Gwenda Carter. M.Ch.S. M.S.S.F. Orthopaedic Footwear Consultant, Tower Hamlets PCT